Meyer Burger considers request for extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) was informed today by e-mail and in the media of a request by the shareholder group around Sentis PCC ("Sentis") to hold an extraordinary Shareholders Meeting. The shareholder group intends to nominate Mark Kerekes, Co-Managing Director and Member of the Board of Sentis, as candidate for the Meyer Burger Board of Directors. According to its own information, the shareholder group holds more than 10% shares of Meyer Burger.

Subject to formal receipt of the request, Meyer Burger's Board of Directors will review the request and, if appropriate, subsequently convene an extraordinary Shareholders Meeting.

Contacts:

Ingrid Carstensen

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

ingrid.carstensen@meyerburger.com

Stefan Diepenbrock

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com