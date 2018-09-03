Log in
METSO OYJ
Metso Oyj : Composition of Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

09/03/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Composition of Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, September 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EEST
 
Metso's four largest registered shareholders as of September 1, 2018, have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

- Petter Söderström, Investment Director, Solidium Oy (22,374,869 shares and votes, or 14.88% of share capital and votes);
- Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital AB (20,813,714 shares and votes, or 13.84% of share capital and votes);
- Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,698,465 shares and votes, or 2.46% of share capital and votes); and
- Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,642,606 shares and votes, or 2.42% of share capital and votes).

Mikael Lilius, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals covering the composition of the Board of Directors and remuneration of the Board members to the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Lilius, Chair of the Board of Directors, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3001           
                                  
Metso Corporation
Eeva Sipilä
Interim CEO and CFO

Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.comwww.twitter.com/metsogroup   




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire
