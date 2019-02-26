Log in
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019

02/26/2019 | 11:05am EST
DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarter Results
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019

26.02.2019 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stability at a high level

  • Revenues at EUR 4.2 million 2 % below previous year's level
  • EBIT of EUR 2.0 million at previous year's level (47 % margin)
  • Profit after tax of EUR 2.6 million (compared to EUR 1.5 million in the previous year)

Bremen, February 26, 2019 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 (reporting period October 1 to December 31, 2018).

Sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 came to EUR 4,211 k, about 2 % below the previous year (EUR 4,283 k). In the first quarter, the license business increased by 9 % to EUR 1,179 k (prev. year: EUR 1,086 k) and the maintenance business decreased by 1 % to EUR 1,749 k (prev. year: EUR 1,763 k) compared to the same period of the previous year. The service business decreased by 11 % from EUR 1,434 k in the previous year's period to EUR 1,283 k. First quarter revenues of EUR 4,211 k (prev. year: EUR 4,283 k) were attributable to the Digital Mammography segment with EUR 2,389 k (prev. year: EUR 3,003 k), Development Services with EUR 1,063 k (prev. year: EUR 450 k) and Other Operating Activities with EUR 759 k (prev. year: EUR 830 k). With a share of 57 % (prev. year: 70 %), the Digital Mammography segment continued to be the main source of revenues.

Earnings before financial result and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1,984 k in the reporting period (prev. year: EUR 1,954 k). The EBIT margin increased slightly to 47 % compared to a previous year value of 46 %.

The financial result improved significantly in the period under review to EUR 661 k (prev. year: EUR -406 k). The increase compared to the previous year is mainly due to the development of the balance of income and expenses from exchange rate differences amounting to EUR 622 k (prev. year: EUR -445 k).

Net profit after taxes amounted to EUR 2,645 k (prev. year: EUR 1,547 k), corresponding to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 1.45 (prev. year: EUR 0.85).

The Annual General Meeting of MeVis Medical Solutions AG will be held on March 21, 2019. The interim report for the first half of fiscal year 2018/2019 will be published on May 23, 2019.

Contact:

Dr. Hannemann, Robert / CFO

26.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 224 95 0
Fax: +49 421 224 95 999
E-mail: ir@mevis.de
Internet: http://www.mevis.de
ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4
WKN: A0LBFE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

781385  26.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
