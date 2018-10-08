Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Metso Oyj    METSO   FI0009007835

METSO OYJ (METSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Metso Oyj : launches a renewed, more efficient Lokotrack LT200HP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:13am CEST

Metso launches a renewed, more efficient Lokotrack LT200HP

Metso Corporation press release, October 8, 2018 at 10:00 EEST

The Metso Lokotrack® LT200HP(TM) mobile cone crushing plant is designed for secondary and tertiary crushing operations such as producing aggregates for railway ballast, road construction, asphalt, and concrete fractions. Thanks to its direct v-belt drive from the gearbox, the renewed solution delivers fuel consumption savings of at least 15% compared to hydraulic-driven cone crushers. Furthermore, the LT200HP complies with European Stage V emission regulations.

'Fuel consumption and efficiency are always at the top of our customers' priority lists, and reducing emissions levels has become an increasingly important issue in recent years,' says Kimmo Anttila, Vice President, Lokotrack Solutions, Metso. 'In this respect, the LT200HP delivers on all counts with a fuel consumption savings of 15% or more.'

In addition to being more efficient, the renewed LT200HP also features several safety and maintenance improvements. These include elevated service platforms to ensure safe, easy access to service and maintenance points and improvements that make daily maintenance quicker and easier.

The LT200HP is also available with the Metso ICr(TM) wireless information and control system, which allows customers to monitor and control the crushing plant from an excavator cabin. The entire Lokotrack train of Metso primary Lokotrack plants or Metso mobile screens can be controlled with Metso ICr for a complete crushing and screening solution.

'The compact transportation dimensions of the Lokotrack LT200HP combined with its powerful Nordberg HP200 cone crusher make it a winning solution for mobile crushing and screening,' Product Manager Jouni Hulttinen concludes.

For more information, please visit our website.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact

Jouni Hulttinen, Product Manager, Lokotrack Product line, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 4384, e-mail jouni.hulttinen@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Caption: Thanks to its direct v-belt drive from the gearbox, the renewed solution delivers fuel consumption savings of 15% or more compared to hydraulic-driven cone crushers.

Disclaimer

Metso Oyj published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METSO OYJ
09:13aMETSO OYJ : launches a renewed, more efficient Lokotrack LT200HP
PU
10/05METSO OYJ : to deliver beneficiation solutions for potash industry in Belarus
AQ
10/04METSO OYJ : to deliver beneficiation solutions for potash industry in Belarus
GL
10/03METSO OYJ : to deliver comminution and material handling solutions to Australia ..
AQ
10/02METSO OYJ : to deliver comminution and material handling solutions to Australia ..
GL
09/25METSO OYJ : welcomes Stowers Machinery Corporation to distributor network
PU
09/17METSO OYJ : celebrates its 150th anniversary
AQ
09/17METSO OYJ : celebrates its 150th anniversary
GL
09/12METSO OYJ : collaborates with Hexagon to expedite valve projects' data exchange
PU
09/10METSO OYJ : Corporation - 's financial information in 2019
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Metso is relocating its waste recycling business in Denmark 
08/02Metso wins a mining equipment order from JSW Steel Ltd. in India 
07/28Metso Corporation (MXCYY) CEO Eeva Sipilä on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
07/26Metso Corporation ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Metso beats by ?0.03, beats on revenue 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 069 M
EBIT 2018 346 M
Net income 2018 210 M
Debt 2018 126 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 20,36
P/E ratio 2019 17,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 4 521 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 32,1 €
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eeva Sipilä President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Lennart Ohlsson Head-Sustainability & Technology Development
Vesa Erolainen Chief Information Officer
Christer Göran Harald Gardell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSO OYJ5 209
FANUC CORP-22.44%38 304
ATLAS COPCO AB-6.13%33 142
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.68%30 428
INGERSOLL-RAND15.62%25 296
PARKER HANNIFIN-8.62%24 149
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.