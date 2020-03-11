Mexco Energy : Form 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer DECKER THOMAS H MEXCO ENERGY CORP[ MXC ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title Other (specify 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 03/10/2020 271 HARBOR ROAD 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person RYE NH 03870 Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) MXC COMMON STOCK 03/10/2020 P 104 A $2.75 29,094 D MXC COMMON STOCK 03/11/2020 P 3,749 A $2.75 32,843 D Owned MXC COMMON STOCK 10,000 I by spouse Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed 3 and 4) Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Explanation of Responses: Thomas H. Decker 03/11/2020 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

