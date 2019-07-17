Log in
MFA Financial, Inc. : Plans Live Audio Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results, which are scheduled to be announced earlier that day.           

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com by clicking on the "Webcasts & Presentations" link on MFA's home page.  To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

MFA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-plans-live-audio-webcast-of-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300886094.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
