DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.10.2018 / 10:30

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MeVis Medical Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: January 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: January 29, 2019 German: https://www.mevis.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.mevis.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/ Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2019 German: https://www.mevis.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.mevis.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

11.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

