Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and New Properties

MIDLAND, TX, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE American: MXC) today reported net income of $35,196 for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, the Company’s third quarter of fiscal 2020. This compares to a net loss of $13,076 for the quarter ending December 31, 2018.



Operating revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $769,778, an increase of 19% from $644,316 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. This is a result of a 42% increase in oil production, a 6% increase in gas production and a 14% increase in oil prices partially offset by a 38% decrease in gas prices.

The average sales price of oil and natural gas respectively for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 was $55.91 per barrel and $1.61 per Mcf compared to $49.15 per barrel and $2.59 per Mcf, respectively for the quarter ending December 31, 2018.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $101,777 compared to net income of $23,375 for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Operating revenues decreased 1% to $2,094,291 for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 of which 84% was attributable to oil revenues and the balance to natural gas.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2020, Mexco participated with various percentage interests in the drilling and completion of 36 horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin located in the western portion of the Permian Basin in Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico with aggregate costs of approximately $850,000. The latest two of these wells were completed in January 2020 and tested at an average rate of 2,524 barrels of oil; 6,423 barrels of water; and 7,513,500 cubic feet of gas per day, or 3,776 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Subsequently, in January 2020, Mexco expended an additional $348,000 for participation in the completion of four of these wells and the drilling and completion of an additional 2 wells. In February 2020, Mexco expended another $47,250 for the drilling of 2 more wells.

Also during the first nine months of fiscal 2020, Mexco participated in the drilling and completion of 6 vertical wells in Winkler County, TX at an aggregate cost of approximately $20,000.

During this period the Company invested $100,000 of a $250,000 commitment in a joint venture to purchase royalty interests consisting of minerals located in the state of Ohio with 144 gross wells of which 136 are Utica gas wells and 8 are Marcellus oil wells either producing, drilling or in process. An additional $25,000 was invested in this joint venture in January 2020.

Mexco’s bank indebtedness as of February 12, 2020 was $795,000, resulting in a debt to equity ratio of 10%.

