Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mettler-Toledo International    MTD

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL

(MTD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the Company's quarterly results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast of the call, visit www.mt.com/investors on the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available until August 5, 2019.

 

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

 

Contact: Mary T. Finnegan, Treasurer / Investor Relations, +1-614-438-4748


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATION
03:23pMettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Confer..
GL
06/13U.S. healthcare stocks shielded from political pressures prove profitable
RE
05/28METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Webcast of Presentation at Jefferi..
AQ
05/14METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Glo..
AQ
05/13METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
05/10METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL IN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
05/09METTLER-TOLEDO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09METTLER TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/09METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05/06METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 039 M
EBIT 2019 787 M
Net income 2019 560 M
Debt 2019 1 061 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,2x
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,38x
EV / Sales2020 7,01x
Capitalization 21 369 M
Chart METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Mettler-Toledo International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 700  $
Last Close Price 862  $
Spread / Highest target -7,14%
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier A. Filliol President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman
Shawn P. Vadala Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Wittorf Head-Supply Chain & Information Technology
Hans Ulrich Maerki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL52.37%21 329
SMC CORP25.27%25 722
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC45.05%17 212
COGNEX CORPORATION11.40%7 615
SHIMADZU CORPORATION28.86%7 525
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.20.17%4 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About