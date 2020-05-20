Log in
Meyer Burger Technology AG

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure of shareholdings: Termination of shareholder group

05/20/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Press release

Thun, 20 May 2020

Disclosure of shareholdings: Termination of shareholder group

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) has been informed by Sentis Capital PCC ("Sentis") that the shareholder group around Sentis Capital, which together reported approximately 12% of the voting rights in 2019, has been terminated. The group had been formed with the participation of Sentis on the basis of a shareholders' agreement in order to act jointly with regard to its participation in Meyer Burger.

Contacts:

Nicole Borel

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

nicole.borel@meyerburger.com

Jan Gregor

c/o Gregor Communications GmbH

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 24 02

jan.gregor@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading technology company with a global presence, specializing in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar) industry. As an internationally renowned premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry dependable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules.

The comprehensive product range is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare and wearing parts, consumables, process know-how, maintenance and after-sales service, training courses and additional services. Meyer Burger is represented in the respective key markets in Europe and Asia and has subsidiaries and its own service centers in China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The registered shares in Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain statements referring to the future, such as expectations, plans, intentions or strategies concerning the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from what is expressed in or implied by the statements. All statements concerning the future in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd at the time of publishing this press release. The company does not undertake to update any future-oriented statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or suchlike.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
