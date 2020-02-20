ASX:MFF - Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
MFF Capital Investments Limited
ABN
32 121 977 884
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Andy Hogendijk
Date of last notice
8 November 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including r g stered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
19 February 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
617,020 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
34,120 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Considerat on
$3.61670 per Fully Paid Ordinary Share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
651,140 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
reinvestment plan.
Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
N/A
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
N/A
Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details
N/A
and an estimated valuation
N/A
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
21 February 2020
Authorised by
Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary
