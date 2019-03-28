Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Metso Oyj    METSO   FI0009007835

METSO OYJ

(METSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Metso Oyj : Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Metso Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive plan

Metso Corporation, stock exchange release on March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

A total of 79,040 of Metso Corporation's treasury shares are conveyed without consideration to the 80 key individuals participating in the Performance Share Plan 2016-2018 under the terms and conditions of the plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 22, 2018.

Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares now stands at 272,088 shares.

Metso announced the long-term incentive plan in a stock exchange release issued on December 17, 2015.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3253

                                  
Metso Corporation

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.comtwitter.com/metsogroup




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METSO OYJ
05:01aMETSO OYJ : Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incent..
GL
03/27METSO OYJ : Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securiti..
AQ
03/26NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
GL
03/26METSO OYJ : restated financial information for 2018 according to the new segment..
GL
03/20BLACKROCK : Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securiti..
AQ
03/19NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
GL
03/05METSO OYJ : Annual Report for 2018 published
GL
03/01METSO OYJ : expansion project at the Alwar plant in India completed
PU
02/18METSO OYJ : welcomes SAMI TP to the aggregates distributor community in France
PU
02/11METSO OYJ : moves its Pumps business area under the Minerals segment
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 555 M
EBIT 2019 415 M
Net income 2019 273 M
Debt 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 16,27
P/E ratio 2020 14,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 4 458 M
Chart METSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 30,8 €
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer
Lennart Ohlsson Head-Sustainability & Technology Development
Vesa Erolainen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OYJ5 020
FANUC CORP17.98%35 279
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES25.91%34 737
ATLAS COPCO17.13%31 996
INGERSOLL-RAND16.04%25 609
PARKER HANNIFIN11.71%21 393
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.