MEXUS GOLD US

MEXUS GOLD US

(MXSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/10 03:59:53 pm
0.004025 USD   +5.92%
03:02aMexus pays off outstanding debt obligation; Quarterly audit to be completed this week
GL
06/24MEXUS GOLD US : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15Mexus pays off outstanding debt obligation
GL
News 
News

Mexus pays off outstanding debt obligation; Quarterly audit to be completed this week

07/13/2020 | 03:02am EDT

CABORCA, Mexico, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the company satisfied a $57,000 note payable by way of conversion.    In addition, Mexus’ audit obligation has been met with the audit expected to be completed in the next 7 days.  The audit process was delayed due to the company moving from an exploration company to a production company.   The auditors required additional information concerning the sales of gold and the accounting procedures put in place as required by Mexican law.  Future audits are expected to be completed and released in a more timely manner. 

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,27 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,33x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,47 M 7,47 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart MEXUS GOLD US
Duration : Period :
Mexus Gold US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Dwight Thompson President, CEO, CFO, Secretary, Director & CAO
Cesar Mauricio Lemas Contreras Operations Director
Paul A. Pelke Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEXUS GOLD US5.92%7
BHP GROUP-7.01%118 551
RIO TINTO PLC2.51%97 945
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.41%30 037
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.40%18 891
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC33.81%9 539
