MEXUS GOLD US

MEXUS GOLD US

(MXSG)
Update on mining operations at Santa Elena mine

08/18/2020 | 03:01am EDT

CABORCA, Mexico, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that it has a acquired a 330 excavator for its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, Mexico. The excavator is being shipped to the mine and will allow the company to increase its daily production with the short-term goal of reaching 500 tons a day. Mexus continues to place new material on the heap leach pad weekly which is allowing for a 24/7 leaching operation. These efforts should result in an increase in overall production which has been the goal of the company since production first commenced. In addition, the company noted that its annual audit was completed and released August 14th. It should also be noted that the Mexus’ fiscal year ended March 31st

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.  Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

