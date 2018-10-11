MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
10/11/2018 | 10:35am CEST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.10.2018 / 10:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MeVis Medical Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: January 29, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: January 29, 2019
German: https://www.mevis.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.mevis.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2019
German: https://www.mevis.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.mevis.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
