Mexco Energy : Form 4
03/11/2020 | 08:49pm EDT
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
DECKER THOMAS H
MEXCO ENERGY CORP [ MXC ]
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title
Other (specify
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
03/10/2020
271 HARBOR ROAD
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
(Street)
Line)
Form filed by One Reporting Person
RYE
NH
03870
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
MXC COMMON STOCK
03/10/2020
P
104
A
$2.75
29,094
D
MXC COMMON STOCK
03/11/2020
P
3,749
A
$2.75
32,843
D
Owned
MXC COMMON STOCK
10,000
I
by
spouse
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr.
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Disposed
3 and 4)
Reported
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Thomas H. Decker
03/11/2020
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Mexco Energy Corporation published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 00:48:01 UTC
