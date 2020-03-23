Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Mexus Gold US    MXSG

MEXUS GOLD US

(MXSG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexus announces operating costs lower than expected and confirms positive cash flow obtained

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:02am EDT

CABORCA, Mexico, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that it is producing gold at a cost of $376 per oz. of gold.   This figure is well under the $437 per oz. estimated in November 2019.  The reduced production cost is a result of Mexus adding an activated carbon recovery system along with an electrowinning gold recovery plant.  In addition, the company is mining a higher grade of mineralized material which brings the net cost down.    The crew at the mine is gaining experience every day and taking expansion one step at a time.  With a tightly controlled operation the company expects to be producing 10 oz. of gold per day within 60 days.  Mexus is now operating at a positive cash flow which has been a long-standing goal of the company. 

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEXUS GOLD US
03:02aMexus announces operating costs lower than expected and confirms positive cas..
GL
03/16Mexus looks to expand operations at its Santa Elena mine
GL
03/10MEXUS GOLD US : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/09Mexus confirms sale of gold from production at its Santa Elena mine
GL
03/03MEXUS GOLD US : first significant production of gold at its Santa Elena mine ann..
AQ
03/02Mexus' first significant production of gold at its Santa Elena mine announced
GL
02/20MEXUS GOLD US : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/04Mexus confirms that gold production continues at its Santa Elena mine
GL
01/27Mexus continues with positive progress at its Santa Elena mine
GL
01/24Gold produced from the Julio Vein at Mexus' Santa Elena mine
GL
More news
Chart MEXUS GOLD US
Duration : Period :
Mexus Gold US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Dwight Thompson President, CEO, CFO, Secretary, Director & CAO
Cesar Mauricio Lemas Contreras Operations Director
Paul A. Pelke Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEXUS GOLD US-13.16%5
BHP GROUP-29.75%73 710
RIO TINTO PLC-28.67%64 636
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-49.12%15 914
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-18.20%12 654
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.38%6 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group