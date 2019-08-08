Meyer Burger receives initial order for HJT production line from Oxford PV for about CHF 20 million

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) today announced that it has received its first order from its strategic partner, Oxford Photovoltaics Limited (Oxford PV), for a heterojunction (HJT) manufacturing line including necessary adaptions enabling the upgrade to perovskite-on-HJT tandem technology. The order for the upgrade itself will follow later this year.The current contract volume is about CHF 20 million and provides Oxford PV with an initial manufacturing capacity of 100 MW with plans to expand tandem solar cell production capacity to 250 MW by the end of 2020.

Frank Averdung, CEO of Oxford PV, commented: "With our first order placed, we are well on our journey to becoming the world's first perovskite-on-HJT tandem solar cell manufacturer. We are delighted to be working with Meyer Burger - a world leading photovoltaic equipment and technology supplier. Building on Meyer Burger's expertise, we are accelerating the time to market for our perovskite-on-HJT tandem solar cells."

Hans Brändle, CEO of Meyer Burger, stated: "With Oxford PV's leading edge tandem cell technology and our capabilities to industrialize high-efficiency PV processes, we have formed the ideal partnership to accelerate its industrialization and set the pace for this next generation PV technology. "

