Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Meyer Burger Technology AG    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meyer Burger acquires 18.4% of Oxford PV and issues 62,288,420 registered shares out of the existing authorised capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Press Release

Thun, 28 March 2019

Meyer Burger acquires 18.4% of Oxford PV and issues 62,288,420 registered shares out of the existing authorised capital

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) reported today the successful acquisition of a major equity stake in Oxford Photovoltaics Limited (Oxford PV), as announced on 21 March 2019. Simultaneously with the placement of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure conducted by Oxford PV (as announced on 27 March 2019), Meyer Burger Technology Ltd has issued 62,288,420 registered shares out of its existing authorised capital. The issuance will increase Meyer Burger's listed share capital to CHF 34,258,691.70, divided into 685,173,834 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each. The listing of these shares on SIX Swiss Exchange has already been applied for by the company and was approved by SIX Swiss Exchange. With the closing of the transaction, Meyer Burger will become the largest shareholder in Oxford PV. Hans Brändle, Meyer Burger CEO, will become member of the Board of Directors of Oxford PV.

Contacts:

Ingrid Carstensen

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

ingrid.carstensen@meyerburger.com

Stefan Diepenbrock

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading and globally active technology company specialising in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar), semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. As an internationally recognised premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry reliable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules.

Meyer Burger's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd as of the date that this press release is published. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
12:50pMeyer Burger acquires 18.4% of Oxford PV and issues 62,288,420 registered sha..
TE
03/27Oxford PV intends to place up to 62.29 million of Meyer Burger shares
TE
03/21Meyer Burger – partnership with Oxford PV - fiscal year 2018 results
TE
03/19Meyer Burger – Sentis Capital PCC requests agenda items for the Annual ..
TE
03/19Meyer Burger awarded contract for about CHF 15 million from leading Asian cus..
TE
03/13Invitation to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd press and analyst conference on 21 ..
TE
03/11Meyer Burger announces record HJT cells with efficiencies over 24% at PV Cell..
TE
02/07Meyer Burger divests its wafering business to Precision Surfacing Solutions
TE
01/22Dr Remo Lütolf and Andreas R. Herzog nominated as new independent members of ..
TE
2018Meyer Burger awarded first large-scale contract for 600 MW Heterojunction and..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 361 M
EBIT 2019 10,9 M
Net income 2019 11,5 M
Finance 2019 78,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 101,34
P/E ratio 2020 31,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 423 M
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,83  CHF
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Brändle Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Vogel Chairman
Daniel Lippuner Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Häner Chief Financial Officer
Gunter Erfurt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG13.17%425
APPLIED MATERIALS18.91%36 960
DISCO CORPORATION29.51%5 126
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 638
ASM INTERNATIONAL31.19%3 010
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV24.55%2 075
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.