Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Metso Oyj    METSO   FI0009007835

METSO OYJ

(METSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Metso Oyj : celebrates the milestone of 1000+ deliveries of stationary plants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:22am EDT

Metso celebrates the milestone of 1000+ deliveries of stationary plants

Metso Corporation press release on April 5, 2019, at 2.00 p.m. EEST

Metso has hit the landmark of 1000+ delivered projects in the past decade for stationary aggregate crushing and screening plants. These projects include complete and modular stationary plant deliveries as well as optimization projects for brownfield plants worldwide. In 2018 alone, Metso delivered more than 30 stationary plant optimization projects.

'Our track record in complete stationary plants starts in the 1950s,' says Bruno Peix, Vice President, Systems, at Metso's Aggregates Equipment business area. 'All in all, we are talking about thousands of Metso plant solutions operating worldwide, in more than 50 countries and in all climatic conditions - from +45° to -45°,' he adds.

To celebrate the development in the 2010's, Metso is redesigning the stationary plant offering.

'Metso is known for the high quality of our solutions, and our stationary plant offering is designed to reflect that perception,' Mr. Peix explains.

Metso PrimeSite(TM) tailored plant solutions offer all the elements needed to set up a new stationary crushing and screening plant. For existing quarries looking to upgrade and boost their current crushing and screening process, we offer Metso SiteBooster(TM) plant optimization.

'High-quality equipment is important in project deliveries like PrimeSite and SiteBooster. But equally important is the whole process - from design and engineering to after sales support - and how the project is managed,' Mr. Peix continues. 'At Metso, the same project team works with the customer from the design phase to start-up. This way we can make sure that Metso and the customer are on top of things and that there is transparency, which creates mutual trust.'

Get to know Metso PrimeSite(TM) tailored plant solutions here.

Learn more about Metso SiteBooster(TM) plant optimization here.

We invite you to discuss stationary plant topics with the Metso PrimeSite and SiteBooster experts at Metso's stand FS1111/2 at Bauma 2019 in Munich, April 8-14, 2019.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Bruno Peix, Vice President, Systems, Aggregates Equipment Business Area, Metso, Tel. +33 608 2796 36, E-mail: bruno.peix@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Name
Image: Metso stationary plant Download

Disclaimer

Metso Oyj published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METSO OYJ
07:22aMETSO OYJ : celebrates the milestone of 1000+ deliveries of stationary plants
PU
04/03METSO OYJ : Discover Metso's extensive metal recycling product offering at ISRI ..
PU
04/03METSO OYJ : launches a new model to the Lokotrack Urban series crushing and scre..
PU
03/29METSO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Mikko Keto
AQ
03/29METSO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Eeva Sipilä
AQ
03/29METSO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Sami Takaluoma
AQ
03/29METSO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Markku Simula
AQ
03/29METSO CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - John Quinlivan
AQ
03/29METSO OYJ : Corporation`s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incent..
AQ
03/28METSO OYJ : Corporation's conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incent..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 532 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Debt 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
P/E ratio 2020 16,18
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 4 856 M
Chart METSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 31,2 €
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Juhani Vauramo President & Chief Executive Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Eeva Sipilä Chief Financial Officer
Lennart Ohlsson Head-Sustainability & Technology Development
Vesa Erolainen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OYJ5 404
FANUC CORP28.99%36 962
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES29.51%36 048
ATLAS COPCO25.27%33 887
FORTIVE CORPORATION27.55%28 467
INGERSOLL-RAND23.14%26 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About