Metso Oyj : welcomes SAMI TP to the aggregates distributor community in France

Metso welcomes SAMI TP to the aggregates distributor community in France

Metso Corporation's press release on February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

SAMI TP will offer Metso's mobile crushing and screening products and related wear and spare parts and services for the aggregates market in northern and western France, including Brittany, Normandy and Aquitaine, as well as the Paris area and Grand Est.

A subsidiary of BPM Group, SAMI TP specializes in the sale, rental, financing and repair of construction equipment. With eight main locations and a turnover of EUR 52 million in 2018, SAMI TP is mainly active in the excavation and earthworks industries.

'Metso is very happy to welcome SAMI TP to our distributor community,' said Guillaume Child, Distribution Manager for France at Metso. 'With SAMI TP's industry know-how and proven commitment in creating customer value, we know they can provide Metso equipment users with the highest quality wears, spares and service.'

Distributors play a significant role in Metso's aggregates business. Metso's aggregates distributor community today has over 100 authorized distributors worldwide. Metso has two assigned distributors in France: SAMI TP in the north and Payant SA in the southern region.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability.Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

Caption: Metso welcomes SAMI TP to the distributor community in France. Left: François Wintergerst, Sales Director, Metso France; Damien Stoeux, Manager, Sami TP; Guillaume Child, Distribution Manager for West Europe, Metso.