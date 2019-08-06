SGX Announcement- Financial Statement and Related Announcement: Second Quarter And/Or Half Yearly Results
0
08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item No.
Description
Page No.
Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year
Announcements
1(a)(i)
Income statement
1
1(a)(ii)
Statement of comprehensive income
2
1(b)(i)
Statement of financial position
3
1(b)(ii)
Group's borrowings and debt securities
4
1(c)
Statement of cash flows
5
1(d)(i)
Statement of changes in equity
7
1(d)(ii)
Share capital
11
1(d)(iii)
To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the
11
end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately
preceding year
1(d)(iv)
A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of
11
treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on
1(d)(v)
A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary
11
holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on
2
Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with
12
which auditing standard or practice
3
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including
12
any qualifications or emphasis of a matter)
4
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the
12
issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied
5
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation,
13
including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as
the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
6 Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period 13 reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends
7
Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total 13
number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the
current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
Item No. Description
Page No.
8 A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a 14 reasonable understanding of the Group's business
9
Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to
22
shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results
10
A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and
22
competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any
known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period
and the next 12 months
11
Dividend
23
12
If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect
23
13
If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the
24
aggregate value of such transactions as required under rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT
mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect
14
Negative confirmation pursuant to rule 705(5)
25
15
Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all its directors and
25
executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1)
Some figures and percentages within the explanations may not exactly match due to rounding off.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year Announcements
1(a)(i) INCOME STATEMENT
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
Note
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
Change
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
8.1.2
694,786
742,374
-6.4%
1,419,162
1,579,272
-10.1%
Cost of sales
8.1.3
(652,343)
(716,790)
-9.0%
(1,352,111)
(1,531,458)
-11.7%
Gross profit
8.1.4
42,443
25,584
65.9%
67,051
47,814
40.2%
Other income
8.1.8
758
734
3.3%
3,523
1,982
77.7%
Other (losses)/gains (Note A)
8.1.6
(4,914)
(6,925)
-29.0%
355
10,945
-96.8%
(Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses
8.1.5(a)
(203)
6,819
n.m.
100
7,293
-98.6%
Expenses
- Selling and distribution
8.1.5(b)
(12,626)
(6,476)
95.0%
(20,558)
(13,540)
51.8%
- Administrative
8.1.9
(19,922)
(19,361)
2.9%
(40,449)
(43,203)
-6.4%
- Finance
8.1.10
(3,713)
(3,407)
9.0%
(8,108)
(6,780)
19.6%
Share of profit of associated company
15
17
-11.8%
40
40
0.0%
Profit/(Loss) before tax
8.1.11
1,838
(3,015)
n.m.
1,954
4,551
-57.1%
Income tax (expense)/credit
8.1.12
(57)
3,567
n.m.
530
864
-38.7%
Profit after tax
8.1.13
1,781
552
222.6%
2,484
5,415
-54.1%
Profit after tax attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
8.1.13
1,941
577
236.4%
Non-controlling interests
(160)
(25)
540.0%
2,791
5,423
-48.5%
(307)
(8)
3737.5%
1,781
552 222.6%
2,484
5,415
-54.1%
The Group measures and tracks the earnings in terms of Operating Margin ("OM") as calculated below.
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
Change
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Gross profit
42,443
25,584
65.9%
Add: Depreciation in Cost of sales
3,356
3,124
7.4%
Less: Selling and distribution expenses
(12,626)
(6,476)
95.0%
(Less)/Add: (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses
(203)
6,819
n.m.
(Less)/Add: Foreign exchange (losses)/gains
(4,871)
(6,874)
-29.1%
Operating margin
28,099
22,177
26.7%
67,051
47,814
40.2%
6,732
6,246
7.8%
(20,558)
(13,540)
51.8%
100 7,293 -98.6%
354 11,071 -96.8%
53,679
58,884
-8.8%
n.m. - not meaningful
Note A Other (losses)/gains included foreign exchange losses of US$4.9 million for the quarter and gains of US$0.4 million for the half year. Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
1(a)(ii) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
Change
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Profit after tax
1,781
552
222.6%
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or
loss:
Currency translation differences arising
from foreign subsidiaries, net of tax
- Losses
(1,888)
(8,588)
-78.0%
Total comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
(107)
(8,036)
-98.7%
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
84
(7,963)
n.m.
Non-controlling interests
(191)
(73)
161.6%
(107)
(8,036)
-98.7%
2,484
5,415
-54.1%
(219) -51.6%
2,378
5,196
-54.2%
2,707
5,270
-48.6%
(74) 344.6%
2,378
5,196
-54.2%
n.m. - not meaningful
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
1(b)(i) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
As at
As at
30 Jun 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
Company
As at
As at
30 Jun 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Inventories
341,302
401,675
Trade receivables
202,071
221,592
Other receivables
45,640
91,980
Current income tax recoverable
7,242
6,966
Derivative financial instruments
61,023
61,679
Cash and cash equivalents
63,159
48,611
720,437
832,503
Non-current assets
Intangible asset
523
5,496
Property, plant and equipment
445,964
412,229
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
Investment in associated company
532
491
Deferred income tax assets
3,072
3,457
Derivative financial instruments
3,317
894
453,408
422,567
Total assets
1,173,845
1,255,070
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
132,881
142,154
Other payables
59,879
64,051
Contract liabilities
14,462
10,182
Lease liabilities
313
-
Current income tax liabilities
4,259
3,289
Derivative financial instruments
42,088
34,071
Borrowings
333,563
404,555
587,445
658,302
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
6,901
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
25,246
30,253
Borrowings
36,699
46,310
68,846
76,563
Total liabilities
656,291
734,865
NET ASSETS
517,554
520,205
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable
to equity holders of the
Share capital
1,501
1,501
Share premium
180,012
180,012
Other reserves
(39,165)
(39,081)
Retained profits
374,921
377,094
517,269
519,526
Non-controlling interests
285
679
Total equity
517,554
520,205
-
-
-
-
299,805
283,443
-
-
-
-
228590
300,033 284,033
-
-
-
-
849849
-
-
-
-
21
-
870849
300,903 284,882
--
179265
-
-
-
-
226314
28
--
405607
-
-
1,353
1,029
-
-
1,353
1,029
1,758
1,636
299,145
283,246
1,5011,501
180,012 180,012
3,5093,509
114,123 98,224
299,145 283,246
--
299,145 283,246
