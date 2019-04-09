Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mewah International Inc    MEWI   KYG6074A1085

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC

(MEWI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mewah International : SGX Announcement- Annual Report and Related Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

STAYING

THE COURSE BUILDING

OUR CORE

Annual Report

2018

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

We are a global agri-business, focused on edible oils and fats with refineries and processing facilities in Malaysia and Singapore, established brands and sales to customers in over 100 countries.

We are strategically positioning ourselves to become a global consumer products business by expanding range of consumer products, offering specialised applications and customer solutions while consolidating our position in oils and fats business.

OUR BRANDS:

Sales

volume of

4.2

million M.T

CONTENTS

Corporate Profile

2

Chairman's Message

4

CEO's Message

5

Board of Directors

6

Senior Management

9

Operations and Financial Review

11

Forward Looking Strategy

17

Research and Development

19

Risk Management

20

Corporate Social Responsibility

22

Corporate Information

28

Corporate Governance

29

Directors' Statement

45

Independent Auditor's Report

49

Financial Statements

53

Statistics of Shareholdings

139

Notice of Annual General Meeting

142

Sales

to over

100

countries

2

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

CORPORATE

PROFILE>60

years

of operationsUSA

Our operations are integrated throughout the value chain from sourcing of raw materials, refining, processing, packing, branding to marketing and distribution to end customers under our own brands.

An integrated agri-business focused on edible oils and fats

Products

are sold to

customersin

>100

countries

• Plantation

• Refining palm oil

• Consumer packs

• Milling

• Specialty fats

• Branding

• Applications

• Private Label

developments

• Sale / marketing

• Distribution

Bulk segment produces and sells vegetable-based

Consumer pack segment produces vegetable-based edible

edible oil and fat products in bulk form primarily to

oil and fat products, in consumer pack form and sell under

distributors and factories involved in the production of

own brands and under the brands of third parties, primarily

confectionery, bakery products and other food items.

to importers and distributors at destination markets.

Sourcing

Refining

Refined

of raw

and

products

materials

processing

Sourcing

Packing

of refined

and

products

branding

ANNUAL REPORT 2018

3

Russia

SALES AND

MARKETING

OFFICES

Malaysia, Singapore,

Turkey

Australia, China, Russia,

China

Turkey, India, Ivory

Coast, Thailand, USA,

Benin, Ghana and

India

Thailand

Uganda

Benin

Malaysia

Uganda

Singapore

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Malaysia:

refining and

4 processing plants

Total refining

2 packing plants

capacity of

1 biodiesel plant

3.5

1 plant

dairy manufacturing

million MT

annually

CONSUMER PRODUCTS RANGE

Our range of consumer products include cooking oils, margarine, rice, sweetened condensed creamer, evaporated milk, cheese, soap, detergent and premix powder. We are continuously working on expanding the products range.

MANUFACTURING

OPERATIONS

Malaysia,

Australia

Singapore

Singapore:

1 packing plant

Long

established and well recognised brands -

OKI & MOI

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mewah International Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC
06:18aMEWAH INTERNATIONAL : SGX Announcement- Annual Report and Related Documents
PU
2018MEWAH INTERNATIONAL : Q3 2018- SGX Results Announcement
PU
2018MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MEWAH INTERNATIONAL : On SGX- Asset Acquisitions and Disposal
PU
2018MEWAH INTERNATIONAL : On SGX- General Announcement
PU
2018Q2 2018- SGX ANNOUNCEMENT : Notice of Book Closure Date and Dividend Payment Dat..
PU
2018MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MEWAH INTERNATIONAL : SGX Announcement- Results of AGM held on 26 April 2018
PU
2018MEWAH INTERNATIONAL : SGX Announcement- Acquisitions & Disposals
PU
2017MEWAH INTERNATIONAL : General Announcement- Update on Legal Proceedings
PU
More news
Chart MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Mewah International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Ning Cheo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tong Choon Cheo Chairman
Hui Hsin Cheo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Weng Fatt Soo Chief Financial Officer
Lai Wan Wong Executive Director & Head-Risk Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC12.50%294
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%8 694
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 954
AAK13.08%3 801
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD28.00%2 985
FIRST RESOURCES LTD16.23%2 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About