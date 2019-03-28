Meyer Burger acquires 18.4% of Oxford PV and issues 62,288,420 registered shares out of the existing authorised capital

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) reported today the successful acquisition of a major equity stake in Oxford Photovoltaics Limited (Oxford PV), as announced on 21 March 2019. Simultaneously with the placement of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure conducted by Oxford PV (as announced on 27 March 2019), Meyer Burger Technology Ltd has issued 62,288,420 registered shares out of its existing authorised capital. The issuance will increase Meyer Burger's listed share capital to CHF 34,258,691.70, divided into 685,173,834 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each. The listing of these shares on SIX Swiss Exchange has already been applied for by the company and was approved by SIX Swiss Exchange. With the closing of the transaction, Meyer Burger will become the largest shareholder in Oxford PV. Hans Brändle, Meyer Burger CEO, will become member of the Board of Directors of Oxford PV.

Contacts:

Ingrid Carstensen

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

ingrid.carstensen@meyerburger.com

Stefan Diepenbrock

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com