Metso Oyj : collaborates with Hexagon to expedite valve projects' data exchange

Metso collaborates with Hexagon to expedite valve projects' data exchange

Metso Corporation's press release on September 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso's valves business has joined forces with Hexagon PPM to ramp up its valve quotation efficiency. The agreement complements Metso's digital quotation tools, and it will enhance the efficient exchange of inquiry, quotation and project execution data between Metso and its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) customers who use Hexagon PPM's SmartPlant and Smart software suites.

Oscar Bronsveld, responsible for Global Project Sales at Metso's Valves business area, says, 'We have long customer relationships with the major EPC companies globally. The majority of our EPC customers catering for the oil & gas and petrochemical industries use the Smart Instrumentation software suite. Our target is to improve our responsiveness and bring value to them by saving them precious engineering hours in data processing.'

Metso's existing digital valve project quotation tool will be integrated with Smart Instrumentation. This integration will provide a bi-directional data exchange capability with the EPCs, allowing a reduction in the quotation processing time and an increase in accuracy when configuring and documenting projects in the quotation phases. The EPCs will benefit from speedy quotations and time savings produced by the efficient data entry processes.

'Our vision is to provide our clients with a seamless customer experience by combining the power of Metso's digital tools, knowledge of the end customers' technical needs and process requirements together with Hexagon's solid experience in engineering and information software development,' says Rashmi Kasat, VP, Head of Digital Business Development at Metso.

About Hexagon's PPM Division

Hexagon's PPM division is the world's leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, their clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle. www.hexagonppm.com

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE). Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 19,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow it @HexagonAB.

More on Metso and EPCs

