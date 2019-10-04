Agenda and proposals for extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2019

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) today published the formal invitation for the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on October 30, 2019 in Bern and sent the voting rights documents to its shareholders. The extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held at the request of the shareholder group around Sentis Capital PCC ("Sentis"). The election of Mark Kerekes, Co-CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Sentis, to the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger will be voted upon. If Mark Kerekes is elected, an increase in the total remuneration of the Board of Directors will also be voted upon.

The Board of Directors has dealt in-depth with Sentis' proposal and unanimously recommends that the shareholders reject the election of Mark Kerekes to the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger. Mark Kerekes, as a member of the Board of Directors, would represent the special interests of the activist shareholder Sentis. Sentis has repeatedly criticized strategic decisions by the Company and its CEO. However, the ambitious turnaround and the important strategic realignment can only be successfully implemented with a united Board of Directors. The detailed explanations by the Board of Directors on the relevant agenda item are included in the invitation to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The invitation with the agenda and motions of the Board of Directors as well as additional current information on the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting can be viewed at any time at www.meyerburger.com/en/aogv-2019.

