MFA Financial : Form Prospectus

Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus Dated August 16, 2019) $400,000,000 Common Stock We have entered into a distribution agreement, dated August 16, 2019, with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, each referred to herein as a sales agent and, collectively, the sales agents, relating to shares of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share, or our common stock, offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, pursuant to an "at the market" offering program. In accordance with the terms of the distribution agreement, we may offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $400,000,000 from time to time through the sales agents and any additional agents appointed under distribution agreements in the future. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or the NYSE, under the symbol "MFA." The last reported sale price of our common stock on the NYSE on August 15, 2019 was $7.20 per share. Sales of our common stock, if any, under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be made in negotiated transactions or transactions that are deemed to be "at the market" offerings, as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, including sales made directly on the NYSE or sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange. The sales agents will be entitled to compensation of up to 2% of the gross sales price per share for any shares of common stock sold under the distribution agreement. Under the terms of the distribution agreement, we may also sell our common stock to a sales agent as principal for its own account at a price agreed upon at the time of sale. If we sell common stock to a sales agent as principal, we will enter into a separate terms agreement with that sales agent, and we will describe this agreement in a separate prospectus supplement or pricing supplement. Our common stock is subject to certain restrictions on ownership designed to preserve our qualification as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. See "Description of Common Stock and Preferred Stock-Restrictions on Ownership and Transfer" in the accompanying prospectus. Investing in our common stock involves certain risks. Before buying any shares, you should read the discussion of material risks of investing in our common stock under the caption "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement and beginning on page 5 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. J.P. Morgan Barclays BofA Merrill Lynch Goldman Sachs & Co. When used, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "may" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negatives of these terms or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those relating to: changes in interest rates and the market (i.e., fair) value of our residential mortgage backed securities (or MBS), residential whole loans, CRT securities and other assets;

changes in the prepayment rates on residential mortgage assets, an increase of which could result in a reduction of the yield on certain investments in our portfolio and could require us to reinvest the proceeds received by us as a result of such prepayments in investments with lower coupons, while a decrease in which could result in an increase in the interest rate duration of certain investments in our portfolio making their valuation more sensitive to changes in interest rates and could result in lower forecasted cash flows or, in certain circumstances, other-than-temporary impairment on certain Legacy Non-Agency MBS, which include MBS issued prior to 2008, purchased at a discount;

other-than-temporary impairment on certain Legacy Non-Agency MBS, which include MBS issued prior to 2008, purchased at a discount; credit risks underlying our assets, including changes in the default rates and management's assumptions regarding default rates on the mortgage loans securing our MBS that are not guaranteed by any U.S. Government agency or any federally chartered corporation (or Non- Agency MBS) and relating to our residential whole loan portfolio;

our ability to borrow to finance our assets and the terms, including the cost, maturity and other terms, of any such borrowings;

implementation of or changes in government regulations or programs affecting our business;

our estimates regarding taxable income, the actual amount of which is dependent on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in the amount of interest income and financing costs, the method elected by us to accrete the market discount on Non-Agency MBS and residential whole loans and the extent of prepayments, realized losses and changes in the composition of our residential MBS that are issued or guaranteed as to principal and/or interest by a federally chartered corporation (or Agency MBS) such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or an agency of the U.S. Government, such as Ginnie Mae, Non-Agency MBS and residential whole loan portfolios that may occur during the applicable tax period, including gain or loss on any MBS disposals and whole loan modifications, foreclosures and liquidations;

Non-Agency MBS and residential whole loans and the extent of prepayments, realized losses and changes in the composition of our residential MBS that are issued or guaranteed as to principal and/or interest by a federally chartered corporation (or Agency MBS) such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or an agency of the U.S. Government, such as Ginnie Mae, Non-Agency MBS and residential whole loan portfolios that may occur during the applicable tax period, including gain or loss on any MBS disposals and whole loan modifications, foreclosures and liquidations; the timing and amount of distributions to stockholders, which are declared and paid at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend on, among other things, our taxable income, our financial results and overall financial condition and liquidity, maintenance of our real estate investment trust ("REIT") qualification and such other factors as our board of directors deems relevant;

our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;

