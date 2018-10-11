Log in
MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG (M3V)
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/11/2018 | 10:35am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.10.2018 / 10:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MeVis Medical Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: January 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: January 29, 2019 German: https://www.mevis.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.mevis.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2019 German: https://www.mevis.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.mevis.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/


11.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: http://www.mevis.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

732565  11.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=732565&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
