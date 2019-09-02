Meyer Burger schedules extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 30 October 2019 in Bern

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) announced today that the Board of Directors will invite its shareholders to an extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting at Stade de Suisse in Bern on 30 October 2019, at 10.00 a.m. The Meyer Burger Board of Directors is responding to the request of the shareholder group around Sentis PCC, an investment firm of Petr Kondrashev. The shareholder group is proposing the election of Mark Kerekes, Co-Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Sentis PCC, to the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd.

The formal invitation with the detailed agenda items and motions, the reasoning of the shareholder group and the recommendations by the Board of Directors will be published at least 20 days prior to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting via press release as well as in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce. At the same time, a personal invitation will be sent to all shareholders registered in the company's share register.

In accordance with the Articles of Association of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd, only shareholders registered in the company's share register 30 days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting (30 September 2019) are entitled to attend the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as registered voters. Meyer Burger's share register is operated by Computershare. All shareholders not yet registered can still register their shares in the share register by 30 Septebmer 2019 at the latest. To register, shareholders must contact their custodian bank and order their shares be registered in the Meyer Burger share register. In addition, the Computershare is available for questions regarding the share register or registration process via the following contact: Share.Register@computershare.ch

