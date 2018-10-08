Metso Oyj : launches a renewed, more efficient Lokotrack LT200HP

Metso launches a renewed, more efficient Lokotrack LT200HP

Metso Corporation press release, October 8, 2018 at 10:00 EEST

The Metso Lokotrack® LT200HP(TM) mobile cone crushing plant is designed for secondary and tertiary crushing operations such as producing aggregates for railway ballast, road construction, asphalt, and concrete fractions. Thanks to its direct v-belt drive from the gearbox, the renewed solution delivers fuel consumption savings of at least 15% compared to hydraulic-driven cone crushers. Furthermore, the LT200HP complies with European Stage V emission regulations.

'Fuel consumption and efficiency are always at the top of our customers' priority lists, and reducing emissions levels has become an increasingly important issue in recent years,' says Kimmo Anttila, Vice President, Lokotrack Solutions, Metso. 'In this respect, the LT200HP delivers on all counts with a fuel consumption savings of 15% or more.'

In addition to being more efficient, the renewed LT200HP also features several safety and maintenance improvements. These include elevated service platforms to ensure safe, easy access to service and maintenance points and improvements that make daily maintenance quicker and easier.

The LT200HP is also available with the Metso ICr(TM) wireless information and control system, which allows customers to monitor and control the crushing plant from an excavator cabin. The entire Lokotrack train of Metso primary Lokotrack plants or Metso mobile screens can be controlled with Metso ICr for a complete crushing and screening solution.

'The compact transportation dimensions of the Lokotrack LT200HP combined with its powerful Nordberg HP200 cone crusher make it a winning solution for mobile crushing and screening,' Product Manager Jouni Hulttinen concludes.

