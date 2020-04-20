Log in
04/20/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Press Release

Thun, 20 April 2020

Meyer Burger: Agenda and Proposals ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2020 - Changes in Board Composition

Meyer Burger Technology AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) published today the invitationen to this year's ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 13 May 2020. In accordance with the measures taken by the Swiss Federal Council to combat the coronavirus, this ordinary Shareholders Meeting will be held without physical presence of the shareholders at the company's headquarters in Thun. Accordingly, shareholders may only be represented by the independent proxy.

The Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology AG will present the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements 2019 for approval. The Board of Directors will propose the re-election of the current Board members Andreas R. Herzog and Franz Richter. Hans-Michael Hauser has decided to resign from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Franz Richter is also proposed for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Remo Lütolf, who will not stand for re-election. In order to integrate investors voices, the election of Mark Kerekes of Sentis Capital PPC and Urs Fähndrich of Elysium Capital AG as shareholder representatives to the Board of Directors will be proposed.

The Shareholders Meeting will also vote on the appropriation of the accumulated loss, the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, and the election of the Compensation Committee, the auditors and the independent proxy. The remuneration report for the 2019 financial year will be submitted to the Shareholders Meeting for consultative approval. In application of the Ordinance against Excessive Compensation in Listed Companies (OAEC), the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee will be submitted to the Shareholders Meeting for prospective approval.

In addition, the authorized capital, which expires in May 2020, is to be renewed. Finally, the Board of Directors proposes amendments to the Articles of Association to make it easier for shareholders to attend future Shareholders' Meetings of the Company and to enable the Shareholders' Meeting to be held more quickly after publication of the annual financial statements, without limiting the improvements introduced in 2019.

Focus on implementation of strategic realignment

As already announced with the annual results 2019, Meyer Burger has delivered the proof of concept of its leading technology by the successful production ramp-up of REC's ALPHA solar module. The new modules manufactured with Meyer Burger's equipmement and technology set new standards in terms of efficiency and production costs. The adapted business strategy with increased vertical integration shall enable Meyer Burger to benefit more from the value creation of the heterojunction/SmartWire technology in the future.

The focus lies on setting up an own cell and module production facility in Europe (particularly Germany) in order to exploit the full potential of Meyer Burger's leading heterojunction/SmartWire technology, to maintain the technological lead and to protect intellectual property against abuse. The Company is working at full speed to implement the strategic shift to set up its own production capabilities, including the corresponding financing alternatives. At the same time, the partnership-based cooperation with important customers (such as REC) is being further pursued. The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee are convinced that this change of course will create significant value for the shareholders. The Board of Directors will again address the shareholders when resolutions relating to these strategies need to be passed by the Shareholders' Meeting. This is aspired for the coming weeks.

In connection with the adapted business strategy and in particular the setting up of an own cell and module production facility, Meyer Burger has additionally engaged ACXIT Capital, while Credit Suisse continues to act as financial advisor with regard to other strategic options.

Link to the invitation to the annual shareholders meeting, the CV's of the newly nominated candidates for the Board of Directors as well as the annual report 2019: www.meyerburger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting/

The voting results will be published shortly after the Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website under www.meyerburger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting/

Contacts:

Nicole Borel

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

nicole.borel@meyerburger.com

Jan Gregor

c/o Gregor Communications GmbH

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 24 02

jan.gregor@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger is a leading technology company with a global presence, specializing in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar) industry. As an internationally renowned premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry dependable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules. The comprehensive product range is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare and wearing parts, consumables, process know-how, maintenance and after-sales service, training courses and additional services. Meyer Burger is represented in the respective key markets in Europe and Asia and has subsidiaries and its own service centers in China, Germany Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The registered shares in Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd as of the date that this press release is published. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




