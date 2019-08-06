Log in
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC

(MEWI)
SGX Announcement- Financial Statement and Related Announcement: Second Quarter And/Or Half Yearly Results

08/06/2019

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year

Announcements

1(a)(i)

Income statement

1

1(a)(ii)

Statement of comprehensive income

2

1(b)(i)

Statement of financial position

3

1(b)(ii)

Group's borrowings and debt securities

4

1(c)

Statement of cash flows

5

1(d)(i)

Statement of changes in equity

7

1(d)(ii)

Share capital

11

1(d)(iii)

To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the

11

end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately

preceding year

1(d)(iv)

A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of

11

treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on

1(d)(v)

A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary

11

holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on

2

Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with

12

which auditing standard or practice

3

Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including

12

any qualifications or emphasis of a matter)

4

Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the

12

issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied

5

If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation,

13

including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as

the reasons for, and the effect of, the change

6 Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period 13 reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends

7

Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total 13

number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the

current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019

Item No. Description

Page No.

8 A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a 14 reasonable understanding of the Group's business

9

Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to

22

shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results

10

A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and

22

competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any

known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period

and the next 12 months

11

Dividend

23

12

If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect

23

13

If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the

24

aggregate value of such transactions as required under rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT

mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect

14

Negative confirmation pursuant to rule 705(5)

25

15

Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all its directors and

25

executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1)

Some figures and percentages within the explanations may not exactly match due to rounding off.

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019

Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year Announcements

1(a)(i) INCOME STATEMENT

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

Note

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

Change

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Revenue

8.1.2

694,786

742,374

-6.4%

1,419,162

1,579,272

-10.1%

Cost of sales

8.1.3

(652,343)

(716,790)

-9.0%

(1,352,111)

(1,531,458)

-11.7%

Gross profit

8.1.4

42,443

25,584

65.9%

67,051

47,814

40.2%

Other income

8.1.8

758

734

3.3%

3,523

1,982

77.7%

Other (losses)/gains (Note A)

8.1.6

(4,914)

(6,925)

-29.0%

355

10,945

-96.8%

(Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses

8.1.5(a)

(203)

6,819

n.m.

100

7,293

-98.6%

Expenses

- Selling and distribution

8.1.5(b)

(12,626)

(6,476)

95.0%

(20,558)

(13,540)

51.8%

- Administrative

8.1.9

(19,922)

(19,361)

2.9%

(40,449)

(43,203)

-6.4%

- Finance

8.1.10

(3,713)

(3,407)

9.0%

(8,108)

(6,780)

19.6%

Share of profit of associated company

15

17

-11.8%

40

40

0.0%

Profit/(Loss) before tax

8.1.11

1,838

(3,015)

n.m.

1,954

4,551

-57.1%

Income tax (expense)/credit

8.1.12

(57)

3,567

n.m.

530

864

-38.7%

Profit after tax

8.1.13

1,781

552

222.6%

2,484

5,415

-54.1%

Profit after tax attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

8.1.13

1,941

577

236.4%

Non-controlling interests

(160)

(25)

540.0%

2,791

5,423

-48.5%

(307)

(8)

3737.5%

1,781

552 222.6%

2,484

5,415

-54.1%

The Group measures and tracks the earnings in terms of Operating Margin ("OM") as calculated below.

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

Change

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Gross profit

42,443

25,584

65.9%

Add: Depreciation in Cost of sales

3,356

3,124

7.4%

Less: Selling and distribution expenses

(12,626)

(6,476)

95.0%

(Less)/Add: (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses

(203)

6,819

n.m.

(Less)/Add: Foreign exchange (losses)/gains

(4,871)

(6,874)

-29.1%

Operating margin

28,099

22,177

26.7%

67,051

47,814

40.2%

6,732

6,246

7.8%

(20,558)

(13,540)

51.8%

100 7,293 -98.6%

354 11,071 -96.8%

53,679

58,884

-8.8%

n.m. - not meaningful

Note A Other (losses)/gains included foreign exchange losses of US$4.9 million for the quarter and gains of US$0.4 million for the half year. Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation.

1 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019

1(a)(ii) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

Change

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Profit after tax

1,781

552

222.6%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss:

Currency translation differences arising

from foreign subsidiaries, net of tax

- Losses

(1,888)

(8,588)

-78.0%

Total comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

(107)

(8,036)

-98.7%

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

84

(7,963)

n.m.

Non-controlling interests

(191)

(73)

161.6%

(107)

(8,036)

-98.7%

2,484

5,415

-54.1%

  1. (219) -51.6%

2,378

5,196

-54.2%

2,707

5,270

-48.6%

  1. (74) 344.6%

2,378

5,196

-54.2%

n.m. - not meaningful

2 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30 June 2019

1(b)(i) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

As at

As at

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

Company

As at

As at

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Inventories

341,302

401,675

Trade receivables

202,071

221,592

Other receivables

45,640

91,980

Current income tax recoverable

7,242

6,966

Derivative financial instruments

61,023

61,679

Cash and cash equivalents

63,159

48,611

720,437

832,503

Non-current assets

Intangible asset

523

5,496

Property, plant and equipment

445,964

412,229

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

Investment in associated company

532

491

Deferred income tax assets

3,072

3,457

Derivative financial instruments

3,317

894

453,408

422,567

Total assets

1,173,845

1,255,070

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

132,881

142,154

Other payables

59,879

64,051

Contract liabilities

14,462

10,182

Lease liabilities

313

-

Current income tax liabilities

4,259

3,289

Derivative financial instruments

42,088

34,071

Borrowings

333,563

404,555

587,445

658,302

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

6,901

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

25,246

30,253

Borrowings

36,699

46,310

68,846

76,563

Total liabilities

656,291

734,865

NET ASSETS

517,554

520,205

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable

to equity holders of the

Share capital

1,501

1,501

Share premium

180,012

180,012

Other reserves

(39,165)

(39,081)

Retained profits

374,921

377,094

517,269

519,526

Non-controlling interests

285

679

Total equity

517,554

520,205

-

-

-

-

299,805

283,443

-

-

-

-

228590

300,033 284,033

-

-

-

-

849849

-

-

-

-

21

-

870849

300,903 284,882

--

179265

-

-

-

-

226314

  • 28

--

405607

-

-

1,353

1,029

-

-

1,353

1,029

1,758

1,636

299,145

283,246

1,5011,501

180,012 180,012

3,5093,509

114,123 98,224

299,145 283,246

--

299,145 283,246

3 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Mewah International Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
