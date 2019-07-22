Log in
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report  
Meyer Burger signs major contract for its Heterojunction core equipment

07/22/2019 | 12:40am EDT

Press Release

Thun, 22 July 2019

Meyer Burger signs major contract for its Heterojunction core equipment

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) today announced the signing of a major framework contract with a solar cell manufacturing start-up company for its Heterojunction (HJT) core equipment. The North American manufacturer was founded by solar industry veterans. Subject to closing of the company's financing round, the contract volume is expected to be approximately CHF 100 Mio.

Meyer Burger expects to recognize the order intake with the contractual down payment in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Contacts:

Ingrid Carstensen

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

ingrid.carstensen@meyerburger.com

Stefan Diepenbrock

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading and globally active technology company specialising in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar), semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. As an internationally recognised premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry reliable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules.

Meyer Burger's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd as of the date that this press release is published. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




