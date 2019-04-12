Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Metso Oyj    METSO   FI0009007835

METSO OYJ

(METSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meet Metso at IFAT China: Growing waste recycling requirements call for efficient and reliable shredding solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 08:13am EDT

Meet Metso at IFAT China: Growing waste recycling requirements call for efficient and reliable shredding solutions

Metso Corporation press release, April 12, 2019 at 15:00 EEST

Metso will present its wide waste recycling equipment and service offering at IFAT China 2019 taking place in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, on April 15-17.

Metso experts at the event will showcase the M&J pre-shredding and fine-shredding solutions backed with an extensive range of support services that enable customers to achieve their production targets with the most suitable solution and volume for various waste treatment processes.

China has been strengthening its efforts to enhance environmental governance and the growing waste recycling industry calls for efficient and reliable solutions.

'Our team of specialists is ready to discuss and share our knowledge about the various features of our reliable waste recycling solutions. We can help our customers to choose the most suitable equipment for different types of waste for optimal process efficiency, sustainability and reliability,' says Ou Zeng, Sales Manager Waste Recycling, Metso in China.

An extensive range of services supports Metso shredders in China

There are currently over 70 Metso waste shredders currently in operation in China and many high-profile waste processing companies rely exclusively on Metso's proven shredding technology

The comprehensive waste recycling product range, covering pre- and fine-shredding technologies, is supported by an extensive scope of service solutions from Metso. Metso has been strengthening its service presence in China to help our customers get more out of their assets.

The most recent addition to the solution portfolio is the Metso Metrics digital solution, which is designed to provide waste recycling customers improved visibility and new insights into their equipment and processes with analytics, condition monitoring and predictive maintenance - all supported by expert services from Metso. Also launched recently are easy-to-use service tool packages each containing a complete set of components and tools needed for every shredder type.

Customers can also benefit from our spare parts services to maximize value by having the right parts at the right time. In addition, Metso offers field service agreements that can be tailored to the customer's needs. With Metso's preventive maintenance services, the target is to improve the performance of the installed equipment.

Outstanding pre-shredder performance for various customer needs

Metso's M&J pre-shredding technology for stationary and mobile plants is based on a powerful hydrostatic drive system, excellent knife design and an open cutting table. These features and other distinct technical advantages benefit customers who are looking for a robust high-capacity shredder for continuous use at a high run rate even with hard and abrasive materials.

Homogenous output of Metso's fine-shredders increases the value of RDF

Metso's M&J fine-shredders handle a wide range of different materials and deliver very stable and homogenous output that is extremely suitable for Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) production.

With Metso's fine-shredder, customers can achieve a throughput of up to 28 tons per hour, depending on the output size. The multi-edged shaft is fitted with a patented knife system and smart-engineering to reduce real-life operating costs.

Meet us at IFAT China 2019

Metso is showcasing solutions for sustainable productivity in the waste recycling industry at IFAT China 2019. Meet our team of specialists for one-to-one discussions at booth D28, hall E7

More information about Metso's advanced waste recycling solutions and benefits for customers is available on our website https://www.metso.com/industries/waste-recycling/

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Ou Zeng, Sales Manager Waste Recycling, China, Metso, Tel. +15026851636, Email: ou.zeng@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Disclaimer

Metso Oyj published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 12:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METSO OYJ
08:13aMEET METSO AT IFAT CHINA : Growing waste recycling requirements call for efficie..
PU
04/10METSO OYJ : Albemarle chooses Metso equipment for world-class lithium project in..
AQ
04/08METSO OYJ : to launch a new, compact mobile screen for entry-level businesses
PU
04/08METSO OYJ : launches a hybrid truck body with unmatched payload and wear life
PU
04/08METSO OYJ : expands its industry-changing MX cone crusher series
PU
04/08METSO OYJ : to publish its Interim Review for January-March 2019 on Thursday, Ap..
GL
04/05METSO OYJ : celebrates the milestone of 1000+ deliveries of stationary plants
PU
04/03METSO OYJ : Discover Metso's extensive metal recycling product offering at ISRI ..
PU
04/03METSO OYJ : launches a new model to the Lokotrack Urban series crushing and scre..
PU
03/29METSO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Mikko Keto
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 535 M
EBIT 2019 412 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 18,46
P/E ratio 2020 16,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 5 026 M
Chart METSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 31,8 €
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer
Lennart Ohlsson Head-Sustainability & Technology Development
Vesa Erolainen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OYJ5 673
FANUC CORP32.07%38 726
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.67%35 897
ATLAS COPCO28.79%35 140
FORTIVE CORPORATION28.36%29 063
INGERSOLL-RAND23.51%27 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About