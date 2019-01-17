Log in
METSO OYJ (METSO)

METSO OYJ (METSO)
01/17/2019
25.035 EUR   -0.18%
2016METSO OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
2016METSO OYJ : quaterly earnings release
2014METSO OYJ : quaterly earnings release
Metso Oyj : to deliver a large-scale pellet plant to Tata Steel in India

01/17/2019 | 04:01am EST

Metso to deliver a large-scale pellet plant to Tata Steel in India

Metso Corporation press release, January 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET.

Metso has won a significant order to deliver a large-scale iron ore pellet plant and related engineering services to Tata Steel for the expansion of the Kalinganagar operation located in Odisha state in India. The order has been booked in Metso's 4th quarter 2018 orders received.

The new pellet plant will be equipped with capability to utilize a dual fuel burner and a burner management system that will enable the use of iron ore feed from different sources, optimizing the overall cost of production, including the fuel type and consumption.

"Metso and Tata Steel have a history of more than 25 years of successful cooperation. We take this much-valued partnership and the confidence in our know-how as clear indicators that we have been able to meet their business needs in a fast-changing business environment. In line with our value proposition, we will assist Tata Steel in minimizing fuel consumption and reducing their carbon footprint in pellet production," says Victor Tapia, President, Metso's Mining Equipment business area.

Tata Steel Limited is amongst the largest steel-producing companies globally, with manufacturing operations in 26 countries and crude deliveries of about 28 million tons in 2017. Operational since 2015, the Kalinganagar plant is one of Tata Steel's key manufacturing locations in India.

"Working together with Tata Steel over the years, we have developed a strong understanding of their business and of what adds value to their operation; this understanding helps us to deliver the required performance. On that account, we were able to design a pelletizing solution that enables the lowest cost per ton of pellet produced while providing flexibility for varying qualities of feed to optimize the production quality and rate," says Kamal Pahuja, SVP Indian market area at Metso.

Today, Metso is the leading player in pelletizing in India. This order is Metso's first iron ore pellet plant solution for Tata Steel. In summer 2018, Metso reported its largest-ever pellet plant delivery to JSW Steel.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information:

Rodrigo Gouveia, Senior Vice President, Mining Equipment, Metso Corporation, Tel. +1 717 849 7176, Email: rodrigo.gouveia@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 095 M
EBIT 2018 351 M
Net income 2018 212 M
Debt 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 4,36%
P/E ratio 2018 16,70
P/E ratio 2019 14,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 3 771 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 29,3 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer
Lennart Ohlsson Head-Sustainability & Technology Development
Vesa Erolainen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OYJ9.52%4 294
FANUC CORP11.48%32 315
ATLAS COPCO5.06%29 882
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES2.28%28 063
INGERSOLL-RAND2.80%23 352
PARKER HANNIFIN4.48%20 669
