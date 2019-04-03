Log in
METSO OYJ

(METSO)
Metso Oyj : launches a new model to the Lokotrack Urban series crushing and screening plants in Bauma 2019

04/03/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Metso launches a new model to the Lokotrack Urban series crushing and screening plants in Bauma 2019

Metso Corporation press release on April 3, 2019, at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Metso has expanded its community-friendly Lokotrack® Urban(TM) series mobile crushing and screening plant range. With its advanced protection features, the Metso Urban solution significantly restricts noise and dust emissions compared to conventional crushing, enabling more sustainable construction operations in cities. An exclusive preview of the new Urban LT96 will be on display at Metso's booth in Bauma, April 8-14, 2019.

'Transporting aggregates to a construction site in a city center from a distant quarry is costly, both in terms of energy and time. At the same time, rapid urbanization pushes crushing operations closer to city centers. Our customers are turning to us for solutions to avoid unnecessary hauling and to minimize the impact on people and the environment. The Metso Urban solution was developed to enable crushing operations in the most regulated urban areas, while actively protecting both employees on site as well as people living nearby', says Kimmo Anttila, Vice President, Lokotrack Solutions at Metso.

Most sustainable solution in the market for urban crushing

The Metso Urban solution combines Metso's proven crushing technology with modern environmental and safety features to produce a unique machine. The latest addition to the series, the Urban LT96 is ideal for small to mid-sized contractors crushing and recycling demolished concrete on site. Launched in 2017, the Urban solution is also available for the electrically driven LT130E model, LT120 and the LT106/S, one of Metso's most widely used mobile crushing plant models in the market.

The Lokotrack Urban Series crushing and screening plants introduce innovative and patented solutions that enable the combination of effective noise protection with easy maintenance access. The noise protection distances can typically be reduced by 50-60% compared to traditional crushing plants operating in hard rock applications.

In-built environmental features to comply with regulations

Crushing within cities is becoming more tightly controlled through environmental and safety regulations that vary from country to country. The Metso Urban series is equipped with integrated features to fulfill some of the most critical of requirements, which are especially beneficial when it comes to obtaining environmental permits for short-term crushing operations.

'We believe that sustainability and operational flexibility should and can be built into the same solution. Feedback we have received from the field supports the fact that using Metso Urban solution has a positive impact on the permit process. Our target is that the Urban will help our customers tap new business opportunities sustainably', Anttila concludes.

Read more about how the Lokotrack® Urban LT106(TM) performs on our customer's site.

For more information on the series, please visit our website or contact our product team.

Meet us at Bauma 2019

Metso is showcasing a number of innovations for sustainable productivity in the aggregates and mining industries in Bauma 2019. Experience them first-hand and join our team of specialists for one-to-one discussions at booth FS.1111/2.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

Further information:

Kimmo Anttila, Vice President, Lokotrack Solutions, Metso, Tel. +358 50 433 3745, Email: kimmo.anttila@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Caption:The latest addition to the community-friendly Lokotrack® Urban(TM) series, the Urban LT96 is ideal for small to mid-sized contractors crushing and recycling demolished concrete on site.

Disclaimer

Metso Oyj published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:21:03 UTC
