MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mewah International Inc.    MEWI   KYG6074A1085

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MEWI)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGX Announcement- Financial Statement and Related Announcement: Third Quarter Results

0
11/08/2019 | 05:10am EST

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year

Announcements

1(a)(i)

Income statement

1

1(a)(ii)

Statement of comprehensive income

2

1(b)(i)

Statement of financial position

3

1(b)(ii)

Group's borrowings and debt securities

4

1(c)

Statement of cash flows

5

1(d)(i)

Statement of changes in equity

7

1(d)(ii)

Share capital

11

1(d)(iii)

To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the

11

end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately

preceding year

1(d)(iv)

A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of

11

treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on

1(d)(v)

A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary

11

holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on

2

Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with

12

which auditing standard or practice

3

Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including

12

any qualifications or emphasis of a matter)

4

Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the

12

issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied

5

If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation,

13

including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as

the reasons for, and the effect of, the change

6 Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period 13 reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends

7

Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total 13

number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the

current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

Item No. Description

Page No.

8 A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a 14 reasonable understanding of the Group's business

9

Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to

22

shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results

10

A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and

22

competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any

known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period

and the next 12 months

11

Dividend

23

12

If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect

23

13

If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the

24

aggregate value of such transactions as required under rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT

mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect

14

Negative confirmation pursuant to rule 705(5)

25

15

Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all its directors and

25

executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1)

Some figures and percentages within the explanations may not exactly match due to rounding off.

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year Announcements

1(a)(i) INCOME STATEMENT

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

Note

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Revenue

8.1.2

686,176

705,814

-2.8%

Cost of sales

8.1.3

(635,432)

(665,795)

-4.6%

Gross profit

8.1.4

50,744

40,019

26.8%

Other income

8.1.8

633

732

-13.5%

Other (losses)/gains (Note A)

8.1.6

(4,019)

(7,762)

-48.2%

(Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses

8.1.5(a)

(1,164)

603

n.m.

Expenses

- Selling and distribution

8.1.5(b)

(10,187)

(7,787)

30.8%

- Administrative

8.1.9

(22,459)

(21,982)

2.2%

- Finance

8.1.10

(4,212)

(4,044)

4.2%

Share of profit of associated company

8

16

-50.0%

Profit/(Loss) before tax

8.1.11

9,344

(205)

n.m.

Income tax (expense)/credit

8.1.12

(1,946)

1,147

n.m.

Profit after tax

8.1.13

7,398

942

685.4%

Profit after tax attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

8.1.13

7,445

758

882.2%

Non-controlling interests

(47)

184

n.m.

7,398

942

685.4%

The Group measures and tracks the earnings in terms of Operating Margin ("OM") as calculated below.

2,105,338

2,285,086

-7.9%

(1,987,543)

(2,197,253)

-9.5%

117,795

87,833

34.1%

4,156

2,714

53.1%

(3,664)

3,183

n.m.

(1,064)

7,896

n.m.

(30,745)

(21,327)

44.2%

(62,908)

(65,185)

-3.5%

(12,320)

(10,824)

13.8%

48 56 -14.3%

11,298

4,346

160.0%

(1,416)

2,011

n.m.

9,882

6,357

55.5%

10,236

6,181

65.6%

(354)

176

n.m.

9,882

6,357

55.5%

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

Gross profit

50,744

40,019

26.8%

Add: Depreciation in Cost of sales

3,472

3,030

14.6%

Less: Selling and distribution expenses

(10,187)

(7,787)

30.8%

(Less)/Add: (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses

(1,164)

603

n.m.

(Less)/Add: Foreign exchange (losses)/gains

(3,917)

(9,892)

-60.4%

Operating margin

38,948

25,973

50.0%

Group

NINE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

117,795

87,833

34.1%

10,204

9,276

10.0%

(30,745)

(21,327)

44.2%

(1,064)

7,896

n.m.

(3,563)

1,179

n.m.

92,627

84,857

9.2%

n.m. - not meaningful

Note A Other (losses)/gains included foreign exchange losses of US$3.9 million for the quarter and US$3.6 million for the nine months. Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation.

1 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(a)(ii) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

Profit after tax

7,398

942

685.4%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences arising

from foreign subsidiaries, net of tax

- Losses

(1,981)

(5,058)

-60.8%

Total comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

5,417

(4,116)

n.m.

Group

NINE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

9,882

6,357

55.5%

(2,087)

(5,277)

-60.5%

7,795

1,080

621.8%

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

5,528

(4,279)

n.m.

Non-controlling interests

(111)

163

n.m.

5,417

(4,116)

n.m.

8,235

991

731.0%

(440)

89

n.m.

7,795

1,080

621.8%

n.m. - not meaningful

2 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(b)(i) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

As at

As at

30 Sep 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Inventories

280,049

401,675

Trade receivables

209,494

221,592

Other receivables

36,590

91,980

Current income tax recoverable

3,662

6,966

Derivative financial instruments

26,686

61,679

Cash and cash equivalents

68,543

48,611

625,024

832,503

Non-current assets

Intangible asset

101

5,496

Property, plant and equipment

444,782

412,229

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

Investment in associated company

594

491

Deferred income tax assets

3,149

3,457

Derivative financial instruments

778

894

449,404

422,567

Total assets

1,074,428

1,255,070

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

129,674

142,154

Other payables

53,651

64,051

Contract liabilities

15,569

10,182

Lease liabilities

640

-

Current income tax liabilities

1,244

3,289

Derivative financial instruments

20,271

34,071

Borrowings

265,827

404,555

486,876

658,302

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

9,234

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

28,588

30,253

Borrowings

26,884

46,310

64,706

76,563

Total liabilities

551,582

734,865

NET ASSETS

522,846

520,205

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to

equity holders of the Company:

Share capital

1,501

1,501

Share premium

180,012

180,012

Other reserves

(41,082)

(39,081)

Retained profits

382,366

377,094

522,797

519,526

Non-controlling interests

49

679

Total equity

522,846

520,205

Company

As at

As at

30 Sep 2019

31 Dec 2018

US$'000

US$'000

-

-

-

-

298,926

283,443

-

-

-

-

3,092

590

302,018

284,033

-

-

-

-

849849

-

-

-

-

37

-

886849

302,904 284,882

--

196265

-

-

-

-

294314

-

28

-

-

490607

-

-

1,520

1,029

-

-

1,520

1,029

2,010

1,636

300,894

283,246

1,501

1,501

180,012

180,012

3,509

3,509

115,872

98,224

300,894

283,246

-

-

300,894

283,246

3 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(b)(ii) GROUP'S BORROWINGS AND DEBT SECURITIES

Group

As at

30 Sep 2019

Secured Unsecured

US$'000 US$'000

Group

As at

31 Dec 2018

Secured Unsecured

US$'000 US$'000

The amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

5,801

260,026

9,496

395,059

The amount repayable after one year

17,884

9,000

22,310

24,000

23,685

269,026

31,806

419,059

The table above excludes current and non-current lease liabilities recognised due to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, amounting to US$313,000 and US$6,823,000 respectively, which are secured over the right-of- use assets of US$6,939,000 as at 30 Sep 2019.

Details of collaterals

Certain borrowings are collateralised by certain property, plant and equipment that are financed by certain banks and financial institutions. The collaterals also include corporate guarantees by the Company.

4 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(c) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Note

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

7,398

942

Adjustments for:

- Income tax expense/(credit)

1,946

(1,147)

- Depreciation

5,079

4,655

- Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

71

(2,137)

- Property, plant and equipment written off

31

6

- Interest income

(251)

(228)

- Interest expense

4,212

4,044

- Share of profit of associated company

(8)

(16)

Operating cash flows before working capital changes

18,478

6,119

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

- Inventories

57,665

(4,991)

- Trade and other receivables

22,580

(39,923)

- Contract liabilities

1,107

(1,285)

- Trade and other payables

(26,807)

18,746

- Derivative financial instruments

17,426

(9,307)

Cash flows from/(used in) from operations

90,449

(30,641)

Interest received

35

61

Interest paid

(4,212)

(4,044)

Income tax received/(paid)

2,212

(672)

Increase in restricted short term bank deposits

-

196

Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

88,484

(35,100)

Cash flows from investing activities

(Increase)/Decrease in other receivables

(48)

4,931

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(10,033)

(18,752)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

8.2.6

-

(7,172)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

53

7,202

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(10,028)

(13,791)

Cash flows from financing activities

Decrease/(Increase) in restricted short term bank deposits

-

623

Proceeds from long term borrowings

-

20,000

Repayment of long term borrowings

(8,128)

(11,651)

Net (repayment to)/proceeds from short term borrowings

(67,283)

79,863

Interest received

216

167

Proceeds from lease liabilities

2,799

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

(104)

-

Dividends paid to equity holders of the Company

-

(2,441)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

-

-

Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities

(72,500)

86,561

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

5,956

37,670

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period

63,159

56,389

Effect of changes in exchange rate

on cash and cash equivalents

(572)

(865)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period

68,543

93,194

Represented by:

Cash and bank balances

68,543

96,847

Less: restricted short term bank deposits

-

(3,653)

9,882

6,357

1,416

(2,011)

14,555

14,207

47 (2,273)

506

(2,357) (792)

12,320 10,824

  1. (56)
    35,865 26,262

118,331 (2,398)

82,419 8,623

5,387 (1,285)

(39,888) (32,957)

22,991 24,310

225,105 22,555

1,955328

(12,320) (10,824)

  1. (3,364)
    -497

214,075 9,192

5,200(683)

(40,455) (46,580)

  • (7,172)
    197 7,472

(35,058) (46,963)

  • 333(407)

  • 51,149
    (14,091) (20,802)

(142,028) 43,066

402464

2,799-

  1. -
    (4,964) (6,958)
  1. (191)
    (158,137) 66,321

20,880 28,550

48,278 65,850

  1. (1,206)
    68,543 93,194

68,543 96,847

  • (3,653)

Cash and cash equivalents per consolidated

statement of cash flows

68,543

93,194

68,543

93,194

5 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(c) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

Reconciliation of liabilities arising from financing activities.

Non-cash changes

Proceeds from

Foreign exchange

1 Jan

borrowings

Principal payments

movement

30 Sep

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

2019

Borrowings

450,865

-

(156,119)

(2,035)

292,711

Lease liabilities

7,371

2,799

(261)

(35)

9,874

2018

Borrowings

404,477

94,215

(20,802)

(5,236)

472,654

6 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

Currency

Non-

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Merger

General

translation

Retained

controlling

Total

1 Jul 2019 to 30 Sep 2019

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

equity

Group

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

11,051

374,921

517,269

285

517,554

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,445

7,445

(47)

7,398

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,917)

-

(1,917)

(64)

(1,981)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,917)

7,445

5,528

(111)

5,417

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(125)

(125)

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(125)

(125)

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

9,134

382,366

522,797

49

522,846

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

Currency

Non-

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Merger

General

translation

Retained

controlling

Total

1 Jul 2018 to 30 Sep 2018

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

equity

Group

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

15,809

370,170

517,276

868

518,144

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

758

758

184

942

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,037)

-

(5,037)

(21)

(5,058)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,037)

758

(4,279)

163

(4,116)

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,441)

(2,441)

-

(2,441)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

121

121

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,441)

(2,441)

121

(2,320)

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

10,772

368,487

510,556

1,152

511,708

7 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Retained

Total

1 Jul 2019 to 30 Sep 2019

capital

premium

reserve

profits

equity

Company

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

114,123

299,145

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,749

1,749

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

1,749

1,749

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

115,872

300,894

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Retained

Total

1 Jul 2018 to 30 Sep 2018

capital

premium

reserve

profits

equity

Company

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

74,482

259,504

Profit for the period

-

-

-

36,009

36,009

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

36,009

36,009

Dividend paid

-

-

-

(2,441)

(2,441)

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

(2,441)

(2,441)

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

108,050

293,072

8 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

Currency

Non-

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Merger

General

translation

Retained

controlling

Total

1 Jan 2019 to 30 Sep 2019

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

equity

Group

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

11,135

377,094

519,526

679

520,205

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,236

10,236

(354)

9,882

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,001)

-

(2,001)

(86)

(2,087)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,001)

10,236

8,235

(440)

7,795

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,964)

(4,964)

(327)

(5,291)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

137

137

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,964)

(4,964)

(190)

(5,154)

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

9,134

382,366

522,797

49

522,846

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

Currency

Non-

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Merger

General

translation

Retained

controlling

Total

1 Jan 2018 to 30 Sep 2018

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

equity

Group

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

15,962

369,264

516,523

1,133

517,656

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,181

6,181

176

6,357

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,190)

-

(5,190)

(87)

(5,277)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,190)

6,181

991

89

1,080

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,958)

(6,958)

(191)

(7,149)

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

121

121

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,958)

(6,958)

(70)

(7,028)

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

(53,005)

(720)

10,772

368,487

510,556

1,152

511,708

9 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Retained

Total

1 Jan 2019 to 30 Sep 2019

capital

premium

reserve

profits

equity

Company

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

98,224

283,246

Profit for the period

-

-

-

22,612

22,612

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

22,612

22,612

Dividend paid

-

-

-

(4,964)

(4,964)

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

(4,964)

(4,964)

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

115,872

300,894

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Capital

For the period from

Share

Share

redemption

Retained

Total

1 Jan 2018 to 30 Sep 2018

capital

premium

reserve

profits

equity

Company

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Beginning of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

65,354

250,376

Profit for the period

-

-

-

49,654

49,654

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

49,654

49,654

Dividend paid

-

-

-

(6,958)

(6,958)

Total transactions with owners,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

-

(6,958)

(6,958)

End of the financial period

1,501

180,012

3,509

108,050

293,072

10 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

1(d)(ii) SHARE CAPITAL

Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy- backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

FY 2019

Issued and fully paid ordinary shares

No. of ordinary

Share capital

shares

US$'000

Balance at beginning/end of the financial year

1,500,667,440

1,501

FY 2018

Issued and fully paid ordinary shares

Balance at beginning/end of the financial year

1,500,667,440

1,501

1(d)(iii) TO SHOW THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD AND AS AT THE END OF THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING YEAR

The Company's total number of issued shares is 1,500,667,440 as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: 1,500,667,440).

The Company did not hold any treasury shares as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: Nil). There were no unissued

shares of the Company or its subsidiaries under option as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: Nil).

1(d)(iv) A STATEMENT SHOWING ALL SALES, TRANSFERS, DISPOSAL, CANCELLATION AND/OR USE OF TREASURY SHARES AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON

Not applicable.

1(d)(v) A STATEMENT SHOWING ALL SALES, TRANSFERS, CANCELLATION AND/OR USE OF SUBSIDIARY HOLDINGS AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON

Not applicable.

11 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

2. WHETHER THE FIGURES HAVE BEEN AUDITED OR REVIEWED, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH WHICH AUDITING STANDARD OR PRACTICE

The financial statements presented have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

3. WHERE THE FIGURES HAVE BEEN AUDITED OR REVIEWED, THE AUDITORS' REPORT (INCLUDING ANY

QUALIFICATIONS OR EMPHASIS OF A MATTER)

Not applicable.

4. WHETHER THE SAME ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS OF COMPUTATION AS IN THE ISSUER'S

MOST RECENTLY AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN APPLIED

Except as discussed in the paragraph below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current period compared to the Group's most recently audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Group has adopted SFRS(I) 16 Leases on a modified retrospective approach from 1 January 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period as permitted under the specific transition provisions in the standard.

On adoption of SFRS(I) 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of SFRS(I) 1-17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019.

The Group has presented the right-of-use assets as part of property, plant and equipment of approximately US$6,939,000 and the corresponding lease liabilities of approximately US$7,136,000 in the statement of financial position of the Group as at 30 Sep 2019.

12 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

5. IF THERE ARE ANY CHANGES IN THE ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS OF COMPUTATION, INCLUDING ANY REQUIRED BY AN ACCOUNTING STANDARD, WHAT HAS CHANGED, AS WELL AS THE REASONS FOR, AND THE EFFECT OF, THE CHANGE

Except as disclosed under paragraph 4, there was no change to the accounting policies and method of computation in the financial statements.

6. EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE OF THE GROUP FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON AND THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR, AFTER DEDUCTING ANY PROVISION FOR PREFERENCE DIVIDENDS:-

  1. Based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue; and
  2. On a fully diluted basis (detailing any adjustments made to the earnings)

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Basic and diluted based on weighted average number of

0.50

0.05

shares (US cents per share)

Weighted average number of shares applicable to basic

1,500,667

1,500,667

and diluted earnings per share ('000)

Group

NINE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

0.68 0.41

1,500,667 1,500,667

7. NET ASSET VALUE (FOR THE ISSUER AND GROUP) PER ORDINARY SHARE BASED ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES OF THE ISSUER AT THE END OF THE:-

(a) current financial period reported on; and

(b) immediately preceding financial year

Group

As at

30 Sep 2019

31 Dec 2018

Net asset value per ordinary share based on issued share capital as at

34.84

34.62

end of the period (US cents per share)

Company

As at

30 Sep 2019

31 Dec 2018

20.05 18.87

13 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8. A REVIEW OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE GROUP, TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY FOR A REASONABLE

UNDERSTANDING OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS. IT MUST INCLUDE A DISCUSSION OF THE FOLLOWING:-

  1. any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and
  2. any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.

8.1 Income statement

The Group's business consists of two segments, namely Bulk segment and Consumer Pack segment.

The Bulk segment produces and sells vegetable-based edible oil and fat products such as Refined, Bleached and Deodorised ("RBD") palm oil, RBD palm olein and RBD palm stearin, in bulk form primarily to distributors and factories involved in the production of confectionery, bakery products and other food items.

The Consumer Pack segment produces vegetable-based edible oil and fat products, in the form of consumer packs and sells under own brands and under the brands of third parties, primarily to importers and distributors at destination markets. The specialty fats and confectionary oils are sold primarily to distributors, and factories involved in the production of confectionery, bakery products and other food items. Besides edible oil and fat products, the Group also sells rice and dairy products in consumer pack form under its own brands.

The following table summarises the segmental sales volume, sales revenue and operating margin:

Total

Bulk

Consumer Pack

For the quarter

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Change

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Change

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Change

Sales volume (MT'000)

1,112.9

1,027.0

8.4%

829.3

756.8

9.6%

283.6

270.2

5.0%

Revenue (US$'million)

686.2

705.8

-2.8%

474.1

487.0

-2.6%

212.1

218.8

-3.1%

Average selling prices (US$)

616.6

687.2

-10.3%

571.7

643.6

-11.2%

747.9

809.8

-7.6%

OM (US$'million)

38.9

26.0

50.0%

22.2

13.2

68.2%

16.7

12.8

30.5%

OM per MT (US$)

35.0

25.3

38.3%

26.8

17.4

54.0%

58.9

47.4

24.3%

Total

Bulk

Consumer Pack

For the period

9M 2019

9M 2018

Change

9M 2019

9M 2018

Change

9M 2019

9M 2018

Change

Sales volume (MT'000)

3,429.9

3,136.5

9.4%

2,597.3

2,327.1

11.6%

832.6

809.4

2.9%

Revenue (US$'million)

2,105.3

2,285.1

-7.9%

1,479.9

1,595.6

-7.3%

625.4

689.5

-9.3%

Average selling prices (US$)

613.8

728.6

-15.8%

569.8

685.7

-16.9%

751.1

851.9

-11.8%

OM (US$'million)

92.6

84.9

9.2%

44.5

49.6

-10.3%

48.1

35.3

36.3%

OM per MT (US$)

27.0

27.1

-0.4%

17.1

21.3

-19.7%

57.8

43.6

32.6%

Operating margin relating to inter-segment sales is reported under the segment where the final sales to third parties are made.

14 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

The Group is proud to announce a better than expected third quarter results driven by sales volume of 1.1 million MT (an increase of +8.4% on quarter) and a major improvement in the operating margin at US$38.9 million (an increase of +50.0% on quarter). This translates to US$35.0 per MT compared to US$25.3 per MT in the last quarter. The lower average selling prices, lower palm oil inventory and a weaker Malaysian Ringgit had improved the demand from our destination markets for both Bulk (+9.6% Q-o-Q) and Consumer Pack (+5.0% Q-o-Q) businesses. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack segments managed to achieve an impressive operating margin of US$22.2 million and US$16.7 million respectively.

8.1.1 Sales volume

For the third quarter ended 30 Sep 2019 ("Q3 2019"), the Group's sales volume has registered an increase of 8.4% to 1,112,900 MT. Bulk Segment recorded an increase of 9.6% to 829,300 MT and Consumer Pack segment recorded an increase of 5.0% to 283,600 MT this year. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 74.5% and 25.5% of total sales volume respectively (Q3 2018: 73.7% and 26.3% respectively).

For the nine months ended 30 Sep 2019 ("9M 2019"), the Group's sales volume has registered an increase of 9.4% to 3,429,900 MT. Bulk Segment recorded an increase of 11.6% to 2,597,300 MT and Consumer Pack segment recorded an increase of 2.9% to 832,600 MT this year. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 75.7% and 24.3% of total sales volume respectively (9M 2018: 74.2% and 25.8% respectively).

8.1.2 Revenue

For Q3 2019, revenue decreased 2.8% to US$686.2 million due to 10.3% lower average selling prices, partially offset by 8.4% higher sales volume. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack recorded a drop of 2.6% and 3.1% in revenue respectively. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 69.1% and 30.9% of total revenue respectively (Q3 2018: 69.0% and 31.0% respectively).

For 9M 2019, revenue decreased 7.9% to US$2,105.3 million due to 15.8% lower average selling prices, partially offset by 9.4% higher sales volume. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack recorded a drop of 7.3% and 9.3% in revenue respectively. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 70.3% and 29.7% of total revenue respectively (9M 2018: 69.8% and 30.2% respectively).

15 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8.1.3 Cost of sales

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Cost of inventories

620,032

650,905

-4.7%

1,911,749

2,147,741

-11.0%

(Gains)/Losses from derivative financial instruments

(3)

2,966

n.m.

33,979

15,295

122.2%

620,029

653,871

-5.2%

1,945,728

2,163,036

-10.0%

Labour costs and other overheads

15,403

11,924

29.2%

41,815

34,217

22.2%

Total

635,432

665,795

-4.6%

1,987,543

2,197,253

-9.5%

For Q3 2019, the Group recorded marginal gains from derivative financial instruments compared to loss US$3.0 million last year. Variance is explained by changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts, to the relevant financial reporting date and upon settlement. Cost of inventories decreased 5.2% after taking into account the gains or losses from derivative financial instruments. Labour costs and other overheads increased 29.2% to US$15.4 million. Taking into account labour costs and other overheads, cost of sales decreased 4.6%, in line with the decrease in revenue for the quarter.

For 9M 2019, the Group recorded losses from derivative financial instruments of US$34.0 million compared to US$15.3 million last year. Variance is explained by changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts, to the relevant financial reporting date and upon settlement. Cost of inventories decreased 10.0% after taking into account the losses from derivative financial instruments. Labour costs and other overheads increased 22.2% to US$41.8 million. Taking into account labour costs and other overheads, cost of sales decreased 9.5%, in line with the decrease in revenue for the quarter.

8.1.4 Gross profit

For Q3 2019, a decrease of US$19.6 million in revenue and a higher decrease of US$30.4 million in cost of sales resulted in gross profit increasing by US$10.7 million.

For 9M 2019, a decrease of US$179.7 million in revenue and a higher decrease of US$209.7 million in cost of sales resulted in gross profit increasing by US$30.0 million.

The Group reviews the performance at operating margin level as explained under section 8.1.7.

16 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8.1.5(a) (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses

The Group has identified specific trade receivables that are credit impaired and recognised a loss allowance at amount equal to lifetime expected credit loss in respect of these receivables. For the remaining trade receivables, they are grouped based on similar risk characteristics and days past due to determine the expected credit loss rate to be applied. In calculating the expected credit loss rates, the Group considers historical loss rates and adjusts to reflect current and forward looking macroeconomic factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables.

8.1.5(b) Selling and distribution expenses

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Freight

2,219

-

100.0%

3,638

1,359

167.7%

Storage, handling and forwarding

7,276

7,553

-3.7%

25,127

18,939

32.7%

Export duties

10

58

-82.8%

153

669

-77.1%

Other selling and distribution expenses

682

176

287.5%

1,827

360

407.5%

Total

10,187

7,787

30.8%

30,745

21,327

44.2%

The selling and distribution expenses are generally passed-on to customers through the selling prices. The amounts may vary from period to period depending on the sale-terms with the customers.

8.1.6 Other (losses)/gains

Group

Group

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

30 Sep 2019

30 Sep 2018

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

US$'000

US$'000

%

Foreign exchange (losses)/gains

(3,917)

(9,892)

-60.4%

(3,563)

1,179

n.m.

(Losses)/Gains on disposal of

property, plant and equipment

(71)

2,137

n.m.

(47)

2,273

n.m.

Property, plant and equipment written off

(31)

(6)

416.7%

(50)

(6)

733.3%

Impairment losses on other receivables

-

-

n.m.

(4)

(262)

-98.5%

Others

-

(1)

-100.0%

-

(1)

-100.0%

Total

(4,019)

(7,762)

-48.2%

(3,664)

3,183

n.m.

Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation.

17 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8.1.7 Operating margin

For Q3 2019, total operating margin increased 50.0% to US$38.9 million on the back of 8.4% higher sales volume and higher OM of US$35.0 per MT compared to US$25.3 in Q3 2018. For Bulk segment, operating margin increased 68.2% to US$22.2 million resulting from higher operating margin US$26.8 per MT compared to US$17.4 in Q3 2018. For Consumer Pack segment, operating margin increased 30.5% to US$16.7 million on the back of higher operating margin of US$58.9 per MT compared to US$47.4 in Q3 2018. The segments contributed 57.1% and 42.9% of total operating margin respectively (Q3 2018: 50.8% and 49.2% respectively).

For 9M 2019, total operating margin increased 9.2% to US$92.6 million on the back of 9.4% higher sales volume despite lower OM of US$27.0 per MT compared to US$27.1 in 9M 2018. For Bulk segment, despite 11.6% higher sales volume, lower operating margin of US$17.1 per MT compared to US$21.3 in 9M 2018 resulted in operating margin decreasing to US$44.5 million. For Consumer Pack segment, operating margin increased 36.3% to US$48.1 million on the back of 2.9% higher sales volume and higher operating margin of US$57.8 per MT compared to US$43.6 in 9M 2018. The segments contributed 48.1% and 51.9% of total operating margin respectively (9M 2018: 58.4% and 41.6% respectively).

8.1.8 Other income

For Q3 2019, other income of US$0.6 million (Q3 2018: US$0.7 million) included interest income of US$0.3

million (Q3 2018: US$0.2 million).

For 9M 2019, other income of US$4.2 million (9M 2018: US$2.7 million) included interest income of US$2.4

million (9M 2018: US$0.8 million).

Interest income depends upon the credit terms of the sales and interest recovery for any delayed payments by customers.

8.1.9 Administrative expenses

For Q3 2019, administrative expenses increased to US$22.5 million from US$22.0 million. For 9M 2019, administrative expenses decreased to US$62.9 million from US$65.2 million mainly on account of depreciation of currencies in the jurisdiction where the Group operates against the US dollar and lower manpower cost.

8.1.10 Finance costs

For Q3 2019 and 9M 2019, finance costs increased to US$4.2 million and US$12.3 million from US$4.0 million and US$10.8 million. The increase was due to higher borrowing costs.

18 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8.1.11 Profit before tax

For Q3 2019, the profit before tax increased US$9.5 million from loss of US$0.2 million in Q3 2018 to profit of US$9.3 million for Q3 2019, mainly due to higher operating margin of US$13.0 million, partially offset by increase in finance costs of US$0.2 million and increase in other operating expenses of US$3.3 million.

For 9M 2019, the profit before tax increased US$7.0 million from profit of US$4.3 million in 9M 2018 to US$11.3 million for 9M 2019, mainly due to higher operating margin of US$7.8 million and increase in other income of US$1.4 million, partially offset by increase in finance costs of US$1.5 million and increase in other operating expenses of US$0.7 million.

8.1.12 Income tax

For Q3 2019, income tax expense was US$1.9 million compared to credit of US$1.1 million last year. For 9M 2019, income tax expense was US$1.4 million compared to US$2.0 million for the corresponding period last year due to change in the mix of results of our subsidiaries in the various jurisdictions and the differences in taxable profits and accounting profits.

8.1.13 Profit after tax

For Q3 2019, the Group reported a profit after tax of US$7.4 million compared to US$0.9 million. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company was US$7.4 million compared to US$0.8 million for Q3 2018.

For 9M 2019, the Group reported a profit after tax of US$9.9 million compared to US$6.4 million. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company was US$10.2 million compared to US$6.2 million for 9M 2018.

19 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8.2 Statement of financial position

8.2.1 Current assets

Current assets decreased US$207.5 million from US$832.5 million to US$625.0 million mainly due to:

  1. decrease of US$121.6 million in inventories, giving inventories days of 39 days (31 Dec 2018: 52 days).
  2. decrease of US$12.1 million in trade receivables, giving trade receivables days of 27 days (31 Dec 2018: 27 days).
  3. decrease of US$55.4 million in other receivables mainly due to receipt of Goods Service Tax receivable and decrease in commodity trading variation margin payment.
  4. decrease of US$35.0 million in derivative financial instruments assets due to changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts to the financial reporting date.
  5. increase of US$19.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as explained in Note 8.3.

8.2.2 Non-current assets

Non-current assets increased US$26.8 million from US$422.6 million to US$449.4 million mainly due to capital expenditure for expansion in Westport and recognition of right-of-use assets upon adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases, partially offset by depreciation.

8.2.2 (a) Intangible asset

In the previous financial year, the Group acquired 95.0% of the issued equity of PT Angso Duo Sawit ("PTADS") and PT Jambi Batanghari Plantation ("PTJBP"), the companies incorporated in Indonesia involved primarily in palm oil milling and plantation businesses respectively. The total purchase consideration was at IDR120 billion or approximately US$8.4 million. The purchase price allocation to goodwill and other assets and liabilities has been finalised, which resulted in a decrease in goodwill and increase in property, plant and equipment of US$5.4 million and US$5.1 million respectively.

20 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8.2.3 Total liabilities

Total liabilities decreased US$183.3 million from US$734.9 million to US$551.6 million mainly due to:

  1. decrease of US$158.2 million in borrowings due to decrease in working capital requirements and as part of overall cash flow planning.
  2. decrease of US$12.5 million in trade payables, giving trade payables days of 18 days (31 Dec 2018: 18 days). Amount of trade payables depends on payment terms for the purchases and is part of overall cash flow planning.
  3. decrease of US$13.8 million in derivative financial instruments liabilities due to changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts to the financial reporting date.

21 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

8.3 Consolidated statement of cash flows

Q3 2019

The Group generated operating cash flows of US$18.5 million before working capital changes. US$72.0 million was generated from working capital. The Group utilised US$2.0 million for net interest and income tax. US$10.0 million was used for investing activities. US$72.5 million was used in financing activities. After adjusting for effect of changes in exchange rate, cash and cash equivalents increased US$5.4 million to US$68.5 million.

9M 2019

The Group generated operating cash flows of US$35.9 million before working capital changes. US$189.2 million was generated from working capital. The Group utilised US$11.0 million for net interest and income tax. US$35.1 million was used for investing activities. US$158.1 million was used in financing activities. After adjusting for effect of changes in exchange rate, cash and cash equivalents increased US$20.3 million to US$68.5 million.

9. WHERE A FORECAST, OR A PROSPECT STATEMENT, HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS, ANY VARIANCE BETWEEN IT AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS

No forecast or no prospect statement was previously disclosed to shareholders.

10. A COMMENTARY AT THE DATE OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SIGNIFICANT TRENDS AND COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS OF THE INDUSTRY IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES AND ANY KNOWN FACTORS OR EVENTS THAT MAY AFFECT THE GROUP IN THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD AND THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

The palm industry will continue to face challenges as well as potential areas of growth in demand. On the negative side, these impacts may range from higher tariffs to negative consumer sentiments on sustainability. The emerging bright spots from the palm-oil producing countries may crystallize in the form of reduced export duties and biodiesel mandate enhancement programs. The Group remains positive about its long term prospect, and it will continue to focus on operational efficiencies and productivity.

22 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

11. DIVIDEND

  1. Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended) for the current financial period reported on?

No.

  1. Amount per share for current and previous corresponding period
  1. Current Financial Period Reported On

Interim

Name of dividend

exempt dividends

Dividend type

Cash

Dividend amount per share

0.46

(Singapore cent per share)

(ii) Corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Interim

Name of dividend

exempt dividends

Dividend type

Nil

Dividend amount per share

Nil

(Singapore cent per share)

  1. Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated)

Dividend is tax exempt and declared in Singapore.

  1. Date Payable
    25 Nov 2019
  2. Books Closure Date
    18 Nov 2019

12. IF NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED OR RECOMMENDED, A STATEMENT TO THAT EFFECT

Not applicable.

23 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

13. IF THE GROUP HAS OBTAINED A GENERAL MANDATE FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR IPTs, THE AGGREGATE VALUE OF SUCH TRANSACTIONS AS REQUIRED UNDER RULE 920(1)(A)(II). IF NO IPT MANDATE HAS BEEN OBTAINED, A STATEMENT TO THAT EFFECT.

Aggregate value of all IPT

Aggregate value of all IPT

during the period under review

conducted under

(excluding transactions less

shareholders' mandate

Name of Interested Person

than SGD100,000 and

pursuant to Rule 920

transactions conducted under

(excluding transactions

shareholders' mandate

less than SGD100,000)

pursuant to Rule 920)

9M 2019

9M 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Prelude Gateway Sdn. Bhd.

68

2,685

Ecolex Sdn. Bhd.

23

6,774

Containers Printers Pte Ltd

NIL

708

Mr Cheo Seng Jin

657

NIL

Mr Cheo Tiong Choon

657

NIL

Kent Holidays (S) Pte Ltd

204

NIL

Choon Heng Logistics Pte Ltd

158

NIL

Futura Ingredients Singapore Pte Ltd

84

NIL

24 | P a g e

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055)

Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019

14. NEGATIVE CONFIRMATION PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5)

We, Dr Cheo Tong Choon @ Lee Tong Choon and Michelle Cheo Hui Ning, being two of the directors of Mewah International Inc. (the "Company"), do hereby confirm on behalf of the directors of the Company, that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the board of directors of the Company which may render the financial results of the Company and of the Group for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2019 to be false or misleading, in any material aspect.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

DR CHEO TONG CHOON @ LEE TONG CHOON

MICHELLE CHEO HUI NING

Chairman and Executive Director

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

15. CONFIRMATION THAT THE ISSUER HAS PROCURED UNDERTAKINGS FROM ALL ITS DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (IN THE FORMAT SET OUT IN APPENDIX 7.7) UNDER RULE 720(1)

The Company has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 of the Mainboard Rules) under Rule 720(1) of the Mainboard Rules.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

MICHELLE CHEO HUI NING

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

8 November 2019

25 | P a g e

