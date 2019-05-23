Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MeVis Medical Solutions AG    M3V   DE000A0LBFE4

MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG

(M3V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first half of fiscal 2018/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first half of fiscal 2018/2019

23.05.2019 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stable revenues and costs

  • Revenues at EUR 4.0 million approximately 2 % above previous year's level
  • EBIT of EUR 3.6 million in the first half year (compared to EUR 3.1 million in the previous year)
  • EBIT margin stable at 44 % (previous year 38 %)
  • Profit after tax of EUR 4.4 million (compared to EUR 2.4 million in the previous year)

Bremen, May 23, 2019 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces the results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2018/2019 (reporting period October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).

Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 amounted to EUR 4,033 k, about 2 % above the previous year's level (EUR 3,950 k). License business declined by 23 % in the second quarter to EUR 1,104k (prev. year: EUR 1,438 k), and the maintenance business remained relatively constant at EUR 1,721 k (prev. year: EUR 1,712 k). The service business increased from EUR 799 k in the previous year's period to EUR 1,208 k. Revenues in the first half-year thus amounted to EUR 8,244 k (prev. year: EUR 8,233 k) and were allocated to the segments Digital Mammography with EUR 4,622 k (prev. year: EUR 5,710 k), Development Services with EUR 1,991 k (prev. year: EUR 767 k) and Other Operating Activities with EUR 1,631 k (prev. year: EUR 1,756 k). With a share of 56 % (prev. year: 69 %), the Digital Mammography segment continued to be the main source of revenues.

EBIT (Earnings before financial result and taxes) amounted to EUR 3,647 k in the reporting period (prev. year: EUR 3,136 k). At 44 %, the EBIT margin improved compared with a previous year's value of 38 %.

The financial result improved significantly in the reporting period to EUR 711 k (prev. year: EUR -768 k). The change compared with the previous year is due to the development of the balance of income and expenses from exchange rate differences of EUR 820 k (prev. year: EUR -1,280 k) and the deterioration in the result of the 51 % share in MeVis BreastCare GmbH & Co. KG of EUR -184 k (prev. year: EUR 444 k), which is recognized at equity.

Net profit after taxes therefore amounted to EUR 4,358 k (prev. year: EUR 2,366 k), corresponding with undiluted earnings per share of EUR 2.39 (prev. year: EUR 1.30).

The interim report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 will be published on August 29, 2019.


Contact:
Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO


23.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 224 95 0
Fax: +49 421 224 95 999
E-mail: ir@mevis.de
Internet: http://www.mevis.de
ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4
WKN: A0LBFE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815311

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815311  23.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG
10:05aMEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : MeVis publishes figures for the first half of fisca..
EQ
05/07MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : Marcus Kirchhoff becomes sole Executive Board Membe..
EQ
03/22MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/26MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : MeVis publishes figures for the first quarter of fi..
EQ
01/29MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : MeVis publishes figures for fiscal year 2017/2018 a..
EQ
2018MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
2018MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
2018MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : Raising forecast for the current fiscal year
PU
2018MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : Raising forecast for the current fiscal year
EQ
2018MEVIS MEDICAL : publishes figures for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017/2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 16,2 M
EBIT 2019 1,60 M
Net income 2019 1,70 M
Finance 2019 8,30 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 31,79
P/E ratio 2020 14,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capitalization 55,0 M
Chart MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG
Duration : Period :
MeVis Medical Solutions AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 38,0 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Kirchhoff Chief Executive Officer
Kimberley E. Honeysett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clarence R. Verhoef Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthew Lowell Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Hannemann Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG-5.63%61
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC61.70%21 038
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD20.75%11 438
OMNICELL, INC.33.54%3 370
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC9.23%1 738
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About