MEXUS GOLD US

(MXSG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/23 03:59:54 pm
0.019 USD   +5.56%
03:02aGold recovery increasing at Mexus' Santa Elena mine
GL
08/12Gold recovery testing completed at Santa Elena mine; Significant gold recovery expected by September 1st 
GL
08/05Mexus pours gold at its Santa Elena mine
GL
Gold recovery increasing at Mexus' Santa Elena mine

08/26/2019 | 03:02am EDT

CABORCA, Mexico, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it has commenced leaching on an estimated 5000 tons of mineralized material that has been placed on the mines heap leach pad at a rate of 200 M3 daily.   Optimal grade of the material content of 3 to 4 ppm gold is expected to flow from the pad and stabilize within a week.  The Merrill Crowe Zinc Precipitation gold recovery plant should operate at 60 M3 per day, with expected production of 5 to 8 ounces of recovered gold production per day, culminating in continuous positive revenue generation.

Mineralized material is being mined and hauled to the crushing circuit at a rate of 3000 tons per week.  The material has been tested and is returning values as high as 1.76 Oz. per ton gold.   Additional processes are being reviewed to determine how best to handle this high-grade material.

“We are excited with the results we are seeing daily at the Santa Elena mine.  Our mine staff has done a great job bringing all parts of the gold recovery system online at a steady yet productive rate.   I expect our shareholders to be pleased as this hard work pays off with consistent increases in production and gold recovery,” added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr. 

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Dwight Thompson President, CEO, CFO, Secretary, Director & CAO
Cesar Mauricio Lemas Contreras Operations Director
Paul Dent Investor Relations Contact
Paul A. Pelke Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEXUS GOLD US187.88%24
BHP GROUP LTD2.83%107 800
BHP GROUP PLC1.74%107 800
RIO TINTO PLC5.21%81 661
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.31%81 661
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.65%28 238
