MEXICO FUND INC

MEXICO FUND INC

(MXF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/13 06:30:00 pm
13.21 USD   +0.61%
08:31aThe Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
GL
07/30The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution
GL
06/10The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
GL
The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

09/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF) announced that the Board of Directors (Board) declared a distribution of $0.25 per share to stockholders of record on October 23, 2019, which is payable in cash on October 30, 2019.

Under the Fund’s Managed Distribution Plan (MDP), the Fund pays quarterly distributions of $0.25 per share. The Board has ratified the continuation of the Fund’s MDP during 2019. The Board may amend or terminate the MDP at any time without prior notice to stockholders. Since the implementation of the MDP in September 2008, the Fund has paid a total of $23.60 per share in cash distributions to stockholders.

The amount of distributable income for each fiscal period depends on the aggregate gains and losses realized by the Fund during the entire year. Distributions may consist of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital, but the character of these distributions cannot be determined until after the end of the Fund’s fiscal year.

However, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Fund is required to indicate the source of each distribution to stockholders. The following table sets forth (A) an estimate of the source of the October 2019 distribution and (B) an estimate of the source of distributions for the current fiscal year:

Distribution EstimatesOctober 2019Fiscal Year-to-date ( YTD)1
SourcePer Share
Amount		Percent of
Current
Distribution		Per Share
Amount		Percent of Fiscal
Year Distributions
Net Investment Income$0.065026.00%$0.260026.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains$0.01757.00%$0.07007.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains$0.131952.76%$0.131913.19%
Return of Capital$0.035614.24%$0.538153.81%
Total Distribution$0.2500100.00%$1.0000100.00%
     

Information regarding the Fund’s performance and distribution rates is set forth below:

 Average Annual Total Return for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 20192(6.70)%
 Current Annualized Distribution Rate (current fiscal year)36.18%
 Current Fiscal Year Cumulative Total Return4(1.69)%
 Cumulative Distribution Rate (current fiscal year)55.15%

1 The Fund’s current fiscal year began on November 1, 2018.

2 Average Annual Total Return represents the simple arithmetic average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the last five years. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV over a year including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

3 The Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the Cumulative Distribution Rate as of August 31, 2019, annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV at the same date.

4 Current Fiscal Year Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV from November 1, 2018, through August 31, 2019, including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

5 Cumulative Distribution Rate for the Fund’s current fiscal period (November 1, 2018, through August 31, 2019) measured on the dollar value of distributions in the period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of August 31, 2019.
                                                                                                                             
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s MDP.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report the distribution for federal income tax purposes.

For further information, contact the Fund’s Investor Relations office at +52-55-9138-3350, or by email at investor-relations@themexicofund.com. 

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Contact:  Alberto Gómez Pimienta   
   The Mexico Fund, Inc.  +52-55-9138-3350
       
Contact:   Patricia Baronowski   
   Pristine Advisers, LLC  (631) 756-2486


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 198 M
Chart MEXICO FUND INC
Duration : Period :
Mexico Fund Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEXICO FUND INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,21  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Osorio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilio Carrillo Gamboa Chairman
Claudio Xavier González Laporte Independent Director
Marc J. Shapiro Independent Director
Jaime Serra Puche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEXICO FUND INC-0.30%198
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.08%8 116
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 410
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP14.48%3 075
HERCULES CAPITAL INC20.00%1 383
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.54%1 373
