Closing of the sale of the Meyer Burger company building

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) today announces the closing of the sale of its headquarters building in Gwatt (Thun) to the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund). The City of Thun waives its pre-emptive right to acquire the building and granted the pending approval for sale. The change of ownership took place on October 31, 2019. The total purchase price amounts to CHF 42.5 million, of which approximately CHF 31 million were transferred to Meyer Burger today and the remainder will follow in tranches over the course of the next five years.

