Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Meyer Burger Technology AG    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meyer Burger considers request for extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Press Release

Thun, 13 August 2019

Meyer Burger considers request for extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) was informed today by e-mail and in the media of a request by the shareholder group around Sentis PCC ("Sentis") to hold an extraordinary Shareholders Meeting. The shareholder group intends to nominate Mark Kerekes, Co-Managing Director and Member of the Board of Sentis, as candidate for the Meyer Burger Board of Directors. According to its own information, the shareholder group holds more than 10% shares of Meyer Burger.

Subject to formal receipt of the request, Meyer Burger's Board of Directors will review the request and, if appropriate, subsequently convene an extraordinary Shareholders Meeting.

Contacts:

Ingrid Carstensen

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

ingrid.carstensen@meyerburger.com

Stefan Diepenbrock

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading and globally active technology company specialising in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar), semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. As an internationally recognised premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry reliable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules.

Meyer Burger's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd as of the date that this press release is published. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
12:20pMeyer Burger considers request for extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
TE
08/08Meyer Burger receives initial order for HJT production line from Oxford PV fo..
TE
08/06Invitation to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd's 2019 half-year financial results ..
TE
07/29Disclosure of shareholdings and creation of group
TE
07/24Meyer Burger - Shareholder requests agenda item for future Annual General Mee..
TE
07/22Meyer Burger signs major contract for its Heterojunction core equipment
TE
07/22Meyer Burger publishes preliminary results for the first half of 2019; Board ..
TE
05/02Meyer Burger Technology Ltd – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ..
TE
04/30Meyer Burger concludes divestment of wafer business to Precision Surfacing So..
TE
04/30Meyer Burger receives further order from a Chinese manufacturer for its MAiA®..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 282 M
EBIT 2019 -22,4 M
Net income 2019 4,91 M
Finance 2019 81,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -57,3x
P/E ratio 2020 279x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,48  CHF
Last Close Price 0,43  CHF
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Brändle Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Vogel Chairman
Daniel Lippuner Chief Operating Officer
Manfred Häner Chief Financial Officer
Gunter Erfurt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG-23.33%275
APPLIED MATERIALS41.91%43 491
DISCO CORPORATION55.98%6 456
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.99.17%4 009
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 769
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV35.73%2 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group