Metso Oyj : Peak performance from Metso's new Superior MKIII primary gyratory crusher - up to 30% higher capacity

Peak performance from Metso's new Superior MKIII primary gyratory crusher - up to 30% higher capacity

Metso Corporation press release, October 17, 2018 at 10:00 EEST.

The Metso Superior(TM) MKIII provides a significant performance leap in gyratory crushing. Based on Metso's industry leading crushing technology, the MKIII is the first high-speed primary gyratory crusher to deliver up to 30% higher capacity and 70% lower downtime in a comminution circuit.

'Our mining customers are facing increasing pressure to optimize capital expenses and improve the efficiency of their comminution circuit. With the new MKIII, we are addressing these challenges directly by offering peak performance and maximum throughput, while reducing the cost of primary stage infrastructure,' says Guillaume Lambert, vice president, Mining Crushers at Metso.

Designed for the most demanding primary crushing conditions and with the new, patented SmartStation for optimized production, the Metso Superior MKIII brings whole new level of cost-effectiveness and reliability to operations. The MKIII is the first high speed primary gyratory crusher on the market, surpassing traditional primary gyratory crushers by up to 30% in speed, thus having a 30% higher capacity. The rotable top shell ensures safe maintenance and reduces downtime by up to 70%. In addition, the MKIII can be paired with the Metso Metrics solution for predictive maintenance and online asset management.

'The MKIII is the 3rd generation of our trusted primary crushing technology and it has been developed in close dialogue and cooperation with our customers. With the Superior MKIII, it is possible to use smaller machines to achieve the same highest-duty performance, making it the most capex-efficient technology on the market for the primary stage,' Lambert concludes.

More details available on our website.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Guillaume Lambert, VP, Mining Crushers, Mining Equipment, Metso Tel. +1 262 717 2577, e-mail guillaume.lambert@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, VP, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Caption: The Superior(TM) MKIII gyratory crusher is based on Metso's trusted crushing technology enabling a low cost per ton through energy efficiency, durability and optimized crusher performance. With a 1780 mm feed, the Superior MKIII 7089 has the largest feed opening on the market.