MEXUS GOLD US

MEXUS GOLD US

(MXSG)
06/05 03:51:23 pm
0.0028 USD   +16.67%
03:02aMexus continues ramp up of production with blasting at its Santa Elena mine
GL
06/01Mexus announces May results and gives guidance for June
GL
05/26Mexus resumes full operations
GL
Mexus continues ramp up of production with blasting at its Santa Elena mine

06/08/2020 | 03:02am EDT

CABORCA, Mexico, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that a second round of blasting has occurred on the Julio shear zone located at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, Mexico.  Sampling of this shear zone has shown 1.5 to 11.9 g/t Au with some visible gold.  1800 tons of this material is being processed and is expected to be placed on the heap leach pad by June 12th.  Leaching of the heap pad is now running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.  This newly added material should start returning increased values to the pregnant pond as early as June 15th.  Carbon cells and electro winning processing continue to operate capturing 100% Au without interruption.   

Blasting of Julio shear zone

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,27 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,33x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,08 M 5,08 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Dwight Thompson President, CEO, CFO, Secretary, Director & CAO
Cesar Mauricio Lemas Contreras Operations Director
Paul A. Pelke Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEXUS GOLD US-26.32%5
BHP GROUP-6.65%120 995
RIO TINTO PLC1.04%97 608
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.14%29 285
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.60%19 068
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC18.41%8 491
