Mewah International : SGX Announcement- Annual Report and Related Documents

0
04/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
STAYING
THE COURSE BUILDING
OUR CORE
Annual Report
2018
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
We are a global agri-business, focused on edible oils and fats with refineries and processing facilities in Malaysia and Singapore, established brands and sales to customers in over 100 countries.
We are strategically positioning ourselves to become a global consumer products business by expanding range of consumer products, offering specialised applications and customer solutions while consolidating our position in oils and fats business.
OUR BRANDS:
Sales
volume of
4.2
million M.T
CONTENTS
Corporate Profile
2
Chairman's Message
4
CEO's Message
5
Board of Directors
6
Senior Management
9
Operations and Financial Review
11
Forward Looking Strategy
17
Research and Development
19
Risk Management
20
Corporate Social Responsibility
22
Corporate Information
28
Corporate Governance
29
Directors' Statement
45
Independent Auditor's Report
49
Financial Statements
53
Statistics of Shareholdings
139
Notice of Annual General Meeting
142
Sales
to over
100
countries
2
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
CORPORATE
PROFILE>60
years
of operationsUSA
Our operations are integrated throughout the value chain from sourcing of raw materials, refining, processing, packing, branding to marketing and distribution to end customers under our own brands.
An integratedagri-business focused on edible oils and fats
edible oil and fat products in bulk form primarily to
oil and fat products, in consumer pack form and sell under
distributors and factories involved in the production of
own brands and under the brands of third parties, primarily
confectionery, bakery products and other food items.
to importers and distributors at destination markets.
Sourcing
Refining
Refined
of raw
and
products
materials
processing
Sourcing
Packing
of refined
and
products
branding
ANNUAL REPORT 2018
3
Russia
SALES AND
MARKETING
OFFICES
Malaysia, Singapore,
Turkey
Australia, China, Russia,
China
Turkey, India, Ivory
Coast, Thailand, USA,
Benin, Ghana and
India
Thailand
Uganda
Benin
Malaysia
Uganda
Singapore
Ghana
Ivory Coast
Malaysia:
refining and
4 processing plants
Total refining
2 packing plants
capacity of
1 biodiesel plant
3.5
1 plant
dairy manufacturing
million MT
annually
CONSUMER PRODUCTS RANGE
Our range of consumer products include cooking oils, margarine, rice, sweetened condensed creamer, evaporated milk, cheese, soap, detergent and premix powder. We are continuously working on expanding the products range.
MANUFACTURING
OPERATIONS
Malaysia,
Australia
Singapore
Singapore:
1 packing plant
Long
established and well recognised brands -
OKI & MOI
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
