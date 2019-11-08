Log in
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MEWI)
  Report  
SGX Announcement: Cash Dividend/ Distribution- Interim Dividend

11/08/2019 | 05:10am EST

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Company Registration No.: CR-166055)

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Register and Register of Members of the Company will be closed at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 18 November 2019 (the "Books Closure Date") for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Company's Interim Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Dividend of 0.0046 Singapore cent per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 to be paid on Monday, 25 November 2019.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company Share Registrar and Singapore Share Transfer Agent, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048523 up to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 18 November 2019 will be registered to determine shareholders entitlement to the Dividend. Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at the Books Closure Date will be entitled to the Dividend to be paid on Monday, 25 November 2019.

Issued by

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

8 November 2019

Disclaimer

Mewah International Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 10:09:02 UTC
