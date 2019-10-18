Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Meyer Burger Technology AG    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

REC Group starts mass production of new Alpha panels based on Meyer Burger's HJT/SmartWire technology core equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Commercial News

Thun, October 18, 2019

REC Group starts mass production of new Alpha panels based on Meyer Burger's HJT/SmartWire technology core equipment

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) announces today that pioneering solar module manufacturer with Scandinavian heritage, REC Group, has started mass production of its new Alpha modules. This new generation of modules is manufactured on Meyer Burger HJT/SmartWire core equipment and features the world's most powerful 60-cell solar panel and best-in-class power output of 380 Wp, representing 217 watts per square meter and providing 20% more power than conventional panels in the same area.

REC Group's Alpha Series with heterojunction (HJT) technology rolls off the lines in October 2019 at the manufacturing site in Singapore. The change from the well-known PERC technology to HJT is a bold move for any solar panel manufacturer. Steve O'Neil, CEO REC Group, comments on the competitive advantage for REC: "Meyer Burger's manufacturing technology allows us to offer the highest power panels and at competitive cost. Our long and careful evaluation proved the superior performance. Meyer Burger's HJT cell-technology combined with our leading halfcut and TwinPanel design and integrated by REC into our new Alpha panel is underpinning our leadership in the global PV market. This as well as the strong performance of the product in terms of leading panel efficiency for a 60-cell panel and best-in-class power output of 380 Wp, which is significantly higher than for conventional panels, is propelling REC years ahead of competition."

Commenting on the outlook for the collaboration with Meyer Burger, Steve O'Neil said: "We have started the initial production of the first 100 MW ahead of schedule, thanks to excellent collaboration of the Meyer Burger and REC teams. We will ramp up production up to 600 MW by Spring 2020. Our intention is to add Gigawatts of capacities with Meyer Burger production equipment and expand speed of innovation by bringing additional partners to the table."

Hans Brändle, CEO Meyer Burger, commented: "Congratulations to REC for reaching this important milestone! It is exciting to see the close collaboration unleashing organisational energy in both teams. This enabled the full potential of HJT/SmartWire technology as demonstrated in REC's new Alpha Series. Reaching this milestone motivates both teams to further advance the technology roadmap in order to strengthen our leadership positions. We are confident that the cooperation of Meyer Burger with REC Group will prove to be a success story going forward."

Find a comprehensive video interview with REC Group CEO Steve O'Neil at https://youtu.be/ixyUQD1acyc.

Contacts:

Stefan Diepenbrock

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

Jan Gregor

c/o Gregor Communications GmbH

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 24 02

jan.gregor@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger is a leading and globally active technology company specializing in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar), semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. As an internationally recognized premium brand, Meyer Burger offers customers in the PV industry reliable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules.

The comprehensive range of products is rounded off by a worldwide service network with spare and wearing parts, consumables, process know-how, maintenance and after-sales service, training courses and further services. Meyer Burger is represented in the respective key markets in Europe, Asia and North America, and has subsidiaries and its own service centers in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. At the same time, the company is also intensively involved in new PV markets in South America, Africa and the Arab countries. The registered shares in Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECURITIES LAWS.

This media release may contain statements referring to the future, such as expectations, plans, intentions or strategies concerning the future. Such statements involve uncertainties and risks. The reader must therefore be aware that such statements can diverge from actual future occurrences. All statements concerning the future in this media release are based on data which were available to Meyer Burger Technology AG at the time of the publication of this media release. The company does not undertake to update future-oriented statements in this media release at a later date on the basis of new information, future events or suchlike.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
01:05aREC Group starts mass production of new Alpha panels based on Meyer Burger's ..
TE
10/16EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : ISS and Ethos reject election of new shar..
TE
10/04Agenda and proposals for extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2019
TE
09/23Meyer Burger Board of Directors unanimously opposes election of activist shar..
TE
09/02Meyer Burger schedules extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 30 October 2019..
TE
08/15Meyer Burger impacted by weak demand in photovoltaic sector in H1 2019
TE
08/15Meyer Burger plans to adapt business model and enter strategic collaboration ..
TE
08/13Meyer Burger considers request for extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
TE
08/08Meyer Burger receives initial order for HJT production line from Oxford PV fo..
TE
08/06Invitation to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd's 2019 half-year financial results ..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 244 M
EBIT 2019 -29,6 M
Net income 2019 -8,16 M
Finance 2019 14,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -41,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -39,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,40  CHF
Last Close Price 0,39  CHF
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Brändle Chief Executive Officer
Remo Lütolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Häner Chief Financial Officer
Gunter Erfurt Chief Technology Officer
Franz Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG-32.00%244
APPLIED MATERIALS57.48%47 629
DISCO CORPORATION78.24%7 203
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.135.80%4 728
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 100
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV67.17%2 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group