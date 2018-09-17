Metso Oyj : celebrates its 150th anniversary

Metso celebrates its 150th anniversary

Metso Corporation's press release on September 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

In 2018, Metso celebrates its 150th anniversary. The story of Metso started in 1868 as a local ironworks, and is linked to the development of urban environments and the modern way of life

Metso has evolved through a series of mergers, acquisitions and divestments. With our own operations in more than 50 countries and over 12,000 dedicated professionals working for us, Metso today is truly a global industrial company providing the world's mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries with innovative solutions for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources.

During its 150 years, Metso has been in many businesses, ranging from steam engines, locomotives, car manufacturing, forest machines, and pulp and paper machines, to valves, metal and waste recycling equipment, and solutions for rock and mineral crushing and screening, to name but a few.

One of our core areas of expertise today is aggregates and minerals processing: key ingredients for the construction and manufacture of the infrastructure, housing and consumables needed for growing populations and urban areas. The first innovations that kicked off mechanical crushing and screening processes in the mines and quarries were introduced in the 1800s. Bruno Nordberg, a Finnish migrant who settled in Michigan in the US, produced some of the first crushing equipment for mines. In 1928, Nordberg acquired the Symons cone crusher technology, an innovation that revolutionized crushing practices in the mines and quarries. Bergeaud & Bruno was established in France in 1895 to manufacture crushing equipment, and in Tampere, Finland, Lokomo produced its first jaw crushers at the beginning of the 1920s. These industry pioneers are all key components of our DNA.

The amalgamation of Svedala Industri Ab into Metso in 2001, and the introduction of solutions like primary gyratory crushers, grinding mills and vertical shaft impactors was elemental in the creation of a full-scope offering for crushing and screening. Thanks to our strong installed base and close cooperation with our customers, we have been able to continuously develop our services, equipment and systems to best meet the needs of our customers. Our latest innovations - like Life Cycle Services, energy-efficient HRC® high-pressure grinding technology, MegalinerTM mill linings, the MXTM Multi-Action cone crusher and Lokotrack® Urban(TM) jaw crushing plants - have quickly become household names among our customers around the world. Digitalization, sustainability and energy-efficiency are some of the focus areas in our current R&D projects. The Metso Metrics concept, which comprises of a cloud-based, remote monitoring and data visualization service for mobile crushing plants, will soon be introduced to mining and recycling processes, too.

Metso is probably the only company in the world that can say that it has been providing equipment and services for the recycling business already for 100 years. With the importance of the circular economy increasing, recycling is more important than ever. Metso is in a good position to provide the necessary equipment and services to handle virtually any type of waste or scrap metal. Our metal recycling offering rests on a strong platform built on the LindemannTM, Texas ShredderTM and N-SeriesTM technology, covering a wide range of efficient solutions for the fragmentation, compaction and separation of different types of metal scrap. We are also one of the world's leading suppliers of solid waste recycling equipment, thanks to the acquisition of M&J Industries in Denmark in 2010.

In flow control, our solutions are built on innovative Neles® and Jamesbury® valve solutions. Neles Oy was established by Antti Nelimarkka and Eino Santasalo in 1956. The first Neles valves were originally designed for the needs of the pulp and paper industry. Soft-sealed Jamesbury valves, Mapag® valves (now part of the Neles product portfolio), valve controllers and globe valves were later added to the portfolio to complement the offering. Today, various process industries - often located close to urban areas and including, for example, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, gas processing and LNG, industrial gas, and refining - rely on our flow control products and services to run their processes safely and reliably.

Photo exhibition to celebrate the anniversary

To celebrate our 150th anniversary, we have organized a photo exhibition illustrating how Metso has taken part in shaping and building the modern world.

The exhibition will feature photos, stories and insights into how the world and the industry we work with have changed over the time. The focus is on three main themes: Building urban environments, Enabling the modern way of living, and Reaching for the future. There will also be a display of the #Kivikone (Rock machine) photo competition.

The opening event will take place on Tuesday, September 18 at 16.30 - 17.30 pm at Sanomatalo's Mediatori. Our interim CEO and CFO Eeva Sipilä will open the event, after which #Kivikone photo competition winners will be announced by nature photographer and author Kimmo Ohtonen and Metso's Communications Specialist Pauliina Tiainen.

The Metso 150 photo exhibition is open to the public from September 18 to September 30 at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100, Helsinki, Finland. The opening hours of the exhibition are 7.00 - 20.00 from Monday to Friday and 9.00 - 20.00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Image captions

Metso 150_1

The first mobile crushers manufactured at Lokomo were introduced in 1920's.

Metso 150_2

High-pressure grinding technology used in mining operations is one example of our energy-saving solutions.

Metso 150_3

Approximately 60% the world's liquid gas and 75% of pulp flows through Metso's valves.

Metso 150_4

Metso has developed one of the industry's most advanced range of solutions for handling virtually any type of waste and scrap metal.





