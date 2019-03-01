Metso Oyj : expansion project at the Alwar plant in India completed

Metso's expansion project at the Alwar plant in India completed

Metso Corporation's press release on March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Metso has completed the expansion project at the Metso Park production facility in Alwar, India. With this expansion Metso is addressing the growing demand for crushing and screening solutions in the Indian market as well as improving the availability of products for export operations to Asia.

The global demand for Metso's aggregates crushing and screening equipment has continued strong, and India is one of the fastest growing markets for Metso in business areas. Metso Park is among Metso's key global production sites delivering a wide range of equipment and a variety of service products for the aggregates, mining and process industries. This latest investment increases Metso's crushing and screening plant production capacity in India by 40 percent.

Metso launched operations in India in 1992 and has since been developing a strong footprint in the market. In 2018, the company announced a new foundry project in Vadodara to increase metallic wear castings capacity, and it acquired a valve automation division of Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Private Ltd. Today Metso is present in India with over 1200 employees in seven regional offices, five production units and foundries, and an extensive service and distribution center network across the country.

'India has made rapid leaps in technology, and customers there are now demanding more and better solutions. The biggest stride of all is the shift from a price-sensitive market to a value-sensitive market. The Indian customers are technology-savvy and have strong entrepreneurial abilities. We at Metso are committed to developing our capabilities to better meet our customers' needs in the changing business environment,' said Pekka Vauramo, Metso's President and CEO.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

For further information, please contact:

Kamal Pahuja, Senior Vice President, Metso India, Tel. +91 124 271 6001, Email: kamal.pahuja@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Caption: Metso's President and CEO Pekka Vauramo participating the inauguration ceremony of the Metso Park expansion in Alwar, India.