SGX Announcement- Financial Statement and Related Announcement: Third Quarter Results
0
11/08/2019 | 05:10am EST
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item No.
Description
Page No.
Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year
Announcements
1(a)(i)
Income statement
1
1(a)(ii)
Statement of comprehensive income
2
1(b)(i)
Statement of financial position
3
1(b)(ii)
Group's borrowings and debt securities
4
1(c)
Statement of cash flows
5
1(d)(i)
Statement of changes in equity
7
1(d)(ii)
Share capital
11
1(d)(iii)
To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the
11
end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately
preceding year
1(d)(iv)
A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of
11
treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on
1(d)(v)
A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary
11
holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on
2
Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with
12
which auditing standard or practice
3
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including
12
any qualifications or emphasis of a matter)
4
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the
12
issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied
5
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation,
13
including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as
the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
6 Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period 13 reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends
7
Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total 13
number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the
current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
Item No. Description
Page No.
8 A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a 14 reasonable understanding of the Group's business
9
Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to
22
shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results
10
A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and
22
competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any
known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period
and the next 12 months
11
Dividend
23
12
If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect
23
13
If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the
24
aggregate value of such transactions as required under rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT
mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect
14
Negative confirmation pursuant to rule 705(5)
25
15
Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all its directors and
25
executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1)
Some figures and percentages within the explanations may not exactly match due to rounding off.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year Announcements
1(a)(i) INCOME STATEMENT
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
Note
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
8.1.2
686,176
705,814
-2.8%
Cost of sales
8.1.3
(635,432)
(665,795)
-4.6%
Gross profit
8.1.4
50,744
40,019
26.8%
Other income
8.1.8
633
732
-13.5%
Other (losses)/gains (Note A)
8.1.6
(4,019)
(7,762)
-48.2%
(Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses
8.1.5(a)
(1,164)
603
n.m.
Expenses
- Selling and distribution
8.1.5(b)
(10,187)
(7,787)
30.8%
- Administrative
8.1.9
(22,459)
(21,982)
2.2%
- Finance
8.1.10
(4,212)
(4,044)
4.2%
Share of profit of associated company
8
16
-50.0%
Profit/(Loss) before tax
8.1.11
9,344
(205)
n.m.
Income tax (expense)/credit
8.1.12
(1,946)
1,147
n.m.
Profit after tax
8.1.13
7,398
942
685.4%
Profit after tax attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
8.1.13
7,445
758
882.2%
Non-controlling interests
(47)
184
n.m.
7,398
942
685.4%
The Group measures and tracks the earnings in terms of Operating Margin ("OM") as calculated below.
2,105,338
2,285,086
-7.9%
(1,987,543)
(2,197,253)
-9.5%
117,795
87,833
34.1%
4,156
2,714
53.1%
(3,664)
3,183
n.m.
(1,064)
7,896
n.m.
(30,745)
(21,327)
44.2%
(62,908)
(65,185)
-3.5%
(12,320)
(10,824)
13.8%
48 56 -14.3%
11,298
4,346
160.0%
(1,416)
2,011
n.m.
9,882
6,357
55.5%
10,236
6,181
65.6%
(354)
176
n.m.
9,882
6,357
55.5%
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
Gross profit
50,744
40,019
26.8%
Add: Depreciation in Cost of sales
3,472
3,030
14.6%
Less: Selling and distribution expenses
(10,187)
(7,787)
30.8%
(Less)/Add: (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses
(1,164)
603
n.m.
(Less)/Add: Foreign exchange (losses)/gains
(3,917)
(9,892)
-60.4%
Operating margin
38,948
25,973
50.0%
Group
NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
117,795
87,833
34.1%
10,204
9,276
10.0%
(30,745)
(21,327)
44.2%
(1,064)
7,896
n.m.
(3,563)
1,179
n.m.
92,627
84,857
9.2%
n.m. - not meaningful
Note A Other (losses)/gains included foreign exchange losses of US$3.9 million for the quarter and US$3.6 million for the nine months. Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(a)(ii) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
Profit after tax
7,398
942
685.4%
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences arising
from foreign subsidiaries, net of tax
- Losses
(1,981)
(5,058)
-60.8%
Total comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
5,417
(4,116)
n.m.
Group
NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
9,882
6,357
55.5%
(2,087)
(5,277)
-60.5%
7,795
1,080
621.8%
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
5,528
(4,279)
n.m.
Non-controlling interests
(111)
163
n.m.
5,417
(4,116)
n.m.
8,235
991
731.0%
(440)
89
n.m.
7,795
1,080
621.8%
n.m. - not meaningful
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(b)(i) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
As at
As at
30 Sep 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Inventories
280,049
401,675
Trade receivables
209,494
221,592
Other receivables
36,590
91,980
Current income tax recoverable
3,662
6,966
Derivative financial instruments
26,686
61,679
Cash and cash equivalents
68,543
48,611
625,024
832,503
Non-current assets
Intangible asset
101
5,496
Property, plant and equipment
444,782
412,229
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
Investment in associated company
594
491
Deferred income tax assets
3,149
3,457
Derivative financial instruments
778
894
449,404
422,567
Total assets
1,074,428
1,255,070
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
129,674
142,154
Other payables
53,651
64,051
Contract liabilities
15,569
10,182
Lease liabilities
640
-
Current income tax liabilities
1,244
3,289
Derivative financial instruments
20,271
34,071
Borrowings
265,827
404,555
486,876
658,302
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
9,234
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
28,588
30,253
Borrowings
26,884
46,310
64,706
76,563
Total liabilities
551,582
734,865
NET ASSETS
522,846
520,205
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to
equity holders of the Company:
Share capital
1,501
1,501
Share premium
180,012
180,012
Other reserves
(41,082)
(39,081)
Retained profits
382,366
377,094
522,797
519,526
Non-controlling interests
49
679
Total equity
522,846
520,205
Company
As at
As at
30 Sep 2019
31 Dec 2018
US$'000
US$'000
-
-
-
-
298,926
283,443
-
-
-
-
3,092
590
302,018
284,033
-
-
-
-
849849
-
-
-
-
37
-
886849
302,904 284,882
--
196265
-
-
-
-
294314
-
28
-
-
490607
-
-
1,520
1,029
-
-
1,520
1,029
2,010
1,636
300,894
283,246
1,501
1,501
180,012
180,012
3,509
3,509
115,872
98,224
300,894
283,246
-
-
300,894
283,246
3 | P a g e
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(b)(ii) GROUP'S BORROWINGS AND DEBT SECURITIES
Group
As at
30 Sep 2019
Secured Unsecured
US$'000 US$'000
Group
As at
31 Dec 2018
Secured Unsecured
US$'000 US$'000
The amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
5,801
260,026
9,496
395,059
The amount repayable after one year
17,884
9,000
22,310
24,000
23,685
269,026
31,806
419,059
The table above excludes current and non-current lease liabilities recognised due to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, amounting to US$313,000 and US$6,823,000 respectively, which are secured over the right-of- use assets of US$6,939,000 as at 30 Sep 2019.
Details of collaterals
Certain borrowings are collateralised by certain property, plant and equipment that are financed by certain banks and financial institutions. The collaterals also include corporate guarantees by the Company.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(c) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Note
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after tax
7,398
942
Adjustments for:
- Income tax expense/(credit)
1,946
(1,147)
- Depreciation
5,079
4,655
- Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
71
(2,137)
- Property, plant and equipment written off
31
6
- Interest income
(251)
(228)
- Interest expense
4,212
4,044
- Share of profit of associated company
(8)
(16)
Operating cash flows before working capital changes
18,478
6,119
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
- Inventories
57,665
(4,991)
- Trade and other receivables
22,580
(39,923)
- Contract liabilities
1,107
(1,285)
- Trade and other payables
(26,807)
18,746
- Derivative financial instruments
17,426
(9,307)
Cash flows from/(used in) from operations
90,449
(30,641)
Interest received
35
61
Interest paid
(4,212)
(4,044)
Income tax received/(paid)
2,212
(672)
Increase in restricted short term bank deposits
-
196
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
88,484
(35,100)
Cash flows from investing activities
(Increase)/Decrease in other receivables
(48)
4,931
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(10,033)
(18,752)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
8.2.6
-
(7,172)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
53
7,202
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(10,028)
(13,791)
Cash flows from financing activities
Decrease/(Increase) in restricted short term bank deposits
-
623
Proceeds from long term borrowings
-
20,000
Repayment of long term borrowings
(8,128)
(11,651)
Net (repayment to)/proceeds from short term borrowings
(67,283)
79,863
Interest received
216
167
Proceeds from lease liabilities
2,799
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(104)
-
Dividends paid to equity holders of the Company
-
(2,441)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
-
-
Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities
(72,500)
86,561
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
5,956
37,670
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period
63,159
56,389
Effect of changes in exchange rate
on cash and cash equivalents
(572)
(865)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period
68,543
93,194
Represented by:
Cash and bank balances
68,543
96,847
Less: restricted short term bank deposits
-
(3,653)
9,882
6,357
1,416
(2,011)
14,555
14,207
47 (2,273)
506
(2,357) (792)
12,320 10,824
(56)
35,865 26,262
118,331 (2,398)
82,419 8,623
5,387 (1,285)
(39,888) (32,957)
22,991 24,310
225,105 22,555
1,955328
(12,320) (10,824)
(3,364) -497
214,075 9,192
5,200(683)
(40,455) (46,580)
(7,172) 197 7,472
(35,058) (46,963)
333(407)
51,149
(14,091) (20,802)
(142,028) 43,066
402464
2,799-
-
(4,964) (6,958)
(191)
(158,137) 66,321
20,880 28,550
48,278 65,850
(1,206)
68,543 93,194
68,543 96,847
(3,653)
Cash and cash equivalents per consolidated
statement of cash flows
68,543
93,194
68,543
93,194
5 | P a g e
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(c) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
Reconciliation of liabilities arising from financing activities.
Non-cash changes
Proceeds from
Foreign exchange
1 Jan
borrowings
Principal payments
movement
30 Sep
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
2019
Borrowings
450,865
-
(156,119)
(2,035)
292,711
Lease liabilities
7,371
2,799
(261)
(35)
9,874
2018
Borrowings
404,477
94,215
(20,802)
(5,236)
472,654
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
Currency
Non-
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Merger
General
translation
Retained
controlling
Total
1 Jul 2019 to 30 Sep 2019
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
Group
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
11,051
374,921
517,269
285
517,554
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,445
7,445
(47)
7,398
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,917)
-
(1,917)
(64)
(1,981)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,917)
7,445
5,528
(111)
5,417
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(125)
(125)
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(125)
(125)
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
9,134
382,366
522,797
49
522,846
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
Currency
Non-
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Merger
General
translation
Retained
controlling
Total
1 Jul 2018 to 30 Sep 2018
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
Group
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
15,809
370,170
517,276
868
518,144
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
758
758
184
942
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,037)
-
(5,037)
(21)
(5,058)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,037)
758
(4,279)
163
(4,116)
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,441)
(2,441)
-
(2,441)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
121
121
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,441)
(2,441)
121
(2,320)
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
10,772
368,487
510,556
1,152
511,708
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Retained
Total
1 Jul 2019 to 30 Sep 2019
capital
premium
reserve
profits
equity
Company
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
114,123
299,145
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,749
1,749
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
1,749
1,749
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
115,872
300,894
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Retained
Total
1 Jul 2018 to 30 Sep 2018
capital
premium
reserve
profits
equity
Company
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
74,482
259,504
Profit for the period
-
-
-
36,009
36,009
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
36,009
36,009
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(2,441)
(2,441)
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
(2,441)
(2,441)
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
108,050
293,072
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
Currency
Non-
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Merger
General
translation
Retained
controlling
Total
1 Jan 2019 to 30 Sep 2019
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
Group
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
11,135
377,094
519,526
679
520,205
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,236
10,236
(354)
9,882
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,001)
-
(2,001)
(86)
(2,087)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,001)
10,236
8,235
(440)
7,795
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,964)
(4,964)
(327)
(5,291)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
137
137
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,964)
(4,964)
(190)
(5,154)
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
9,134
382,366
522,797
49
522,846
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
Currency
Non-
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Merger
General
translation
Retained
controlling
Total
1 Jan 2018 to 30 Sep 2018
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
Total
interests
equity
Group
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
15,962
369,264
516,523
1,133
517,656
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,181
6,181
176
6,357
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,190)
-
(5,190)
(87)
(5,277)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,190)
6,181
991
89
1,080
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,958)
(6,958)
(191)
(7,149)
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
121
121
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,958)
(6,958)
(70)
(7,028)
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
(53,005)
(720)
10,772
368,487
510,556
1,152
511,708
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Retained
Total
1 Jan 2019 to 30 Sep 2019
capital
premium
reserve
profits
equity
Company
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
98,224
283,246
Profit for the period
-
-
-
22,612
22,612
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
22,612
22,612
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(4,964)
(4,964)
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
(4,964)
(4,964)
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
115,872
300,894
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Capital
For the period from
Share
Share
redemption
Retained
Total
1 Jan 2018 to 30 Sep 2018
capital
premium
reserve
profits
equity
Company
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
Beginning of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
65,354
250,376
Profit for the period
-
-
-
49,654
49,654
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
49,654
49,654
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(6,958)
(6,958)
Total transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
-
(6,958)
(6,958)
End of the financial period
1,501
180,012
3,509
108,050
293,072
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
1(d)(ii) SHARE CAPITAL
Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy- backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
FY 2019
Issued and fully paid ordinary shares
No. of ordinary
Share capital
shares
US$'000
Balance at beginning/end of the financial year
1,500,667,440
1,501
FY 2018
Issued and fully paid ordinary shares
Balance at beginning/end of the financial year
1,500,667,440
1,501
1(d)(iii) TO SHOW THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD AND AS AT THE END OF THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING YEAR
The Company's total number of issued shares is 1,500,667,440 as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: 1,500,667,440).
The Company did not hold any treasury shares as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: Nil). There were no unissued
shares of the Company or its subsidiaries under option as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: Nil).
1(d)(iv) A STATEMENT SHOWING ALL SALES, TRANSFERS, DISPOSAL, CANCELLATION AND/OR USE OF TREASURY SHARES AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON
Not applicable.
1(d)(v) A STATEMENT SHOWING ALL SALES, TRANSFERS, CANCELLATION AND/OR USE OF SUBSIDIARY HOLDINGS AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON
Not applicable.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
2. WHETHER THE FIGURES HAVE BEEN AUDITED OR REVIEWED, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH WHICH AUDITING STANDARD OR PRACTICE
The financial statements presented have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
3. WHERE THE FIGURES HAVE BEEN AUDITED OR REVIEWED, THE AUDITORS' REPORT (INCLUDING ANY
QUALIFICATIONS OR EMPHASIS OF A MATTER)
Not applicable.
4. WHETHER THE SAME ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS OF COMPUTATION AS IN THE ISSUER'S
MOST RECENTLY AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN APPLIED
Except as discussed in the paragraph below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current period compared to the Group's most recently audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
The Group has adopted SFRS(I) 16 Leases on a modified retrospective approach from 1 January 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period as permitted under the specific transition provisions in the standard.
On adoption of SFRS(I) 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of SFRS(I) 1-17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019.
The Group has presented the right-of-use assets as part of property, plant and equipment of approximately US$6,939,000 and the corresponding lease liabilities of approximately US$7,136,000 in the statement of financial position of the Group as at 30 Sep 2019.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
5. IF THERE ARE ANY CHANGES IN THE ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS OF COMPUTATION, INCLUDING ANY REQUIRED BY AN ACCOUNTING STANDARD, WHAT HAS CHANGED, AS WELL AS THE REASONS FOR, AND THE EFFECT OF, THE CHANGE
Except as disclosed under paragraph 4, there was no change to the accounting policies and method of computation in the financial statements.
6. EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE OF THE GROUP FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON AND THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR, AFTER DEDUCTING ANY PROVISION FOR PREFERENCE DIVIDENDS:-
Based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue; and
On a fully diluted basis (detailing any adjustments made to the earnings)
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Basic and diluted based on weighted average number of
0.50
0.05
shares (US cents per share)
Weighted average number of shares applicable to basic
1,500,667
1,500,667
and diluted earnings per share ('000)
Group
NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
0.68 0.41
1,500,667 1,500,667
7. NET ASSET VALUE (FOR THE ISSUER AND GROUP) PER ORDINARY SHARE BASED ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES OF THE ISSUER AT THE END OF THE:-
(a) current financial period reported on; and
(b) immediately preceding financial year
Group
As at
30 Sep 2019
31 Dec 2018
Net asset value per ordinary share based on issued share capital as at
34.84
34.62
end of the period (US cents per share)
Company
As at
30 Sep 2019
31 Dec 2018
20.05 18.87
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8. A REVIEW OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE GROUP, TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY FOR A REASONABLE
UNDERSTANDING OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS. IT MUST INCLUDE A DISCUSSION OF THE FOLLOWING:-
any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and
any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.
8.1 Income statement
The Group's business consists of two segments, namely Bulk segment and Consumer Pack segment.
The Bulk segment produces and sells vegetable-based edible oil and fat products such as Refined, Bleached and Deodorised ("RBD") palm oil, RBD palm olein and RBD palm stearin, in bulk form primarily to distributors and factories involved in the production of confectionery, bakery products and other food items.
The Consumer Pack segment produces vegetable-based edible oil and fat products, in the form of consumer packs and sells under own brands and under the brands of third parties, primarily to importers and distributors at destination markets. The specialty fats and confectionary oils are sold primarily to distributors, and factories involved in the production of confectionery, bakery products and other food items. Besides edible oil and fat products, the Group also sells rice and dairy products in consumer pack form under its own brands.
The following table summarises the segmental sales volume, sales revenue and operating margin:
Total
Bulk
Consumer Pack
For the quarter
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Change
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Change
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Change
Sales volume (MT'000)
1,112.9
1,027.0
8.4%
829.3
756.8
9.6%
283.6
270.2
5.0%
Revenue (US$'million)
686.2
705.8
-2.8%
474.1
487.0
-2.6%
212.1
218.8
-3.1%
Average selling prices (US$)
616.6
687.2
-10.3%
571.7
643.6
-11.2%
747.9
809.8
-7.6%
OM (US$'million)
38.9
26.0
50.0%
22.2
13.2
68.2%
16.7
12.8
30.5%
OM per MT (US$)
35.0
25.3
38.3%
26.8
17.4
54.0%
58.9
47.4
24.3%
Total
Bulk
Consumer Pack
For the period
9M 2019
9M 2018
Change
9M 2019
9M 2018
Change
9M 2019
9M 2018
Change
Sales volume (MT'000)
3,429.9
3,136.5
9.4%
2,597.3
2,327.1
11.6%
832.6
809.4
2.9%
Revenue (US$'million)
2,105.3
2,285.1
-7.9%
1,479.9
1,595.6
-7.3%
625.4
689.5
-9.3%
Average selling prices (US$)
613.8
728.6
-15.8%
569.8
685.7
-16.9%
751.1
851.9
-11.8%
OM (US$'million)
92.6
84.9
9.2%
44.5
49.6
-10.3%
48.1
35.3
36.3%
OM per MT (US$)
27.0
27.1
-0.4%
17.1
21.3
-19.7%
57.8
43.6
32.6%
Operating margin relating to inter-segment sales is reported under the segment where the final sales to third parties are made.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
The Group is proud to announce a better than expected third quarter results driven by sales volume of 1.1 million MT (an increase of +8.4% on quarter) and a major improvement in the operating margin at US$38.9 million (an increase of +50.0% on quarter). This translates to US$35.0 per MT compared to US$25.3 per MT in the last quarter. The lower average selling prices, lower palm oil inventory and a weaker Malaysian Ringgit had improved the demand from our destination markets for both Bulk (+9.6% Q-o-Q) and Consumer Pack (+5.0% Q-o-Q) businesses. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack segments managed to achieve an impressive operating margin of US$22.2 million and US$16.7 million respectively.
8.1.1 Sales volume
For the third quarter ended 30 Sep 2019 ("Q3 2019"), the Group's sales volume has registered an increase of 8.4% to 1,112,900 MT. Bulk Segment recorded an increase of 9.6% to 829,300 MT and Consumer Pack segment recorded an increase of 5.0% to 283,600 MT this year. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 74.5% and 25.5% of total sales volume respectively (Q3 2018: 73.7% and 26.3% respectively).
For the nine months ended 30 Sep 2019 ("9M 2019"), the Group's sales volume has registered an increase of 9.4% to 3,429,900 MT. Bulk Segment recorded an increase of 11.6% to 2,597,300 MT and Consumer Pack segment recorded an increase of 2.9% to 832,600 MT this year. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 75.7% and 24.3% of total sales volume respectively (9M 2018: 74.2% and 25.8% respectively).
8.1.2 Revenue
For Q3 2019, revenue decreased 2.8% to US$686.2 million due to 10.3% lower average selling prices, partially offset by 8.4% higher sales volume. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack recorded a drop of 2.6% and 3.1% in revenue respectively. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 69.1% and 30.9% of total revenue respectively (Q3 2018: 69.0% and 31.0% respectively).
For 9M 2019, revenue decreased 7.9% to US$2,105.3 million due to 15.8% lower average selling prices, partially offset by 9.4% higher sales volume. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack recorded a drop of 7.3% and 9.3% in revenue respectively. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 70.3% and 29.7% of total revenue respectively (9M 2018: 69.8% and 30.2% respectively).
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8.1.3 Cost of sales
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Cost of inventories
620,032
650,905
-4.7%
1,911,749
2,147,741
-11.0%
(Gains)/Losses from derivative financial instruments
(3)
2,966
n.m.
33,979
15,295
122.2%
620,029
653,871
-5.2%
1,945,728
2,163,036
-10.0%
Labour costs and other overheads
15,403
11,924
29.2%
41,815
34,217
22.2%
Total
635,432
665,795
-4.6%
1,987,543
2,197,253
-9.5%
For Q3 2019, the Group recorded marginal gains from derivative financial instruments compared to loss US$3.0 million last year. Variance is explained by changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts, to the relevant financial reporting date and upon settlement. Cost of inventories decreased 5.2% after taking into account the gains or losses from derivative financial instruments. Labour costs and other overheads increased 29.2% to US$15.4 million. Taking into account labour costs and other overheads, cost of sales decreased 4.6%, in line with the decrease in revenue for the quarter.
For 9M 2019, the Group recorded losses from derivative financial instruments of US$34.0 million compared to US$15.3 million last year. Variance is explained by changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts, to the relevant financial reporting date and upon settlement. Cost of inventories decreased 10.0% after taking into account the losses from derivative financial instruments. Labour costs and other overheads increased 22.2% to US$41.8 million. Taking into account labour costs and other overheads, cost of sales decreased 9.5%, in line with the decrease in revenue for the quarter.
8.1.4 Gross profit
For Q3 2019, a decrease of US$19.6 million in revenue and a higher decrease of US$30.4 million in cost of sales resulted in gross profit increasing by US$10.7 million.
For 9M 2019, a decrease of US$179.7 million in revenue and a higher decrease of US$209.7 million in cost of sales resulted in gross profit increasing by US$30.0 million.
The Group reviews the performance at operating margin level as explained under section 8.1.7.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8.1.5(a) (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses
The Group has identified specific trade receivables that are credit impaired and recognised a loss allowance at amount equal to lifetime expected credit loss in respect of these receivables. For the remaining trade receivables, they are grouped based on similar risk characteristics and days past due to determine the expected credit loss rate to be applied. In calculating the expected credit loss rates, the Group considers historical loss rates and adjusts to reflect current and forward looking macroeconomic factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables.
8.1.5(b) Selling and distribution expenses
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Freight
2,219
-
100.0%
3,638
1,359
167.7%
Storage, handling and forwarding
7,276
7,553
-3.7%
25,127
18,939
32.7%
Export duties
10
58
-82.8%
153
669
-77.1%
Other selling and distribution expenses
682
176
287.5%
1,827
360
407.5%
Total
10,187
7,787
30.8%
30,745
21,327
44.2%
The selling and distribution expenses are generally passed-on to customers through the selling prices. The amounts may vary from period to period depending on the sale-terms with the customers.
8.1.6 Other (losses)/gains
Group
Group
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
US$'000
US$'000
%
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains
(3,917)
(9,892)
-60.4%
(3,563)
1,179
n.m.
(Losses)/Gains on disposal of
property, plant and equipment
(71)
2,137
n.m.
(47)
2,273
n.m.
Property, plant and equipment written off
(31)
(6)
416.7%
(50)
(6)
733.3%
Impairment losses on other receivables
-
-
n.m.
(4)
(262)
-98.5%
Others
-
(1)
-100.0%
-
(1)
-100.0%
Total
(4,019)
(7,762)
-48.2%
(3,664)
3,183
n.m.
Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8.1.7 Operating margin
For Q3 2019, total operating margin increased 50.0% to US$38.9 million on the back of 8.4% higher sales volume and higher OM of US$35.0 per MT compared to US$25.3 in Q3 2018. For Bulk segment, operating margin increased 68.2% to US$22.2 million resulting from higher operating margin US$26.8 per MT compared to US$17.4 in Q3 2018. For Consumer Pack segment, operating margin increased 30.5% to US$16.7 million on the back of higher operating margin of US$58.9 per MT compared to US$47.4 in Q3 2018. The segments contributed 57.1% and 42.9% of total operating margin respectively (Q3 2018: 50.8% and 49.2% respectively).
For 9M 2019, total operating margin increased 9.2% to US$92.6 million on the back of 9.4% higher sales volume despite lower OM of US$27.0 per MT compared to US$27.1 in 9M 2018. For Bulk segment, despite 11.6% higher sales volume, lower operating margin of US$17.1 per MT compared to US$21.3 in 9M 2018 resulted in operating margin decreasing to US$44.5 million. For Consumer Pack segment, operating margin increased 36.3% to US$48.1 million on the back of 2.9% higher sales volume and higher operating margin of US$57.8 per MT compared to US$43.6 in 9M 2018. The segments contributed 48.1% and 51.9% of total operating margin respectively (9M 2018: 58.4% and 41.6% respectively).
8.1.8 Other income
For Q3 2019, other income of US$0.6 million (Q3 2018: US$0.7 million) included interest income of US$0.3
million (Q3 2018: US$0.2 million).
For 9M 2019, other income of US$4.2 million (9M 2018: US$2.7 million) included interest income of US$2.4
million (9M 2018: US$0.8 million).
Interest income depends upon the credit terms of the sales and interest recovery for any delayed payments by customers.
8.1.9 Administrative expenses
For Q3 2019, administrative expenses increased to US$22.5 million from US$22.0 million. For 9M 2019, administrative expenses decreased to US$62.9 million from US$65.2 million mainly on account of depreciation of currencies in the jurisdiction where the Group operates against the US dollar and lower manpower cost.
8.1.10 Finance costs
For Q3 2019 and 9M 2019, finance costs increased to US$4.2 million and US$12.3 million from US$4.0 million and US$10.8 million. The increase was due to higher borrowing costs.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8.1.11 Profit before tax
For Q3 2019, the profit before tax increased US$9.5 million from loss of US$0.2 million in Q3 2018 to profit of US$9.3 million for Q3 2019, mainly due to higher operating margin of US$13.0 million, partially offset by increase in finance costs of US$0.2 million and increase in other operating expenses of US$3.3 million.
For 9M 2019, the profit before tax increased US$7.0 million from profit of US$4.3 million in 9M 2018 to US$11.3 million for 9M 2019, mainly due to higher operating margin of US$7.8 million and increase in other income of US$1.4 million, partially offset by increase in finance costs of US$1.5 million and increase in other operating expenses of US$0.7 million.
8.1.12 Income tax
For Q3 2019, income tax expense was US$1.9 million compared to credit of US$1.1 million last year. For 9M 2019, income tax expense was US$1.4 million compared to US$2.0 million for the corresponding period last year due to change in the mix of results of our subsidiaries in the various jurisdictions and the differences in taxable profits and accounting profits.
8.1.13 Profit after tax
For Q3 2019, the Group reported a profit after tax of US$7.4 million compared to US$0.9 million. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company was US$7.4 million compared to US$0.8 million for Q3 2018.
For 9M 2019, the Group reported a profit after tax of US$9.9 million compared to US$6.4 million. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company was US$10.2 million compared to US$6.2 million for 9M 2018.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8.2 Statement of financial position
8.2.1 Current assets
Current assets decreased US$207.5 million from US$832.5 million to US$625.0 million mainly due to:
decrease of US$121.6 million in inventories, giving inventories days of 39 days (31 Dec 2018: 52 days).
decrease of US$12.1 million in trade receivables, giving trade receivables days of 27 days (31 Dec 2018: 27 days).
decrease of US$55.4 million in other receivables mainly due to receipt of Goods Service Tax receivable and decrease in commodity trading variation margin payment.
decrease of US$35.0 million in derivative financial instruments assets due to changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts to the financial reporting date.
increase of US$19.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as explained in Note 8.3.
8.2.2 Non-current assets
Non-current assets increased US$26.8 million from US$422.6 million to US$449.4 million mainly due to capital expenditure for expansion in Westport and recognition of right-of-use assets upon adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases, partially offset by depreciation.
8.2.2 (a) Intangible asset
In the previous financial year, the Group acquired 95.0% of the issued equity of PT Angso Duo Sawit ("PTADS") and PT Jambi Batanghari Plantation ("PTJBP"), the companies incorporated in Indonesia involved primarily in palm oil milling and plantation businesses respectively. The total purchase consideration was at IDR120 billion or approximately US$8.4 million. The purchase price allocation to goodwill and other assets and liabilities has been finalised, which resulted in a decrease in goodwill and increase in property, plant and equipment of US$5.4 million and US$5.1 million respectively.
20 | P a g e
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8.2.3 Total liabilities
Total liabilities decreased US$183.3 million from US$734.9 million to US$551.6 million mainly due to:
decrease of US$158.2 million in borrowings due to decrease in working capital requirements and as part of overall cash flow planning.
decrease of US$12.5 million in trade payables, giving trade payables days of 18 days (31 Dec 2018: 18 days). Amount of trade payables depends on payment terms for the purchases and is part of overall cash flow planning.
decrease of US$13.8 million in derivative financial instruments liabilities due to changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts to the financial reporting date.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
8.3 Consolidated statement of cash flows
Q3 2019
The Group generated operating cash flows of US$18.5 million before working capital changes. US$72.0 million was generated from working capital. The Group utilised US$2.0 million for net interest and income tax. US$10.0 million was used for investing activities. US$72.5 million was used in financing activities. After adjusting for effect of changes in exchange rate, cash and cash equivalents increased US$5.4 million to US$68.5 million.
9M 2019
The Group generated operating cash flows of US$35.9 million before working capital changes. US$189.2 million was generated from working capital. The Group utilised US$11.0 million for net interest and income tax. US$35.1 million was used for investing activities. US$158.1 million was used in financing activities. After adjusting for effect of changes in exchange rate, cash and cash equivalents increased US$20.3 million to US$68.5 million.
9. WHERE A FORECAST, OR A PROSPECT STATEMENT, HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS, ANY VARIANCE BETWEEN IT AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS
No forecast or no prospect statement was previously disclosed to shareholders.
10. A COMMENTARY AT THE DATE OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SIGNIFICANT TRENDS AND COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS OF THE INDUSTRY IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES AND ANY KNOWN FACTORS OR EVENTS THAT MAY AFFECT THE GROUP IN THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD AND THE NEXT 12 MONTHS
The palm industry will continue to face challenges as well as potential areas of growth in demand. On the negative side, these impacts may range from higher tariffs to negative consumer sentiments on sustainability. The emerging bright spots from the palm-oil producing countries may crystallize in the form of reduced export duties and biodiesel mandate enhancement programs. The Group remains positive about its long term prospect, and it will continue to focus on operational efficiencies and productivity.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
11. DIVIDEND
Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended) for the current financial period reported on?
No.
Amount per share for current and previous corresponding period
Current Financial Period Reported On
Interim
Name of dividend
exempt dividends
Dividend type
Cash
Dividend amount per share
0.46
(Singapore cent per share)
(ii) Corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
Interim
Name of dividend
exempt dividends
Dividend type
Nil
Dividend amount per share
Nil
(Singapore cent per share)
Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated)
Dividend is tax exempt and declared in Singapore.
Date Payable
25 Nov 2019
Books Closure Date
18 Nov 2019
12. IF NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED OR RECOMMENDED, A STATEMENT TO THAT EFFECT
Not applicable.
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
13. IF THE GROUP HAS OBTAINED A GENERAL MANDATE FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR IPTs, THE AGGREGATE VALUE OF SUCH TRANSACTIONS AS REQUIRED UNDER RULE 920(1)(A)(II). IF NO IPT MANDATE HAS BEEN OBTAINED, A STATEMENT TO THAT EFFECT.
Aggregate value of all IPT
Aggregate value of all IPT
during the period under review
conducted under
(excluding transactions less
shareholders' mandate
Name of Interested Person
than SGD100,000 and
pursuant to Rule 920
transactions conducted under
(excluding transactions
shareholders' mandate
less than SGD100,000)
pursuant to Rule 920)
9M 2019
9M 2019
US$'000
US$'000
Prelude Gateway Sdn. Bhd.
68
2,685
Ecolex Sdn. Bhd.
23
6,774
Containers Printers Pte Ltd
NIL
708
Mr Cheo Seng Jin
657
NIL
Mr Cheo Tiong Choon
657
NIL
Kent Holidays (S) Pte Ltd
204
NIL
Choon Heng Logistics Pte Ltd
158
NIL
Futura Ingredients Singapore Pte Ltd
84
NIL
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)
Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019
14. NEGATIVE CONFIRMATION PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5)
We, Dr Cheo Tong Choon @ Lee Tong Choon and Michelle Cheo Hui Ning, being two of the directors of Mewah International Inc. (the "Company"), do hereby confirm on behalf of the directors of the Company, that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the board of directors of the Company which may render the financial results of the Company and of the Group for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2019 to be false or misleading, in any material aspect.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
DR CHEO TONG CHOON @ LEE TONG CHOON
MICHELLE CHEO HUI NING
Chairman and Executive Director
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
15. CONFIRMATION THAT THE ISSUER HAS PROCURED UNDERTAKINGS FROM ALL ITS DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (IN THE FORMAT SET OUT IN APPENDIX 7.7) UNDER RULE 720(1)
The Company has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 of the Mainboard Rules) under Rule 720(1) of the Mainboard Rules.
Mewah International Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 10:09:01 UTC