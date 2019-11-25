Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.    MTD

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MTD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. : Announces Domitille Doat-Le Bigot To Join Board Of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:01pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) announced today that Domitille Doat-Le Bigot has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective February 1, 2020.

Ms. Doat-Le Bigot is Chief Digital Officer of Danone, one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, based in France.  Prior to joining Danone in 2016, she served as Deputy General Manager and Head of Technology and Data in Shanghai and Paris at Fred & Farid Group, an international independent digital agency.  She also served in creative management and digital production and design positions at Cisco and Ubisoft Entertainment.  Ms. Doat-Le Bigot is a member of the board of directors of Carlsberg Group.  

Robert F. Spoerry, Chairman of the Board, said, "Domitille is an expert in digital strategies and transformation.  She has developed innovative digital content for a wide range of companies across four continents, demonstrating how data-driven, interactive strategies can deliver strong top-line growth.  We look forward to benefiting from her subject matter expertise, as well as her broad international experience, as we continue to add new and diverse perspectives to our Board."

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mettler-toledo-international-inc-announces-domitille-doat-le-bigot-to-join-board-of-directors-300964776.html

SOURCE Mettler-Toledo International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATION
02:08pMETTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
02:01pMETTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Domitille Doat-Le Bigot To Join Bo..
PR
11/14Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Stifel..
GL
11/13METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or..
AQ
11/08METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL IN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
11/07METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/07METTLER-TOLEDO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
11/04METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/04Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Confere..
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group