Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Meyer Burger Technology AG    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meyer Burger announces record HJT cells with efficiencies over 24% at PV CellTech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Commercial News

Thun, 11 March 2019

Meyer Burger announces record HJT cells with efficiencies over 24% at PV CellTech

At the PV CellTech conference in Penang, Malaysia from 12 - 13 March 2019, Meyer Burger CTO, Dr Gunter Erfurt, will speak to two leading technology topics - Heterojunction and Passivated Contacts.

Heterojunction - Meyer Burger's flagship technology

At PV CellTech 2019, international PV industry leaders will discuss key issues driving the development of solar cell production in the coming years. Meyer Burger CTO, Dr Gunter Erfurt, has been invited to present to a high-level session focusing on Heterojunction (HJT) cell expansion and its potential as a breakthrough technology for multi-gigawatt mass production in 2019. With its focus on the development of industrialized high efficiency Heterojunction manufacturing solutions, Meyer Burger has already achieved HJT cells with recent record efficiencies of over 24.2% on its standardized HJT equipment. A technology roadmap for HJT cells with efficiencies towards 25% is already in place at Meyer Burger. During his presentation, Dr Erfurt will include an update on Meyer Burger's successful SWCT™ cell connection technology for which over 1 GW has already been sold.

Dr Erfurt was also asked to speak on passivated contact solar cells (also known as TOPCon or monoPoly®) and what is required for this technology to become a mainstream offering in the PV industry during the keynote session at PV CellTech. Today the prevailing mainstream technology in the photovoltaic market is PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Contact) cell coating technology. Current PERC solar cells achieve efficiency levels of between 21% and 22% but there are significant technology limitations, which affect the potential for further increases in PERC cell efficiency. Passivated contact technology can offer an evolutionary upgrade to existing PERC mass production capacities, taking them to efficiency levels around 23%.

CAiA® - Meyer Burger's new platform to drive TopCon industrialization

For the past two years, Meyer Burger has been developing a platform for the industrialized manufacture of solar cells with passivated contact technology for both n- and p-type wafers. In trials with customers, the CAiA® platform has already produced cells with efficiencies slightly above 23% and the first lab machine has already been sold to a strategic customer and technology partner, with initial installations planned by midyear. The CAiA® ideally complements Meyer Burger's industry leading MAiA® and FABiA® cell coating portfolio with both current as well as new customers benefitting from a combination of the CAiA® together with either the MAiA® or FABiA® as the optimal solution for the manufacture of passivated contact cells. Meyer Burger's SWCT™ module technology is the ideal solution not only for HJT modules but also for the most cost-effective production of solar modules with passivated contact cells.

Patent infringement claim by Hanwha Q Cells

Recently solar module manufacturer, Hanwha Q Cells, submitted a patent infringement claim against several Asian solar module producers for the use of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) passivation technology. Meyer Burger's MAiA® and FABiA® cell coating platforms use the company's proprietary Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) passivation technology, which is the leading alternative technology to ALD and thus not in the scope of the patent infringement claim by Hanwha Q Cells.

Contacts:

Ingrid Carstensen

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

ingrid.carstensen@meyerburger.com

Stefan Diepenbrock

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading global technology company specialising on innovative systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. The company's focus is on photovoltaics (solar industry) while its competencies and technologies also cover important areas of the semiconductor and the optoelectronic industries as well as other selected high-end markets based on semiconductor materials. As an international premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry superior products and innovative solutions for the manufacturing processes of wafers, solar cells and solar modules. The company provides substantial added value to its customers and clearly differentiates itself from its competitors by focusing on core technologies of the value chain.

Meyer Burger's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd as of the date that this press release is published. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
12:50pMeyer Burger announces record HJT cells with efficiencies over 24% at PV Cell..
TE
02/07Meyer Burger divests its wafering business to Precision Surfacing Solutions
TE
01/22Dr Remo Lütolf and Andreas R. Herzog nominated as new independent members of ..
TE
2018Meyer Burger awarded first large-scale contract for 600 MW Heterojunction and..
TE
2018MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY : awarded contract from Chinese customer for its newest ..
PU
2018Meyer Burger awarded contract for its newest generation wafer inspection syst..
TE
2018Meyer Burger launches transformation programme
TE
2018Invitation to Conference Call regarding Meyer Burger's transformation program..
TE
2018MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY : FABiA ® Cell Deposition Equipment wins Solar + Power A..
PU
2018Meyer Burger wins Solar + Power Award 2018
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 427 M
EBIT 2018 14,1 M
Net income 2018 5,11 M
Finance 2018 59,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 75,33
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 422 M
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,83  CHF
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Brändle Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Vogel Chairman
Daniel Lippuner Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Häner Chief Financial Officer
Gunter Erfurt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG13.00%419
APPLIED MATERIALS15.27%35 830
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 952
DISCO CORPORATION19.13%4 668
ASM INTERNATIONAL25.69%2 878
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES17.44%1 952
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.