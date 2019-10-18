REC Group starts mass production of new Alpha panels based on Meyer Burger's HJT/SmartWire technology core equipment

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) announces today that pioneering solar module manufacturer with Scandinavian heritage, REC Group, has started mass production of its new Alpha modules. This new generation of modules is manufactured on Meyer Burger HJT/SmartWire core equipment and features the world's most powerful 60-cell solar panel and best-in-class power output of 380 Wp, representing 217 watts per square meter and providing 20% more power than conventional panels in the same area.

REC Group's Alpha Series with heterojunction (HJT) technology rolls off the lines in October 2019 at the manufacturing site in Singapore. The change from the well-known PERC technology to HJT is a bold move for any solar panel manufacturer. Steve O'Neil, CEO REC Group, comments on the competitive advantage for REC: "Meyer Burger's manufacturing technology allows us to offer the highest power panels and at competitive cost. Our long and careful evaluation proved the superior performance. Meyer Burger's HJT cell-technology combined with our leading halfcut and TwinPanel design and integrated by REC into our new Alpha panel is underpinning our leadership in the global PV market. This as well as the strong performance of the product in terms of leading panel efficiency for a 60-cell panel and best-in-class power output of 380 Wp, which is significantly higher than for conventional panels, is propelling REC years ahead of competition."

Commenting on the outlook for the collaboration with Meyer Burger, Steve O'Neil said: "We have started the initial production of the first 100 MW ahead of schedule, thanks to excellent collaboration of the Meyer Burger and REC teams. We will ramp up production up to 600 MW by Spring 2020. Our intention is to add Gigawatts of capacities with Meyer Burger production equipment and expand speed of innovation by bringing additional partners to the table."

Hans Brändle, CEO Meyer Burger, commented: "Congratulations to REC for reaching this important milestone! It is exciting to see the close collaboration unleashing organisational energy in both teams. This enabled the full potential of HJT/SmartWire technology as demonstrated in REC's new Alpha Series. Reaching this milestone motivates both teams to further advance the technology roadmap in order to strengthen our leadership positions. We are confident that the cooperation of Meyer Burger with REC Group will prove to be a success story going forward."

Find a comprehensive video interview with REC Group CEO Steve O'Neil at https://youtu.be/ixyUQD1acyc.

Contacts:

Stefan Diepenbrock

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

Jan Gregor

c/o Gregor Communications GmbH

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 24 02

jan.gregor@meyerburger.com