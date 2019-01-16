Log in
William T. Bogard, (President) The Darco Group located in Newport Beach CA, joins Mexus Gold US to explore steps to start production on the mining assets.

01/16/2019 | 03:01am EST

CABORCA, Mexico, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financial consulting agreement with William T. Bogard, President of The Darco Group Inc. located in Newport Beach, CA. William and Stan Berk will be working together with plans to visit the mines and strategize on steps to start production. William T Bogard has a long history of money management in the private markets. Mexus Gold has agreed upon the goals of maximizing the land holding in the Sonora Province of Mexico, acquiring the necessary financing to extract the gold from the mines. William T. Bogard has also worked with Itronics Inc. and is an advocate to reaching agreements with zero waste technology companies to leave the lands free of chemical and toxic waste.

William T. Bogard states, “Mexus Gold US has real possibilities and I look forward to working with Stan Berk and the Mexus Gold US team. I want to help develop their assets in the mining industry. Also, Itronics Metalurgical Inc. has breakthrough technology in Zero Waste Resource Recovery. Kam-Thio mining technology should be considered for mines across the world.”

About William T. Bogard

With over 35 years’ experience in finance, real estate, “C-level” management and board positions. Over the last several years Mr. Bogard has concentrated on “Investment Consulting” for many diversified investments, including corporate finance, real estate investments, currency trading based on an algorithmic trading strategy, telecommunications, contract financing and Square One Technologies, Inc. in the Addiction Treatment Industry.  Bill has created several Private Placement Memorandums for numerous industries in his career and continues to excel in raising capital for private companies.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.  775-722-6171

William T. Bogard phone # 949-351-0207

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

