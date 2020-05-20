Disclosure of shareholdings: Termination of shareholder group

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) has been informed by Sentis Capital PCC ("Sentis") that the shareholder group around Sentis Capital, which together reported approximately 12% of the voting rights in 2019, has been terminated. The group had been formed with the participation of Sentis on the basis of a shareholders' agreement in order to act jointly with regard to its participation in Meyer Burger.

