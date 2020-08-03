Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Meyer Burger Technology AG    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meyer Burger definitely secures the new locations for the production of solar cells and solar modules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:50am EDT

Press release

Thun, 3 August 2020

Meyer Burger definitely secures the new locations for the production of solar cells and solar modules

  • The creditors' meeting of Solarworld Industries GmbH approved the sale of the buildings at Solarworld's former production site in Freiberg (Saxony). The purchase price amounts to EUR 12 million and includes buildings with a total area of 33,000 square meters, patents and trademark rights.
  • At the same time, the rental agreement for the buildings of the former solar cell manufacturer Sovello with areas of 27,000 square meters in Bitterfeld-Wolfen (Saxony-Anhalt) was definitely signed.
  • Two important milestones have thus been reached to ensure the start of production in the first half of 2021 with 400 MW solar cells and 400 MW solar modules as well as further growth at the locations.

Following the successful capital increase, Meyer Burger is working flat out to implement the new business model as a provider of technologically leading solar cells Made in Europe. The approval of the creditors' meeting of Solarworld Industries GmbH for the sale of the buildings and production facilities in Freiberg and the building in Bitterfeld-Wolfen enables Meyer Burger Meyer to convert the existing infrastructure and to set up its latest production machines to manufacture highly efficient solar cells with the proprietary heterojunction technology. In addition, Meyer Burger will acquire an existing logistics and distribution centre at the same location. The use of existing infrastructure helps to save resources.

In addition, the lease agreement for the buildings in Freiberg takes effect immediately. From 2021, the highly efficient cells will be processed into SmartWire modules here.

Contacts:

Nicole Borel

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

nicole.borel@meyerburger.com

Dynamics Group AG

Andreas Durisch, Senior Partner
Tel +41 43 268 27 47 | Mob +41 79 358 87 32

adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading and globally active technology company specializing in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar) industry. As an internationally renowned premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry dependable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules.

The comprehensive product range is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare and wearing parts, consumables, process know-how, maintenance and after-sales service, training courses and additional services. Meyer Burger is represented in the respective key markets in Europe and Asia and has subsidiaries and its own service centers in China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The registered shares in Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain statements referring to the future, such as expectations, plans, intentions or strategies concerning the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from what is expressed in or implied by the statements. All statements concerning the future in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd at the time of publishing this press release. The company does not undertake to update any future-oriented statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or suchlike.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
12:50aMeyer Burger definitely secures the new locations for the production of solar..
TE
07/22Erfolgreiche Bezugsrechtsemission der Meyer Burger Technology AG – 99% ..
TE
07/22Successful rights issue of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd – 99% of subscri..
TE
07/14MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD : Beginning of trading of subscription rights and su..
TE
07/14MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 13 new shares @ 0.09 CHF for 7 existi..
FA
07/10Shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd approve capital increase
TE
07/10Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
TE
07/09SITES DECISION : Meyer Burger wants to establish its own production of solar cel..
TE
07/02Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation t..
TE
06/19Meyer Burger Technology Ltd aims to transform itself from a supplier of produ..
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2020 -53,5 M -58,5 M -58,5 M
Net cash 2020 105 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 338 M 371 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24 CHF
Last Close Price 0,13 CHF
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunter Erfurt Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Franz Richter Chairman
Manfred Häner Chief Financial Officer
Andreas R. Herzog Non-Executive Director
Mark Kerekes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG-52.69%371
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.5.39%58 957
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA138.52%16 900
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.136.92%14 799
DISCO CORPORATION-2.82%8 576
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.27.76%7 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group