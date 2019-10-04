Log in
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
Agenda and proposals for extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2019

10/04/2019

Press Release

Thun, October 4, 2019

Agenda and proposals for extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2019

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) today published the formal invitation for the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on October 30, 2019 in Bern and sent the voting rights documents to its shareholders. The extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held at the request of the shareholder group around Sentis Capital PCC ("Sentis"). The election of Mark Kerekes, Co-CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Sentis, to the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger will be voted upon. If Mark Kerekes is elected, an increase in the total remuneration of the Board of Directors will also be voted upon.

The Board of Directors has dealt in-depth with Sentis' proposal and unanimously recommends that the shareholders reject the election of Mark Kerekes to the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger. Mark Kerekes, as a member of the Board of Directors, would represent the special interests of the activist shareholder Sentis. Sentis has repeatedly criticized strategic decisions by the Company and its CEO. However, the ambitious turnaround and the important strategic realignment can only be successfully implemented with a united Board of Directors. The detailed explanations by the Board of Directors on the relevant agenda item are included in the invitation to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The invitation with the agenda and motions of the Board of Directors as well as additional current information on the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting can be viewed at any time at www.meyerburger.com/en/aogv-2019.

Contacts:

Stefan Diepenbrock

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

Jan Gregor

c/o Gregor Communications GmbH

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 24 02

jan.gregor@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading and globally active technology company specializing in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar), semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. As an internationally recognized premium brand, Meyer Burger offers customers in the PV industry reliable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules.

The comprehensive range of products is rounded off by a worldwide service network with spare and wearing parts, consumables, process know-how, maintenance and after-sales service, training courses and further services. Meyer Burger is represented in the respective key markets in Europe, Asia and North America, and has subsidiaries and its own service centers in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. At the same time, the company is also intensively involved in new PV markets in South America, Africa and the Arab countries. The registered shares in Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECURITIES LAWS.

This media release may contain statements referring to the future, such as expectations, plans, intentions or strategies concerning the future. Such statements involve uncertainties and risks. The reader must therefore be aware that such statements can diverge from actual future occurrences. All statements concerning the future in this media release are based on data which were available to Meyer Burger Technology AG at the time of the publication of this media release. The company does not undertake to update future-oriented statements in this media release at a later date on the basis of new information, future events or suchlike.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
