MFA Financial, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

0
03/06/2019

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2019.  The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 29, 2019.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

Investor Contact:     

MFA Investor Relations  
212-207-6488
www.mfafinancial.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-300807962.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
