SGX Announcement- Financial Statement and Related Announcement: Third Quarter Results

Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Item No. Description Page No. Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year Announcements 1(a)(i) Income statement 1 1(a)(ii) Statement of comprehensive income 2 1(b)(i) Statement of financial position 3 1(b)(ii) Group's borrowings and debt securities 4 1(c) Statement of cash flows 5 1(d)(i) Statement of changes in equity 7 1(d)(ii) Share capital 11 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the 11 end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of 11 treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on 1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary 11 holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on 2 Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with 12 which auditing standard or practice 3 Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including 12 any qualifications or emphasis of a matter) 4 Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the 12 issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied 5 If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, 13 including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change 6 Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period 13 reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends 7 Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total 13 number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 Item No. Description Page No. 8 A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a 14 reasonable understanding of the Group's business 9 Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to 22 shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results 10 A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and 22 competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months 11 Dividend 23 12 If no dividend has been declared or recommended, a statement to that effect 23 13 If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the 24 aggregate value of such transactions as required under rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect 14 Negative confirmation pursuant to rule 705(5) 25 15 Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all its directors and 25 executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1) Some figures and percentages within the explanations may not exactly match due to rounding off. MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 Part I Information Required for Quarterly (Q1, Q2 & Q3), Half-Year and Full Year Announcements 1(a)(i) INCOME STATEMENT Group Group THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED Note 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 8.1.2 686,176 705,814 -2.8% Cost of sales 8.1.3 (635,432) (665,795) -4.6% Gross profit 8.1.4 50,744 40,019 26.8% Other income 8.1.8 633 732 -13.5% Other (losses)/gains (Note A) 8.1.6 (4,019) (7,762) -48.2% (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses 8.1.5(a) (1,164) 603 n.m. Expenses - Selling and distribution 8.1.5(b) (10,187) (7,787) 30.8% - Administrative 8.1.9 (22,459) (21,982) 2.2% - Finance 8.1.10 (4,212) (4,044) 4.2% Share of profit of associated company 8 16 -50.0% Profit/(Loss) before tax 8.1.11 9,344 (205) n.m. Income tax (expense)/credit 8.1.12 (1,946) 1,147 n.m. Profit after tax 8.1.13 7,398 942 685.4% Profit after tax attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 8.1.13 7,445 758 882.2% Non-controlling interests (47) 184 n.m. 7,398 942 685.4% The Group measures and tracks the earnings in terms of Operating Margin ("OM") as calculated below. 2,105,338 2,285,086 -7.9% (1,987,543) (2,197,253) -9.5% 117,795 87,833 34.1% 4,156 2,714 53.1% (3,664) 3,183 n.m. (1,064) 7,896 n.m. (30,745) (21,327) 44.2% (62,908) (65,185) -3.5% (12,320) (10,824) 13.8% 48 56 -14.3% 11,298 4,346 160.0% (1,416) 2,011 n.m. 9,882 6,357 55.5% 10,236 6,181 65.6% (354) 176 n.m. 9,882 6,357 55.5% Group THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % Gross profit 50,744 40,019 26.8% Add: Depreciation in Cost of sales 3,472 3,030 14.6% Less: Selling and distribution expenses (10,187) (7,787) 30.8% (Less)/Add: (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses (1,164) 603 n.m. (Less)/Add: Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (3,917) (9,892) -60.4% Operating margin 38,948 25,973 50.0% Group NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % 117,795 87,833 34.1% 10,204 9,276 10.0% (30,745) (21,327) 44.2% (1,064) 7,896 n.m. (3,563) 1,179 n.m. 92,627 84,857 9.2% n.m. - not meaningful Note A Other (losses)/gains included foreign exchange losses of US$3.9 million for the quarter and US$3.6 million for the nine months. Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation. 1 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(a)(ii) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Group THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % Profit after tax 7,398 942 685.4% Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences arising from foreign subsidiaries, net of tax - Losses (1,981) (5,058) -60.8% Total comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 5,417 (4,116) n.m. Group NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % 9,882 6,357 55.5% (2,087) (5,277) -60.5% 7,795 1,080 621.8% Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 5,528 (4,279) n.m. Non-controlling interests (111) 163 n.m. 5,417 (4,116) n.m. 8,235 991 731.0% (440) 89 n.m. 7,795 1,080 621.8% n.m. - not meaningful 2 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(b)(i) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group As at As at 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 ASSETS Current assets Inventories 280,049 401,675 Trade receivables 209,494 221,592 Other receivables 36,590 91,980 Current income tax recoverable 3,662 6,966 Derivative financial instruments 26,686 61,679 Cash and cash equivalents 68,543 48,611 625,024 832,503 Non-current assets Intangible asset 101 5,496 Property, plant and equipment 444,782 412,229 Investments in subsidiaries - - Investment in associated company 594 491 Deferred income tax assets 3,149 3,457 Derivative financial instruments 778 894 449,404 422,567 Total assets 1,074,428 1,255,070 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables 129,674 142,154 Other payables 53,651 64,051 Contract liabilities 15,569 10,182 Lease liabilities 640 - Current income tax liabilities 1,244 3,289 Derivative financial instruments 20,271 34,071 Borrowings 265,827 404,555 486,876 658,302 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 9,234 - Deferred income tax liabilities 28,588 30,253 Borrowings 26,884 46,310 64,706 76,563 Total liabilities 551,582 734,865 NET ASSETS 522,846 520,205 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company: Share capital 1,501 1,501 Share premium 180,012 180,012 Other reserves (41,082) (39,081) Retained profits 382,366 377,094 522,797 519,526 Non-controlling interests 49 679 Total equity 522,846 520,205 Company As at As at 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 - - - - 298,926 283,443 - - - - 3,092 590 302,018 284,033 - - - - 849849 - - - - 37 - 886849 302,904 284,882 -- 196265 - - - - 294314 - 28 - - 490607 - - 1,520 1,029 - - 1,520 1,029 2,010 1,636 300,894 283,246 1,501 1,501 180,012 180,012 3,509 3,509 115,872 98,224 300,894 283,246 - - 300,894 283,246 3 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(b)(ii) GROUP'S BORROWINGS AND DEBT SECURITIES Group As at 30 Sep 2019 Secured Unsecured US$'000 US$'000 Group As at 31 Dec 2018 Secured Unsecured US$'000 US$'000 The amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand 5,801 260,026 9,496 395,059 The amount repayable after one year 17,884 9,000 22,310 24,000 23,685 269,026 31,806 419,059 The table above excludes current and non-current lease liabilities recognised due to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, amounting to US$313,000 and US$6,823,000 respectively, which are secured over the right-of- use assets of US$6,939,000 as at 30 Sep 2019. Details of collaterals Certain borrowings are collateralised by certain property, plant and equipment that are financed by certain banks and financial institutions. The collaterals also include corporate guarantees by the Company. 4 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(c) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Group Group THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Note US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit after tax 7,398 942 Adjustments for: - Income tax expense/(credit) 1,946 (1,147) - Depreciation 5,079 4,655 - Loss/(Gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 71 (2,137) - Property, plant and equipment written off 31 6 - Interest income (251) (228) - Interest expense 4,212 4,044 - Share of profit of associated company (8) (16) Operating cash flows before working capital changes 18,478 6,119 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - Inventories 57,665 (4,991) - Trade and other receivables 22,580 (39,923) - Contract liabilities 1,107 (1,285) - Trade and other payables (26,807) 18,746 - Derivative financial instruments 17,426 (9,307) Cash flows from/(used in) from operations 90,449 (30,641) Interest received 35 61 Interest paid (4,212) (4,044) Income tax received/(paid) 2,212 (672) Increase in restricted short term bank deposits - 196 Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities 88,484 (35,100) Cash flows from investing activities (Increase)/Decrease in other receivables (48) 4,931 Additions to property, plant and equipment (10,033) (18,752) Acquisition of subsidiaries 8.2.6 - (7,172) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 53 7,202 Net cash flows used in investing activities (10,028) (13,791) Cash flows from financing activities Decrease/(Increase) in restricted short term bank deposits - 623 Proceeds from long term borrowings - 20,000 Repayment of long term borrowings (8,128) (11,651) Net (repayment to)/proceeds from short term borrowings (67,283) 79,863 Interest received 216 167 Proceeds from lease liabilities 2,799 - Repayment of lease liabilities (104) - Dividends paid to equity holders of the Company - (2,441) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - - Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities (72,500) 86,561 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,956 37,670 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period 63,159 56,389 Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (572) (865) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period 68,543 93,194 Represented by: Cash and bank balances 68,543 96,847 Less: restricted short term bank deposits - (3,653) 9,882 6,357 1,416 (2,011) 14,555 14,207 47 (2,273) 506 (2,357) (792) 12,320 10,824 (56)

35,865 26,262 118,331 (2,398) 82,419 8,623 5,387 (1,285) (39,888) (32,957) 22,991 24,310 225,105 22,555 1,955328 (12,320) (10,824) (3,364)

- 497 214,075 9,192 5,200(683) (40,455) (46,580) (7,172)

197 7,472 (35,058) (46,963) 333(407)

51,149

(14,091) (20,802) (142,028) 43,066 402464 2,799- -

(4,964) (6,958) (191)

(158,137) 66,321 20,880 28,550 48,278 65,850 (1,206)

68,543 93,194 68,543 96,847 (3,653) Cash and cash equivalents per consolidated statement of cash flows 68,543 93,194 68,543 93,194 5 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(c) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued) Reconciliation of liabilities arising from financing activities. Non-cash changes Proceeds from Foreign exchange 1 Jan borrowings Principal payments movement 30 Sep US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 2019 Borrowings 450,865 - (156,119) (2,035) 292,711 Lease liabilities 7,371 2,799 (261) (35) 9,874 2018 Borrowings 404,477 94,215 (20,802) (5,236) 472,654 6 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital Currency Non- For the period from Share Share redemption Merger General translation Retained controlling Total 1 Jul 2019 to 30 Sep 2019 capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests equity Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 11,051 374,921 517,269 285 517,554 Profit for the period - - - - - - 7,445 7,445 (47) 7,398 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (1,917) - (1,917) (64) (1,981) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - (1,917) 7,445 5,528 (111) 5,417 Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - (125) (125) Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - - - - - - (125) (125) End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 9,134 382,366 522,797 49 522,846 Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital Currency Non- For the period from Share Share redemption Merger General translation Retained controlling Total 1 Jul 2018 to 30 Sep 2018 capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests equity Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 15,809 370,170 517,276 868 518,144 Profit for the period - - - - - - 758 758 184 942 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (5,037) - (5,037) (21) (5,058) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (5,037) 758 (4,279) 163 (4,116) Dividend paid - - - - - - (2,441) (2,441) - (2,441) Acquisition of subsidiaries 121 121 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - - - - (2,441) (2,441) 121 (2,320) End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 10,772 368,487 510,556 1,152 511,708 7 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued) Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital For the period from Share Share redemption Retained Total 1 Jul 2019 to 30 Sep 2019 capital premium reserve profits equity Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 114,123 299,145 Profit for the period - - - 1,749 1,749 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 1,749 1,749 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - - - End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 115,872 300,894 Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital For the period from Share Share redemption Retained Total 1 Jul 2018 to 30 Sep 2018 capital premium reserve profits equity Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 74,482 259,504 Profit for the period - - - 36,009 36,009 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 36,009 36,009 Dividend paid - - - (2,441) (2,441) Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - (2,441) (2,441) End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 108,050 293,072 8 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued) Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital Currency Non- For the period from Share Share redemption Merger General translation Retained controlling Total 1 Jan 2019 to 30 Sep 2019 capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests equity Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 11,135 377,094 519,526 679 520,205 Profit for the period - - - - - - 10,236 10,236 (354) 9,882 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (2,001) - (2,001) (86) (2,087) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - (2,001) 10,236 8,235 (440) 7,795 Dividend paid - - - - - - (4,964) (4,964) (327) (5,291) Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - 137 137 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - - - - (4,964) (4,964) (190) (5,154) End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 9,134 382,366 522,797 49 522,846 Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital Currency Non- For the period from Share Share redemption Merger General translation Retained controlling Total 1 Jan 2018 to 30 Sep 2018 capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests equity Group US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 15,962 369,264 516,523 1,133 517,656 Profit for the period - - - - - - 6,181 6,181 176 6,357 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (5,190) - (5,190) (87) (5,277) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - (5,190) 6,181 991 89 1,080 Dividend paid - - - - - - (6,958) (6,958) (191) (7,149) Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - 121 121 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - - - - (6,958) (6,958) (70) (7,028) End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 (53,005) (720) 10,772 368,487 510,556 1,152 511,708 9 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(d)(i) STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued) Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital For the period from Share Share redemption Retained Total 1 Jan 2019 to 30 Sep 2019 capital premium reserve profits equity Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 98,224 283,246 Profit for the period - - - 22,612 22,612 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 22,612 22,612 Dividend paid - - - (4,964) (4,964) Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - (4,964) (4,964) End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 115,872 300,894 Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company Capital For the period from Share Share redemption Retained Total 1 Jan 2018 to 30 Sep 2018 capital premium reserve profits equity Company US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Beginning of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 65,354 250,376 Profit for the period - - - 49,654 49,654 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 49,654 49,654 Dividend paid - - - (6,958) (6,958) Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity - - - (6,958) (6,958) End of the financial period 1,501 180,012 3,509 108,050 293,072 10 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 1(d)(ii) SHARE CAPITAL Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy- backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. FY 2019 Issued and fully paid ordinary shares No. of ordinary Share capital shares US$'000 Balance at beginning/end of the financial year 1,500,667,440 1,501 FY 2018 Issued and fully paid ordinary shares Balance at beginning/end of the financial year 1,500,667,440 1,501 1(d)(iii) TO SHOW THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD AND AS AT THE END OF THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING YEAR The Company's total number of issued shares is 1,500,667,440 as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: 1,500,667,440). The Company did not hold any treasury shares as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: Nil). There were no unissued shares of the Company or its subsidiaries under option as at 30 Sep 2019 (31 Dec 2018: Nil). 1(d)(iv) A STATEMENT SHOWING ALL SALES, TRANSFERS, DISPOSAL, CANCELLATION AND/OR USE OF TREASURY SHARES AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON Not applicable. 1(d)(v) A STATEMENT SHOWING ALL SALES, TRANSFERS, CANCELLATION AND/OR USE OF SUBSIDIARY HOLDINGS AS AT THE END OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON Not applicable. 11 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 2. WHETHER THE FIGURES HAVE BEEN AUDITED OR REVIEWED, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH WHICH AUDITING STANDARD OR PRACTICE The financial statements presented have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. 3. WHERE THE FIGURES HAVE BEEN AUDITED OR REVIEWED, THE AUDITORS' REPORT (INCLUDING ANY QUALIFICATIONS OR EMPHASIS OF A MATTER) Not applicable. 4. WHETHER THE SAME ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS OF COMPUTATION AS IN THE ISSUER'S MOST RECENTLY AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN APPLIED Except as discussed in the paragraph below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current period compared to the Group's most recently audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Group has adopted SFRS(I) 16 Leases on a modified retrospective approach from 1 January 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period as permitted under the specific transition provisions in the standard. On adoption of SFRS(I) 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of SFRS(I) 1-17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The Group has presented the right-of-use assets as part of property, plant and equipment of approximately US$6,939,000 and the corresponding lease liabilities of approximately US$7,136,000 in the statement of financial position of the Group as at 30 Sep 2019. 12 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 5. IF THERE ARE ANY CHANGES IN THE ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS OF COMPUTATION, INCLUDING ANY REQUIRED BY AN ACCOUNTING STANDARD, WHAT HAS CHANGED, AS WELL AS THE REASONS FOR, AND THE EFFECT OF, THE CHANGE Except as disclosed under paragraph 4, there was no change to the accounting policies and method of computation in the financial statements. 6. EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE OF THE GROUP FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL PERIOD REPORTED ON AND THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR, AFTER DEDUCTING ANY PROVISION FOR PREFERENCE DIVIDENDS:- Based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue; and On a fully diluted basis (detailing any adjustments made to the earnings) Group THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Basic and diluted based on weighted average number of 0.50 0.05 shares (US cents per share) Weighted average number of shares applicable to basic 1,500,667 1,500,667 and diluted earnings per share ('000) Group NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 0.68 0.41 1,500,667 1,500,667 7. NET ASSET VALUE (FOR THE ISSUER AND GROUP) PER ORDINARY SHARE BASED ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES OF THE ISSUER AT THE END OF THE:- (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year Group As at 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 Net asset value per ordinary share based on issued share capital as at 34.84 34.62 end of the period (US cents per share) Company As at 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 20.05 18.87 13 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8. A REVIEW OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE GROUP, TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY FOR A REASONABLE UNDERSTANDING OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS. IT MUST INCLUDE A DISCUSSION OF THE FOLLOWING:- any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. 8.1 Income statement The Group's business consists of two segments, namely Bulk segment and Consumer Pack segment. The Bulk segment produces and sells vegetable-based edible oil and fat products such as Refined, Bleached and Deodorised ("RBD") palm oil, RBD palm olein and RBD palm stearin, in bulk form primarily to distributors and factories involved in the production of confectionery, bakery products and other food items. The Consumer Pack segment produces vegetable-based edible oil and fat products, in the form of consumer packs and sells under own brands and under the brands of third parties, primarily to importers and distributors at destination markets. The specialty fats and confectionary oils are sold primarily to distributors, and factories involved in the production of confectionery, bakery products and other food items. Besides edible oil and fat products, the Group also sells rice and dairy products in consumer pack form under its own brands. The following table summarises the segmental sales volume, sales revenue and operating margin: Total Bulk Consumer Pack For the quarter Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Sales volume (MT'000) 1,112.9 1,027.0 8.4% 829.3 756.8 9.6% 283.6 270.2 5.0% Revenue (US$'million) 686.2 705.8 -2.8% 474.1 487.0 -2.6% 212.1 218.8 -3.1% Average selling prices (US$) 616.6 687.2 -10.3% 571.7 643.6 -11.2% 747.9 809.8 -7.6% OM (US$'million) 38.9 26.0 50.0% 22.2 13.2 68.2% 16.7 12.8 30.5% OM per MT (US$) 35.0 25.3 38.3% 26.8 17.4 54.0% 58.9 47.4 24.3% Total Bulk Consumer Pack For the period 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change Sales volume (MT'000) 3,429.9 3,136.5 9.4% 2,597.3 2,327.1 11.6% 832.6 809.4 2.9% Revenue (US$'million) 2,105.3 2,285.1 -7.9% 1,479.9 1,595.6 -7.3% 625.4 689.5 -9.3% Average selling prices (US$) 613.8 728.6 -15.8% 569.8 685.7 -16.9% 751.1 851.9 -11.8% OM (US$'million) 92.6 84.9 9.2% 44.5 49.6 -10.3% 48.1 35.3 36.3% OM per MT (US$) 27.0 27.1 -0.4% 17.1 21.3 -19.7% 57.8 43.6 32.6% Operating margin relating to inter-segment sales is reported under the segment where the final sales to third parties are made. 14 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 The Group is proud to announce a better than expected third quarter results driven by sales volume of 1.1 million MT (an increase of +8.4% on quarter) and a major improvement in the operating margin at US$38.9 million (an increase of +50.0% on quarter). This translates to US$35.0 per MT compared to US$25.3 per MT in the last quarter. The lower average selling prices, lower palm oil inventory and a weaker Malaysian Ringgit had improved the demand from our destination markets for both Bulk (+9.6% Q-o-Q) and Consumer Pack (+5.0% Q-o-Q) businesses. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack segments managed to achieve an impressive operating margin of US$22.2 million and US$16.7 million respectively. 8.1.1 Sales volume For the third quarter ended 30 Sep 2019 ("Q3 2019"), the Group's sales volume has registered an increase of 8.4% to 1,112,900 MT. Bulk Segment recorded an increase of 9.6% to 829,300 MT and Consumer Pack segment recorded an increase of 5.0% to 283,600 MT this year. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 74.5% and 25.5% of total sales volume respectively (Q3 2018: 73.7% and 26.3% respectively). For the nine months ended 30 Sep 2019 ("9M 2019"), the Group's sales volume has registered an increase of 9.4% to 3,429,900 MT. Bulk Segment recorded an increase of 11.6% to 2,597,300 MT and Consumer Pack segment recorded an increase of 2.9% to 832,600 MT this year. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 75.7% and 24.3% of total sales volume respectively (9M 2018: 74.2% and 25.8% respectively). 8.1.2 Revenue For Q3 2019, revenue decreased 2.8% to US$686.2 million due to 10.3% lower average selling prices, partially offset by 8.4% higher sales volume. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack recorded a drop of 2.6% and 3.1% in revenue respectively. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 69.1% and 30.9% of total revenue respectively (Q3 2018: 69.0% and 31.0% respectively). For 9M 2019, revenue decreased 7.9% to US$2,105.3 million due to 15.8% lower average selling prices, partially offset by 9.4% higher sales volume. Both Bulk and Consumer Pack recorded a drop of 7.3% and 9.3% in revenue respectively. Bulk and Consumer Pack segments contributed 70.3% and 29.7% of total revenue respectively (9M 2018: 69.8% and 30.2% respectively). 15 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8.1.3 Cost of sales Group Group THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Cost of inventories 620,032 650,905 -4.7% 1,911,749 2,147,741 -11.0% (Gains)/Losses from derivative financial instruments (3) 2,966 n.m. 33,979 15,295 122.2% 620,029 653,871 -5.2% 1,945,728 2,163,036 -10.0% Labour costs and other overheads 15,403 11,924 29.2% 41,815 34,217 22.2% Total 635,432 665,795 -4.6% 1,987,543 2,197,253 -9.5% For Q3 2019, the Group recorded marginal gains from derivative financial instruments compared to loss US$3.0 million last year. Variance is explained by changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts, to the relevant financial reporting date and upon settlement. Cost of inventories decreased 5.2% after taking into account the gains or losses from derivative financial instruments. Labour costs and other overheads increased 29.2% to US$15.4 million. Taking into account labour costs and other overheads, cost of sales decreased 4.6%, in line with the decrease in revenue for the quarter. For 9M 2019, the Group recorded losses from derivative financial instruments of US$34.0 million compared to US$15.3 million last year. Variance is explained by changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts, to the relevant financial reporting date and upon settlement. Cost of inventories decreased 10.0% after taking into account the losses from derivative financial instruments. Labour costs and other overheads increased 22.2% to US$41.8 million. Taking into account labour costs and other overheads, cost of sales decreased 9.5%, in line with the decrease in revenue for the quarter. 8.1.4 Gross profit For Q3 2019, a decrease of US$19.6 million in revenue and a higher decrease of US$30.4 million in cost of sales resulted in gross profit increasing by US$10.7 million. For 9M 2019, a decrease of US$179.7 million in revenue and a higher decrease of US$209.7 million in cost of sales resulted in gross profit increasing by US$30.0 million. The Group reviews the performance at operating margin level as explained under section 8.1.7. 16 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8.1.5(a) (Provision)/Reversal of expected credit losses The Group has identified specific trade receivables that are credit impaired and recognised a loss allowance at amount equal to lifetime expected credit loss in respect of these receivables. For the remaining trade receivables, they are grouped based on similar risk characteristics and days past due to determine the expected credit loss rate to be applied. In calculating the expected credit loss rates, the Group considers historical loss rates and adjusts to reflect current and forward looking macroeconomic factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. 8.1.5(b) Selling and distribution expenses Group Group THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Freight 2,219 - 100.0% 3,638 1,359 167.7% Storage, handling and forwarding 7,276 7,553 -3.7% 25,127 18,939 32.7% Export duties 10 58 -82.8% 153 669 -77.1% Other selling and distribution expenses 682 176 287.5% 1,827 360 407.5% Total 10,187 7,787 30.8% 30,745 21,327 44.2% The selling and distribution expenses are generally passed-on to customers through the selling prices. The amounts may vary from period to period depending on the sale-terms with the customers. 8.1.6 Other (losses)/gains Group Group THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Change US$'000 US$'000 % US$'000 US$'000 % Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (3,917) (9,892) -60.4% (3,563) 1,179 n.m. (Losses)/Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment (71) 2,137 n.m. (47) 2,273 n.m. Property, plant and equipment written off (31) (6) 416.7% (50) (6) 733.3% Impairment losses on other receivables - - n.m. (4) (262) -98.5% Others - (1) -100.0% - (1) -100.0% Total (4,019) (7,762) -48.2% (3,664) 3,183 n.m. Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses being of hedging nature are better not read in isolation. 17 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8.1.7 Operating margin For Q3 2019, total operating margin increased 50.0% to US$38.9 million on the back of 8.4% higher sales volume and higher OM of US$35.0 per MT compared to US$25.3 in Q3 2018. For Bulk segment, operating margin increased 68.2% to US$22.2 million resulting from higher operating margin US$26.8 per MT compared to US$17.4 in Q3 2018. For Consumer Pack segment, operating margin increased 30.5% to US$16.7 million on the back of higher operating margin of US$58.9 per MT compared to US$47.4 in Q3 2018. The segments contributed 57.1% and 42.9% of total operating margin respectively (Q3 2018: 50.8% and 49.2% respectively). For 9M 2019, total operating margin increased 9.2% to US$92.6 million on the back of 9.4% higher sales volume despite lower OM of US$27.0 per MT compared to US$27.1 in 9M 2018. For Bulk segment, despite 11.6% higher sales volume, lower operating margin of US$17.1 per MT compared to US$21.3 in 9M 2018 resulted in operating margin decreasing to US$44.5 million. For Consumer Pack segment, operating margin increased 36.3% to US$48.1 million on the back of 2.9% higher sales volume and higher operating margin of US$57.8 per MT compared to US$43.6 in 9M 2018. The segments contributed 48.1% and 51.9% of total operating margin respectively (9M 2018: 58.4% and 41.6% respectively). 8.1.8 Other income For Q3 2019, other income of US$0.6 million (Q3 2018: US$0.7 million) included interest income of US$0.3 million (Q3 2018: US$0.2 million). For 9M 2019, other income of US$4.2 million (9M 2018: US$2.7 million) included interest income of US$2.4 million (9M 2018: US$0.8 million). Interest income depends upon the credit terms of the sales and interest recovery for any delayed payments by customers. 8.1.9 Administrative expenses For Q3 2019, administrative expenses increased to US$22.5 million from US$22.0 million. For 9M 2019, administrative expenses decreased to US$62.9 million from US$65.2 million mainly on account of depreciation of currencies in the jurisdiction where the Group operates against the US dollar and lower manpower cost. 8.1.10 Finance costs For Q3 2019 and 9M 2019, finance costs increased to US$4.2 million and US$12.3 million from US$4.0 million and US$10.8 million. The increase was due to higher borrowing costs. 18 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8.1.11 Profit before tax For Q3 2019, the profit before tax increased US$9.5 million from loss of US$0.2 million in Q3 2018 to profit of US$9.3 million for Q3 2019, mainly due to higher operating margin of US$13.0 million, partially offset by increase in finance costs of US$0.2 million and increase in other operating expenses of US$3.3 million. For 9M 2019, the profit before tax increased US$7.0 million from profit of US$4.3 million in 9M 2018 to US$11.3 million for 9M 2019, mainly due to higher operating margin of US$7.8 million and increase in other income of US$1.4 million, partially offset by increase in finance costs of US$1.5 million and increase in other operating expenses of US$0.7 million. 8.1.12 Income tax For Q3 2019, income tax expense was US$1.9 million compared to credit of US$1.1 million last year. For 9M 2019, income tax expense was US$1.4 million compared to US$2.0 million for the corresponding period last year due to change in the mix of results of our subsidiaries in the various jurisdictions and the differences in taxable profits and accounting profits. 8.1.13 Profit after tax For Q3 2019, the Group reported a profit after tax of US$7.4 million compared to US$0.9 million. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company was US$7.4 million compared to US$0.8 million for Q3 2018. For 9M 2019, the Group reported a profit after tax of US$9.9 million compared to US$6.4 million. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company was US$10.2 million compared to US$6.2 million for 9M 2018. 19 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8.2 Statement of financial position 8.2.1 Current assets Current assets decreased US$207.5 million from US$832.5 million to US$625.0 million mainly due to: decrease of US$121.6 million in inventories, giving inventories days of 39 days (31 Dec 2018: 52 days). decrease of US$12.1 million in trade receivables, giving trade receivables days of 27 days (31 Dec 2018: 27 days). decrease of US$55.4 million in other receivables mainly due to receipt of Goods Service Tax receivable and decrease in commodity trading variation margin payment. decrease of US$35.0 million in derivative financial instruments assets due to changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts to the financial reporting date. increase of US$19.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as explained in Note 8.3. 8.2.2 Non-current assets Non-current assets increased US$26.8 million from US$422.6 million to US$449.4 million mainly due to capital expenditure for expansion in Westport and recognition of right-of-use assets upon adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases, partially offset by depreciation. 8.2.2 (a) Intangible asset In the previous financial year, the Group acquired 95.0% of the issued equity of PT Angso Duo Sawit ("PTADS") and PT Jambi Batanghari Plantation ("PTJBP"), the companies incorporated in Indonesia involved primarily in palm oil milling and plantation businesses respectively. The total purchase consideration was at IDR120 billion or approximately US$8.4 million. The purchase price allocation to goodwill and other assets and liabilities has been finalised, which resulted in a decrease in goodwill and increase in property, plant and equipment of US$5.4 million and US$5.1 million respectively. 20 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8.2.3 Total liabilities Total liabilities decreased US$183.3 million from US$734.9 million to US$551.6 million mainly due to: decrease of US$158.2 million in borrowings due to decrease in working capital requirements and as part of overall cash flow planning. decrease of US$12.5 million in trade payables, giving trade payables days of 18 days (31 Dec 2018: 18 days). Amount of trade payables depends on payment terms for the purchases and is part of overall cash flow planning. decrease of US$13.8 million in derivative financial instruments liabilities due to changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments from the date of the contracts to the financial reporting date. 21 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 8.3 Consolidated statement of cash flows Q3 2019 The Group generated operating cash flows of US$18.5 million before working capital changes. US$72.0 million was generated from working capital. The Group utilised US$2.0 million for net interest and income tax. US$10.0 million was used for investing activities. US$72.5 million was used in financing activities. After adjusting for effect of changes in exchange rate, cash and cash equivalents increased US$5.4 million to US$68.5 million. 9M 2019 The Group generated operating cash flows of US$35.9 million before working capital changes. US$189.2 million was generated from working capital. The Group utilised US$11.0 million for net interest and income tax. US$35.1 million was used for investing activities. US$158.1 million was used in financing activities. After adjusting for effect of changes in exchange rate, cash and cash equivalents increased US$20.3 million to US$68.5 million. 9. WHERE A FORECAST, OR A PROSPECT STATEMENT, HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS, ANY VARIANCE BETWEEN IT AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS No forecast or no prospect statement was previously disclosed to shareholders. 10. A COMMENTARY AT THE DATE OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SIGNIFICANT TRENDS AND COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS OF THE INDUSTRY IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES AND ANY KNOWN FACTORS OR EVENTS THAT MAY AFFECT THE GROUP IN THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD AND THE NEXT 12 MONTHS The palm industry will continue to face challenges as well as potential areas of growth in demand. On the negative side, these impacts may range from higher tariffs to negative consumer sentiments on sustainability. The emerging bright spots from the palm-oil producing countries may crystallize in the form of reduced export duties and biodiesel mandate enhancement programs. The Group remains positive about its long term prospect, and it will continue to focus on operational efficiencies and productivity. 22 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 11. DIVIDEND Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended) for the current financial period reported on? No. Amount per share for current and previous corresponding period Current Financial Period Reported On Interim Name of dividend exempt dividends Dividend type Cash Dividend amount per share 0.46 (Singapore cent per share) (ii) Corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Interim Name of dividend exempt dividends Dividend type Nil Dividend amount per share Nil (Singapore cent per share) Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated) Dividend is tax exempt and declared in Singapore. Date Payable

25 Nov 2019 Books Closure Date

18 Nov 2019 12. IF NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED OR RECOMMENDED, A STATEMENT TO THAT EFFECT Not applicable. 23 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 13. IF THE GROUP HAS OBTAINED A GENERAL MANDATE FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR IPTs, THE AGGREGATE VALUE OF SUCH TRANSACTIONS AS REQUIRED UNDER RULE 920(1)(A)(II). IF NO IPT MANDATE HAS BEEN OBTAINED, A STATEMENT TO THAT EFFECT. Aggregate value of all IPT Aggregate value of all IPT during the period under review conducted under (excluding transactions less shareholders' mandate Name of Interested Person than SGD100,000 and pursuant to Rule 920 transactions conducted under (excluding transactions shareholders' mandate less than SGD100,000) pursuant to Rule 920) 9M 2019 9M 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Prelude Gateway Sdn. Bhd. 68 2,685 Ecolex Sdn. Bhd. 23 6,774 Containers Printers Pte Ltd NIL 708 Mr Cheo Seng Jin 657 NIL Mr Cheo Tiong Choon 657 NIL Kent Holidays (S) Pte Ltd 204 NIL Choon Heng Logistics Pte Ltd 158 NIL Futura Ingredients Singapore Pte Ltd 84 NIL 24 | P a g e MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Registration Number: CR-166055) Unaudited Financial Statements For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Period Ended 30 September 2019 14. NEGATIVE CONFIRMATION PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5) We, Dr Cheo Tong Choon @ Lee Tong Choon and Michelle Cheo Hui Ning, being two of the directors of Mewah International Inc. (the "Company"), do hereby confirm on behalf of the directors of the Company, that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the board of directors of the Company which may render the financial results of the Company and of the Group for the financial period ended 30 Sep 2019 to be false or misleading, in any material aspect. On behalf of the Board of Directors, DR CHEO TONG CHOON @ LEE TONG CHOON MICHELLE CHEO HUI NING Chairman and Executive Director Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 15. CONFIRMATION THAT THE ISSUER HAS PROCURED UNDERTAKINGS FROM ALL ITS DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (IN THE FORMAT SET OUT IN APPENDIX 7.7) UNDER RULE 720(1) The Company has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 of the Mainboard Rules) under Rule 720(1) of the Mainboard Rules. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD MICHELLE CHEO HUI NING Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 8 November 2019 25 | P a g e Attachments Original document

