ASX:MFF - Appendix 3Y

Name of entity MFF Capital Investments Limited ABN 32 121 977 884 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Andy Hogendijk Date of last notice 8 November 2019

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including r g stered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 19 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 617,020 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 34,120 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number disposed Nil Value/Considerat on $3.61670 per Fully Paid Ordinary Share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 651,140 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares