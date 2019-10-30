The shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd support recommendation of the Board of Directors

At the extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange MBTN) held on 30 October 2019, 306,733,596 registered shares were represented at the beginning of the Shareholders' Meeting, corresponding to approximately 44.8% of the share capital registered in the commercial register. 391 shareholders attended the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. These shareholders and third parties represented 100,804,663 voting rights.The independent proxy represented 205,928,933 registered shares. The extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held at the request of the shareholder group around Sentis Capital PCC ("Sentis"). The election of Mark Kerekes, Co-CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Sentis, to the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger was voted upon.

A clear majority of shareholders supported the recommendation of the Board of Directors and rejected the election of Mark Kerekes. It was therefore not necessary to vote on the increase in the total remuneration of the Board of Directors.

Remo Lütolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger, commented on the voting results: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their great support. I trust that Sentis will respect this shareholder decision and refrain from further public attacks on the company and its corporate bodies. I call on Sentis to work constructively with us on the corporate turnaround we have embarked upon."

The minutes of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be published on Meyer Burger's website as soon as they are available.

