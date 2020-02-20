Log in
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
3.73 AUD   -0.80%
10:05pASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
02/03MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/02ASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
ASX:MFF - Appendix 3Y

02/20/2020 | 10:05pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MFF Capital Investments Limited

ABN

32 121 977 884

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andy Hogendijk

Date of last notice

8 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including r g stered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

19 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

617,020 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

34,120 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Considerat on

$3.61670 per Fully Paid Ordinary Share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

651,140 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

reinvestment plan.

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Issue of securities under dividend

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

N/A

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details

N/A

and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N/A

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

21 February 2020

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 03:01:00 UTC
