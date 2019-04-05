Metso Oyj : celebrates the milestone of 1000+ deliveries of stationary plants

Metso celebrates the milestone of 1000+ deliveries of stationary plants

Metso Corporation press release on April 5, 2019, at 2.00 p.m. EEST

Metso has hit the landmark of 1000+ delivered projects in the past decade for stationary aggregate crushing and screening plants. These projects include complete and modular stationary plant deliveries as well as optimization projects for brownfield plants worldwide. In 2018 alone, Metso delivered more than 30 stationary plant optimization projects.

'Our track record in complete stationary plants starts in the 1950s,' says Bruno Peix, Vice President, Systems, at Metso's Aggregates Equipment business area. 'All in all, we are talking about thousands of Metso plant solutions operating worldwide, in more than 50 countries and in all climatic conditions - from +45° to -45°,' he adds.

To celebrate the development in the 2010's, Metso is redesigning the stationary plant offering.

'Metso is known for the high quality of our solutions, and our stationary plant offering is designed to reflect that perception,' Mr. Peix explains.

Metso PrimeSite(TM) tailored plant solutions offer all the elements needed to set up a new stationary crushing and screening plant. For existing quarries looking to upgrade and boost their current crushing and screening process, we offer Metso SiteBooster(TM) plant optimization.

'High-quality equipment is important in project deliveries like PrimeSite and SiteBooster. But equally important is the whole process - from design and engineering to after sales support - and how the project is managed,' Mr. Peix continues. 'At Metso, the same project team works with the customer from the design phase to start-up. This way we can make sure that Metso and the customer are on top of things and that there is transparency, which creates mutual trust.'

