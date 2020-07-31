MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > MFF Capital Investments Limited MFF AU000000MFF6 MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED (MFF) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/31 2.66 AUD +0.76% 03:37p ASX : MFF - Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement PU 03:37p ASX : MFF - Dividend/Distribution - MFF PU 07/27 ASX : MFF - Weekly NTA PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news ASX:MFF - Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement 0 07/31/2020 | 03:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: MFF Capital Investments Limited ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 32 121 977 884 30 June 2020 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: ☒ This URL on our website: https://www.mffcapital.com.au/our-business/corporate-governance/ The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 July 2020 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 31 July 2020 Name of Director or Secretary authorising Marcia Venegas Company Secretary lodgement: 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. Page 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR management; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those is therefore not applicable delegated to management. … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☐ at [insert location] 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation as a director; and is therefore not applicable (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR proper functioning of the board. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable 4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. Page 2 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement OR board or a relevant committee of the board to set ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and ☐ at [insert location] (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☐ at [insert location] board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): "senior executive" for these purposes); or ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace ☐ at [insert location] Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and is therefore not applicable (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR period in accordance with that process. ☐ at [insert location] 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): period in accordance with that process. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] Page 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation independent directors; and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at [insert location] (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those ☐ at [insert location] meetings; or (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] fact and the processes it employs to address board … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the succession issues and to ensure that the board has the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to duties and responsibilities effectively. discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR has or is looking to achieve in its membership. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable Page 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: Statement independent directors; ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or ☐ at [insert location] relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): independence of the director, the nature of the interest, ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and ☐ at [insert location] (c) the length of service of each director. … and the length of service of each director: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directors. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR CEO of the entity. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and provide appropriate professional development opportunities ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation needed to perform their role as directors effectively. ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and employees; and ☐ at [insert location] (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. Page 5 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have an audit committee which: … the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with Statement (1) has at least three members, all of whom are non- paragraphs (1) and (2): executive directors and a majority of whom are ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board, … and a copy of the charter of the committee: and disclose: ☒ at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/ (3) the charter of the committee; … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR members of the committee; and (5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of ☒ at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/ times the committee met throughout the period and [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] the individual attendances of the members at those … the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the processes meetings; or (b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact we employ that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of our corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and and the processes it employs that independently verify and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including engagement partner: the processes for the appointment and removal of the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. ☐ at [insert location] 4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial ☐ at [insert location] statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. Page 6 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 4.3 A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR from security holders relevant to the audit. ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold an ☐ at [insert location] annual general meeting and this recommendation is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE 5.1 A listed entity should: … our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and ☐ at [insert location] (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its … information about us and our governance on our website: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance governance to investors via its website. ☒ at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/ Statement 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance program to facilitate effective two-way communication with ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement investors. ☐ at [insert location] 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in … our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of participation at meetings of security holders: Statement OR security holders. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold ☐ at [insert location] periodic meetings of security holders and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance communications from, and send communications to, the entity ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and its security registry electronically. ☐ at [insert location] Page 7 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of … the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk Statement which: that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2): (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☒ at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/ (4) the members of the committee; and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR times the committee met throughout the period and ☒ at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/ the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] (b) if it does not have a risk committee or committees that … the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk employs for overseeing the entity's risk management management framework: framework. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: … the fact that board or a committee of the board reviews the entity's ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) review the entity's risk management framework at least risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it Statement continues to be sound: annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR a review has taken place. ☐ at [insert location] … and that such a review has taken place in the reporting period covered by this Appendix 4G: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] Page 8 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 7.3 A listed entity should disclose: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) if it has an internal audit function, how the function is … how our internal audit function is structured and what role it Statement structured and what role it performs; or performs: (b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the processes it employs for evaluating and continually ☐ at [insert location] improving the effectiveness of its risk management and internal control processes. [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 7.4 A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material … whether we have any material exposure to economic, ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we Statement risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those manage or intend to manage those risks: risks. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] Page 9 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY 8.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a remuneration committee which: … the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is independent directors; and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at [insert location] (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those ☐ at [insert location] meetings; or (b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose that [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and … the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the composition of remuneration for directors and senior processes we employ for setting the level and composition of executives and ensuring that such remuneration is remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that appropriate and not excessive. such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 8.2 A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and … separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of Statement OR and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior executive directors and other senior executives: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation executives. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable ☐ at 8.3 A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme … our policy on this issue or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance should: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR (a) have a policy on whether participants are permitted to ☐ at [insert location] ☒ we do not have an equity-based remuneration scheme and this enter into transactions (whether through the use of recommendation is therefore not applicable OR derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of participating in the scheme; and ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. is therefore not applicable Page 10 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES - Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed … the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement The responsible entity of an externally managed listed entity ☐ at [insert location] should disclose: (a) the arrangements between the responsible entity and the listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity; (b) the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible entity for overseeing those arrangements. - Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally … the terms governing our remuneration as manager of the entity: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance managed listed entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement An externally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the ☐ at [insert location] terms governing the remuneration of the manager. Page 11 Corporate Governance Statement ___________________________________ MFF Capital Investments Limited ABN 32 121 977 884 Approved by the Board on 31 July 2020 Overview MFF Capital Investments Limited (the 'Company') is a company with a focus upon listed investments. Its shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX'). The Company's sole employee is its Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager). Magellan Asset Management Limited ('MAM') provides investment research and administrative services to the Company. Responsibility for governance rests with the Company's Board and management. Any statements, policies and procedures are subject to this overriding responsibility. The Company's Directors and management recognise the importance of good corporate governance. The Company's corporate governance framework, policies and practices are designed to provide reasonable assurance of the effective management and operation of the Company and are reviewed as necessary. This Corporate Governance Statement reports against the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations ('ASX Recommendations') 3rd Edition. To the extent they are relevant to the Company, the ASX Recommendations have been adopted by the Company. Where, after due consideration, the Company's corporate governance practices depart from an ASX Recommendation, this Corporate Governance Statement will set out the reasons for the departure. Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight 1.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board The Board is responsible for the overall operation and stewardship of the Company and is responsible for its overall corporate governance. The Board will act in the best interests of the Company to provide reasonable assurance that the business of the Company is properly governed. The Company's corporate governance policies revolve around its Board Charter, the purpose of which is to: promote high standards of corporate governance;

clarify the roles and responsibilities of the Board; and

enable the Board to provide strategic guidance for the Company and effective operational oversight. The Board Charter will apply subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements, including duties and obligations imposed on the Board by statute and general law. The Board may review and amend the Board Charter at any time. The Board Charter is available on the Company's website. The principal responsibilities of the Board include: assessing the Company's overall performance;

reporting to shareholders;

appointing and removing the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) and carrying out succession planning for the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) as applicable;

reviewing the performance of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), and his/her remuneration and contractual arrangements;

exercising all rights conferred on it and performing all obligations imposed on it under agreements with service providers;

setting the designated authorities for the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) in respect to portfolio construction and investment management decisions; MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 2 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 providing strategic guidance to the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager);

monitoring the services provided by service providers and agents appointed by the Company;

reviewing at appropriate intervals the relevant aspects of agreements with service providers and agents;

overseeing and ensuring compliance with corporate governance standards and requirements; and

providing reasonable assurance that the risk management systems, including internal controls, operating systems and compliance processes, are operating efficiently and effectively. Subject to any legal requirement and the Company's Constitution, the Board may delegate any of the above powers to individual Directors, committees of the Board, or management. Any such delegation shall be in compliance with the law and the Company's Constitution. The Board has authorised MAM to act as agent in certain circumstances but has expressly reserved certain matters which require a decision of the Board. 1.2 Board composition The Company's Board comprises Directors: with an appropriate range of skills, experience and expertise;

who can understand and competently deal with current and emerging business issues; and

who can effectively monitor and review the performance of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), MAM and other service providers and exercise independent judgement. The Directors of the Company are: Annabelle Chaplain (Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director)

Non-executive Director) John Ballard (Independent Non-executive Director)

Non-executive Director) Robert Fraser (Independent Non-executive Director)

Non-executive Director) Andy Hogendijk (Independent Non-executive Director)

Non-executive Director) Chris Mackay (Managing Director and Portfolio Manager).

Peter Montgomery (Independent Non-executive Director). Details of each Director's background, date of appointment, attendance at Board and committee meetings and any other material information in the Company's possession are set out in the Directors' Report. The Board is confident that each Director brings the skills and qualifications to the Company, which enable them to discharge effectively their individual and collective responsibilities as Directors of the Company. The Company's Constitution provides that there must be a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 Directors. Having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business, the Board has determined that up to a six member Board of Directors is the appropriate composition at present. This would enable the Board to continue to discharge effectively its responsibilities to the Company. When appointing new Directors, the Board will undertake an appropriate selection process having regard to the current Board composition, the Directors' experience and other factors. A Director must retire from office no later than three years following the Director's last election or appointment and may seek re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM'). 1.3 Written agreements with directors and senior executives Each Director has signed a letter which sets out the terms and conditions of their appointment. MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 3 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 1.4 Role of Company Secretary The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. The role of the Company Secretary is to: advise the Board and the Audit and Risk Committee (' Committee ') on governance matters;

') on governance matters; monitor that policies and procedures of the Board and the Committee are followed;

co-ordinate the timely completion and despatch of Board and Committee papers;

the timely completion and despatch of Board and Committee papers; provide reasonable assurance that the business at Board and Committee meetings is accurately captured in the minutes; and

help to organise and facilitate the induction of Directors. Each Director can communicate directly with the Company Secretary and vice versa. 1.5 Diversity The Company has not established a Diversity Policy or set measurable objectives for gender diversity in accordance with ASX Recommendation 1.5. Given the Company has one employee, the Board has determined that a Diversity Policy and the setting of measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity are not warranted. Gender diversity is reviewed periodically in the context of Board renewal and the appointment of Annabelle Chaplain as Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director has increased the gender diversity of the Board. 1.6 Evaluation of Board performance Under the Company's Board Charter, the Board will conduct a review of its collective performance and the performance of its Directors every two years. This review will consider: the Board's role;

the processes of the Board and the Committee;

the Board's performance; and

each Director's performance before the Director stands for re-election. The evaluation was undertaken covering the year to 30 June 2020. The key points made by the directors are that the Board is experienced, professional, and diverse in terms of director skill set. 1.7 Evaluation of senior executive performance As the Company has no executives other than the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), it is considered appropriate that this be addressed as part of the evaluation of Board performance above at section 1.6 of this Corporate Governance Statement. The Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) is a substantial shareholder of the Company whose interests are closely aligned to the interests of all shareholders. His performance may also be measured based on total returns to shareholders over relevant time periods. MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 4 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value 2.1 Nominations Committee ASX Recommendation 2.1 provides that the Board should establish a Nominations Committee. Given the size and the nature of the Company, the Board has determined that a Nominations Committee is not warranted. The Board considers the issues that would otherwise be considered by a Nominations Committee. 2.2 Board skills matrix The following table sets out the key skills and experience of the Directors and the extent to which they are represented on the Board and the Committee. In addition and equally importantly the Board considers that each Director has appropriate attributes relating to: honesty and integrity;

understanding shareholder value;

sufficient time to undertake the role appropriately;

an inquiring mind able to apply to matters of the Board;

considering materiality thresholds and risk tolerance in decision making; and

demonstrated commitment to appropriate standards of governance. Board skills and experience Board Audit and Risk Committee Total Directors 6 Directors 3 Directors Executive leadership 6 Directors 3 Directors Governance 6 Directors 3 Directors Strategy 6 Directors 3 Directors Risk 6 Directors 3 Directors Financial acumen 6 Directors 3 Directors Remuneration/Human Resources 6 Directors 3 Directors Regulatory & Compliance 6 Directors 3 Directors Tax Governance 6 Directors 3 Directors 2.3 Details of independent Directors The following table provides details of the independence of the Directors of the Company: MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 5 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 Director Name Independent Yes/No Reason if No Date Appointed Annabelle Chaplain (Chairman) Yes - 21 May 2019 John Ballard Yes - 19 October 2006 Robert Fraser Yes - 21 May 2019 Andy Hogendijk Yes - 19 October 2006 Chris Mackay No Executive, 29 September 2006 substantial shareholding Peter Montgomery Yes - 21 May 2019 2.4 Board comprises a majority of independent directors The Board has a majority of Independent Non-executive Directors. An Independent Non-executive Director is a Non-executive Director who is free of any business or other relationship that could materially interfere with, or could reasonably be perceived to interfere materially with, the exercise of their unfettered and independent judgement. Mr Robert Fraser is a Non-executive Director of MAM, a material service provider to the Company. The Board has assessed that Mr Robert Fraser is independent as he exercises due care and skill in relation to Company matters and brings independent judgement to bear in decision-making. 2.5 Board Chairman independence The Chairman of the Board is an independent Non-executive Director and a resident Australian citizen. More information about the Chairman's responsibilities are contained in the Board Charter, a copy of which can be found on the Company's website. 2.6 New Director induction The Company has an induction program for new Directors when appointed and they are expected to understand the Company's business and its policies and procedures. Directors are required to maintain the skills and knowledge required to discharge their obligations. Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly 3.1 Code of Conduct The Company has a Corporate Code of Conduct ("Code") that applies to Directors of the Company. The purpose of this Code is to: articulate the high standards of honest, ethical and law-abiding behaviour that the Company expects of its Directors;

law-abiding behaviour that the Company expects of its Directors; encourage the observance of those standards, to protect and promote the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders;

guide the Company's Directors as to the practices thought necessary to maintain confidence in the Company's integrity; and

set out the responsibilities and accountabilities of Directors to report and investigate reports of unethical practices. A copy of the Code is available on the Company's website. MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 6 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting 4.1 Audit Committee Committee composition The Company has established an Audit and Risk Committee. The Committee comprises the following three independent Non-executive Directors: Andy Hogendijk (Chairman, Independent Non-executive Director)

Non-executive Director) John Ballard (Independent Non-executive Director)

Non-executive Director) Robert Fraser (Independent Non-executive Director) Details of each Committee member's qualifications, experience and attendance at Committee meetings are set out in the Annual Report and can be found on the Company's website. The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Non-executive Director and is not the Chairman of the Board. Objectives and responsibilities of the Committee The key objectives of the Committee are to assist the Board to discharge its responsibilities in relation to: effective management of financial and operational risks;

compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

accurate financial reporting; and

maintenance of an effective and efficient audit. A copy of the Committee's Charter is available on the Company's website. The Committee will endeavour to: maintain and improve the quality, credibility and objectivity of the financial reporting process;

promote effective communication between the Board, MAM and other service providers;

provide reasonable assurance of effective audit functions and communication between the Board and the Company's auditor;

provide reasonable assurance that compliance strategies are effective; and

provide reasonable assurance that Directors are provided with financial and non-financial information that is of high quality and relevant to the judgements to be made by them. The Committee will meet a minimum of four times each year. The Chairman of the Committee will report to the Board in respect of each Committee meeting. The Committee conducts an assessment of its performance every two years in accordance with the Charter. Independent external audit The Company's independent external auditor is Ernst & Young. The Committee is responsible for recommending to the Board the appointment and removal of the external auditor. The independence and effectiveness of the external auditor is reviewed during each reporting period. The Committee is also responsible for ensuring that the external audit engagement partners are rotated in accordance with relevant statutory requirements. The external auditor attends the Committee's meetings when the Company's half year and full year Financial Statements are being considered. The external auditor also attends other meetings where relevant items are on the Committee's agenda. MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 7 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 4.2 CEO and CFO Declaration In respect of the half year and annual Financial Statements, the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) for the Company has made certifications to the Board to the effect that: the financial records of the Company have been properly maintained;

the Company's Financial Statements and notes applicable thereto give a true and fair view of its financial position and performance and comply with the requirements of the Accounting Standards, Corporations Act and Corporations Regulations;

the integrity of the Company's Financial Statements is founded on a sound system of risk management and internal compliance and control which, in all material aspects, implements the policies adopted by the Board; and

the risk management and internal compliance and control system is operating efficiently and effectively in all material respects. All statements are internal documents and are subject to the terms thereof, including references to the Company's utilisation of MAM and other service providers. It is noted that the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) makes a single declaration referencing the financial and executive functions. The Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) and the Board receive quarterly reports from MAM in respect of the services provided, which include the maintenance of the Company's financial records and the production of the Company's financial statements. The Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), the Committee and the Board receive an annual report on internal controls from MAM and other service providers. 4.3 External auditor attends AGM The Company's external auditors attend the Company's AGM and are available to answer questions from shareholders in relation to the conduct of the audit, the Audit Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in preparing the Financial Statements and the independence of the auditor. Principle 5: Make timely and balanced disclosure The Company is committed to complying with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules. 5.1 Continuous disclosure policy The Board has adopted a Continuous Disclosure Policy that is designed to provide reasonable assurance that: the Company complies with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules;

the Company provides shareholders and the market with timely, direct and equal access to information issued by it; and

information that is not generally available and which may have a material effect on the price or value of the Company's securities is identified and appropriately considered for disclosure to the market. The Continuous Disclosure Policy, which is available on the Company's website, also sets out the procedures in relation to releasing announcements to the market and discussions with analysts, the media or shareholders. The Company's market announcements will also be available on its website after they are released to the ASX. MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 8 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 Principle 6: Respect the rights of security holders 6.1 Provision of information to investors The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders are properly informed of material matters that affect the Company's position and prospects. It seeks to accomplish this through: the release of the Company's half year results;

the release of the Company's full year results;

the release of the Chairman's Letter to Shareholders each year;

the release of the Company's Annual Report each year;

the release of the Portfolio Manager's Report each half year;

the release of the Chairman's and Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) addresses to the AGM;

the posting of the Company's weekly and monthly NTA on the Company's website, as soon as it is disclosed to the market; and

the posting of significant information on the Company's website, promptly after it is disclosed to the market. The Company also maintains the following information on its website: A copy of the Constitution, Board and Committee Charters and various policies;

ASX releases;

Share Registry details and where to access share price information;

Dividend schedule and policy; and

An annual calendar of key events. 6.2 Investor relations The Company does not have an investor relations program. The Company releases weekly written communication to the market designed to facilitate and promote effective communication with investors. The Company provides a formal process for the submission of questions to be answered at the Annual General Meeting by the Chairman, Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) or the external auditor, as well as receiving questions from the floor or electronically (if offered) at the meeting. 6.3 Shareholder participation at meetings The Company holds an AGM each year and a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting is posted on the Company's website and mailed to shareholders. The Board encourages shareholders to attend the AGM, ask questions or to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf if they are unable to participate or attend. The formal addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) at the AGM are disclosed to the market. The Company's external auditor will be invited to participate or attend any AGM and will be available to answer questions about the conduct of the audit and the preparation and contents of the Auditor's Report. MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 9 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 6.4 Option for electronic shareholder communications The Company recognises the benefits of the use of electronic communications and shareholders have the option of selecting to receive the following information electronically from the share registry: dividend statements;

annual reports;

notices of meetings and proxy forms and the ability to vote online; and

other general Company communications. Shareholders can log into their account to select or amend their communication preference. The share registry can also be contacted via email or telephone. Contact details can be found on the Company's website. Principle 7: Recognise and manage risk 7.1 Risk Committee The Company's Audit and Risk Committee complies with the ASX Recommendations in terms of recognising and managing risk. Details of the required disclosures are set out at section 4.1 of this Corporate Governance Statement. 7.2 Review of risk management framework The Board, through the Committee, is responsible for ensuring: the oversight and management of material business risks to the Company;

the review of reports provided by MAM and other service providers appointed by the Company;

that effective systems are in place to identify, assess, monitor and manage the risks of the Company and to identify material changes to the Company's risk profile; and

the monitoring of compliance with laws and regulations applicable to the Company. Risks assessed include: implementing strategies (strategic risk);

outsourced services and operations or external events (operational and investment risk);

legal and regulatory compliance (legal risk);

changes in community expectation of corporate behaviour (reputation risk);

being unable to fund operations or convert assets into cash (liquidity risk); and

contingency plans in the event of incapacity of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) (personnel risk). The Company has implemented risk management and compliance frameworks. These frameworks provide reasonable assurance that: an effective control environment is maintained;

accountability and delegations of authority are clearly identified;

risk profiles are in place and periodically reviewed and updated;

timely and accurate reporting is provided to the Board and its Committee; and

compliance with the law, contractual obligations and internal policies (including the Corporate Code of Conduct) is communicated and demonstrated. The Company has a risk management framework which defines the process used to identify risks, the execution of appropriate responses, the monitoring of risks and the controls applied to mitigate MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 10 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 risks associated with its arrangements with MAM and other service providers. The risk management framework is subject to annual review consistent with the size and complexity of the Company's operations. A review of the risk management framework was conducted in the 2020 financial year. 7.3 Internal audit function The Company does not have an internal audit function. The internal audit aspects are closely monitored by the Committee as part of the risk management framework outlined above in section of this Corporate Governance Statement. At this stage, the Board does not consider the structure of the Company warrants an internal audit function. Economic, environmental and social sustainability risks The principal activity of the Company is the investment into a portfolio of a minimum of 20 exchange listed international and Australian companies. The companies in which the Company invests may have a material exposure to economic, environmental or social sustainability risks and these risks are evaluated as part of the investment decision making process. The Company does not otherwise believe it has any material exposure to economic, environmental or social sustainability risks. Principle 8: Remunerate fairly and responsibly 8.1 Remuneration Committee ASX Recommendation 8.1 provides that the Board should establish a Remuneration Committee. Given the size and the nature of the Company and the fact the Company has only one employee, the Board has determined that a Remuneration Committee is not warranted, nor does it have a Remuneration Policy to disclose. Remuneration for the Independent Non-executive Directors is set at market rates commensurate with the responsibilities borne by the Independent Non-executive Directors. Remuneration for the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) is determined by the Board. Further information is provided in the Remuneration Report contained within the Directors' Report. 8.2 Disclosure of remuneration policies and practices The policies and practices regarding the remuneration of Non-executive Directors and the remuneration of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) are disclosed in the Remuneration Report contained within the Annual Report, available on the Company's website. 8.3 Equity based remuneration schemes The Company does not have an equity based remuneration scheme. MFF Capital Investments Limited Page 11 of 11 Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 19:36:09 UTC 0 Latest news on MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LI 03:37p ASX : MFF - Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement PU 03:37p ASX : MFF - Dividend/Distribution - MFF PU 07/27 ASX : MFF - Weekly NTA PU 04/30 ASX : MFF - Update - Dividend/Distribution - MFF PU 04/24 MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 02/20 ASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y PU 02/03 MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 02/02 ASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y PU 2019 MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA Financials AUD USD Sales 2019 319 M 228 M 228 M Net income 2019 219 M 156 M 156 M Net cash 2019 1 749 M 1 249 M 1 249 M P/E ratio 2019 7,18x Yield 2019 1,21% Capitalization 1 462 M 1 048 M 1 044 M EV / Sales 2018 -0,14x EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 85,0% Chart MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LI Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director Andy John Hogendijk Independent Non-Executive Director Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED -26.11% 1 035