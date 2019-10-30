Log in
The shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd support recommendation of the Board of Directors

10/30/2019 | 09:25am EDT

Press Release

Thun, 30 October 2019

The shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd support recommendation of the Board of Directors

At the extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange MBTN) held on 30 October 2019, 306,733,596 registered shares were represented at the beginning of the Shareholders' Meeting, corresponding to approximately 44.8% of the share capital registered in the commercial register. 391 shareholders attended the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. These shareholders and third parties represented 100,804,663 voting rights.The independent proxy represented 205,928,933 registered shares. The extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held at the request of the shareholder group around Sentis Capital PCC ("Sentis"). The election of Mark Kerekes, Co-CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Sentis, to the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger was voted upon.

A clear majority of shareholders supported the recommendation of the Board of Directors and rejected the election of Mark Kerekes. It was therefore not necessary to vote on the increase in the total remuneration of the Board of Directors.

Remo Lütolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger, commented on the voting results: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their great support. I trust that Sentis will respect this shareholder decision and refrain from further public attacks on the company and its corporate bodies. I call on Sentis to work constructively with us on the corporate turnaround we have embarked upon."

The minutes of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be published on Meyer Burger's website as soon as they are available.

Contacts:

Stefan Diepenbrock

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 27 85

stefan.diepenbrock@meyerburger.com

Jan Gregor

c/o Gregor Communications GmbH

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 24 02

jan.gregor@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger is a leading technology company with a global presence, specializing in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar), semiconductor and optoelectronics industries. As an internationally renowned premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry dependable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules.

The comprehensive product range is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare and wearing parts, consumables, process know-how, maintenance and after-sales service, training courses and additional services. Meyer Burger is represented in the respective key markets in Europe, Asia and North America and has subsidiaries and its own service centers in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. At the same time, the company is also intensively developing the new PV markets in South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares in Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECURITIES LAWS.

This media release may contain statements referring to the future, such as expectations, plans, intentions or strategies concerning the future. Such statements involve uncertainties and risks. Readers must therefore be aware that such statements can diverge from actual future occurrences. All statements concerning the future in this media release are based on data which were available to Meyer Burger Technology AG at the time of publishing this media release. The company does not undertake to update future-oriented statements made in this media release at a later date on the basis of new information, future events or suchlike.




