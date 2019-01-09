Log in
METSO OYJ (METSO)
2018Finnair hires Nordea banker as new boss
2018European shares pause for breath; Carillion rivals gain
Metso Oyj : celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new valve technology center in China

01/09/2019 | 04:31am EST

Metso celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new valve technology center in China

Metso Corporation press release, January 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EET.

Metso announced on October 26, 2018 its decision to invest in a new greenfield valve technology center in Jiaxing, China. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant took place today. The new technology center will start operations in spring 2020 and will serve the local and global markets.

"This is an exciting day for both Metso and our valve customers in various process industries globally - we are investing in improving service and delivery capabilities for them. China is an extremely significant market for our valve business, and the new technology center will have a strong role," says Kevin Tinsley, Senior Vice President for Valve Operations at Metso.

The new location is designed to be a workplace for a total of 400 valve technology professionals, and the focus is on producing high-volume standard products and parts for all Metso's valve plants. Metso's technology center in the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone in Shanghai is continuing its operations, with a focus on highly engineered products.

Metso has valve technology or production centers in locations around the world: in China, North America, Brazil, Germany, Finland, South Korea, and India.

Metso employs more than 1,100 people at seven locations in China, serving all customer industries.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information:


Kevin Tinsley, Senior Vice President, Valves business area, Metso Corporation, tel. + +1 508 852 0215, email: kevin.tinsley@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire
