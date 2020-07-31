Log in
ASX:MFF - Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement

07/31/2020

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

MFF Capital Investments Limited

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

32 121 977 884

30 June 2020

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

https://www.mffcapital.com.au/our-business/corporate-governance/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 July 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

31 July 2020

Name of Director or Secretary authorising

Marcia Venegas Company Secretary

lodgement:

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

management; and

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

is therefore not applicable

delegated to management.

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at [insert location]

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

as a director; and

is therefore not applicable

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

proper functioning of the board.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

Page 2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at [insert location]

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

at [insert location]

board, in senior executive positions and across the

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

at [insert location]

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

is therefore not applicable

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

period in accordance with that process.

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

is therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the individual attendances of the members at those

at [insert location]

meetings; or

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

fact and the processes it employs to address board

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

duties and responsibilities effectively.

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

Page 4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

independent directors:

Statement

independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

at [insert location]

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

at [insert location]

(c) the length of service of each director.

… and the length of service of each director:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directors.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

CEO of the entity.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and provide appropriate professional development opportunities

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

and employees; and

at [insert location]

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

Page 5

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING

4.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have an audit committee which:

… the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with

Statement

(1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-

paragraphs (1) and (2):

executive directors and a majority of whom are

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

independent directors; and

at [insert location]

(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the

chair of the board,

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

and disclose:

at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

members of the committee; and

(5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of

at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/

times the committee met throughout the period and

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

the individual attendances of the members at those

… the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the processes

meetings; or

(b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact

we employ that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of our

corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and

and the processes it employs that independently verify and

removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit

safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including

engagement partner:

the processes for the appointment and removal of the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement

partner.

at [insert location]

4.2

The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records

of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial

at [insert location]

statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards

and give a true and fair view of the financial position and

performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed

on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal

control which is operating effectively.

Page 6

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

4.3

A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

from security holders relevant to the audit.

we are an externally managed entity that does not hold an

at [insert location]

annual general meeting and this recommendation is therefore

not applicable

PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE

5.1

A listed entity should:

… our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and

at [insert location]

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it.

PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS

6.1

A listed entity should provide information about itself and its

… information about us and our governance on our website:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

governance to investors via its website.

at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/

Statement

6.2

A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

program to facilitate effective two-way communication with

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

investors.

at [insert location]

6.3

A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in

… our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of

participation at meetings of security holders:

Statement OR

security holders.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity that does not hold

at [insert location]

periodic meetings of security holders and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

6.4

A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

communications from, and send communications to, the entity

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

and its security registry electronically.

at [insert location]

Page 7

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK

7.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of

… the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk

Statement

which:

that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

independent directors; and

at [insert location]

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

times the committee met throughout the period and

at https://www.mffcapital.com.au/

the individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

(b) if it does not have a risk committee or committees that

… the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that

satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it

satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk

employs for overseeing the entity's risk management

management framework:

framework.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

7.2

The board or a committee of the board should:

… the fact that board or a committee of the board reviews the entity's

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) review the entity's risk management framework at least

risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it

Statement

continues to be sound:

annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

a review has taken place.

at [insert location]

… and that such a review has taken place in the reporting period

covered by this Appendix 4G:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 8

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

7.3

A listed entity should disclose:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) if it has an internal audit function, how the function is

… how our internal audit function is structured and what role it

Statement

structured and what role it performs; or

performs:

(b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the processes it employs for evaluating and continually

at [insert location]

improving the effectiveness of its risk management and

internal control processes.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the

processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the

effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

7.4

A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material

… whether we have any material exposure to economic,

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability

environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we

Statement

risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those

manage or intend to manage those risks:

risks.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 9

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY

8.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a remuneration committee which:

… the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the individual attendances of the members at those

at [insert location]

meetings; or

(b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose that

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and

… the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the

composition of remuneration for directors and senior

processes we employ for setting the level and composition of

executives and ensuring that such remuneration is

remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that

appropriate and not excessive.

such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

8.2

A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and

… separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors

remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of

Statement OR

and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior

executive directors and other senior executives:

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

executives.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

is therefore not applicable

at

8.3

A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme

… our policy on this issue or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

should:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

(a) have a policy on whether participants are permitted to

at [insert location]

we do not have an equity-based remuneration scheme and this

enter into transactions (whether through the use of

recommendation is therefore not applicable OR

derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of

participating in the scheme; and

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it.

is therefore not applicable

Page 10

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES

-

Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed

… the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

entities:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

The responsible entity of an externally managed listed entity

at [insert location]

should disclose:

(a) the arrangements between the responsible entity and the

listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity;

(b) the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible

entity for overseeing those arrangements.

-

Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally

… the terms governing our remuneration as manager of the entity:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

managed listed entities:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement

An externally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the

at [insert location]

terms governing the remuneration of the manager.

Page 11

Corporate Governance Statement

___________________________________

MFF Capital Investments Limited ABN 32 121 977 884

Approved by the Board on 31 July 2020

Overview

MFF Capital Investments Limited (the 'Company') is a company with a focus upon listed investments. Its shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX'). The Company's sole employee is its Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager). Magellan Asset Management Limited ('MAM') provides investment research and administrative services to the Company.

Responsibility for governance rests with the Company's Board and management. Any statements, policies and procedures are subject to this overriding responsibility.

The Company's Directors and management recognise the importance of good corporate governance. The Company's corporate governance framework, policies and practices are designed to provide reasonable assurance of the effective management and operation of the Company and are reviewed as necessary.

This Corporate Governance Statement reports against the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations ('ASX Recommendations') 3rd Edition. To the extent they are relevant to the Company, the ASX Recommendations have been adopted by the Company. Where, after due consideration, the Company's corporate governance practices depart from an ASX Recommendation, this Corporate Governance Statement will set out the reasons for the departure.

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

1.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board

The Board is responsible for the overall operation and stewardship of the Company and is responsible for its overall corporate governance. The Board will act in the best interests of the Company to provide reasonable assurance that the business of the Company is properly governed. The Company's corporate governance policies revolve around its Board Charter, the purpose of which is to:

  • promote high standards of corporate governance;
  • clarify the roles and responsibilities of the Board; and
  • enable the Board to provide strategic guidance for the Company and effective operational oversight.

The Board Charter will apply subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements, including duties and obligations imposed on the Board by statute and general law. The Board may review and amend the Board Charter at any time. The Board Charter is available on the Company's website.

The principal responsibilities of the Board include:

  • assessing the Company's overall performance;
  • reporting to shareholders;
  • appointing and removing the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) and carrying out succession planning for the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) as applicable;
  • reviewing the performance of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), and his/her remuneration and contractual arrangements;
  • exercising all rights conferred on it and performing all obligations imposed on it under agreements with service providers;
  • setting the designated authorities for the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) in respect to portfolio construction and investment management decisions;

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 2 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

  • providing strategic guidance to the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager);
  • monitoring the services provided by service providers and agents appointed by the Company;
  • reviewing at appropriate intervals the relevant aspects of agreements with service providers and agents;
  • overseeing and ensuring compliance with corporate governance standards and requirements; and
  • providing reasonable assurance that the risk management systems, including internal controls, operating systems and compliance processes, are operating efficiently and effectively.

Subject to any legal requirement and the Company's Constitution, the Board may delegate any of the above powers to individual Directors, committees of the Board, or management. Any such delegation shall be in compliance with the law and the Company's Constitution. The Board has authorised MAM to act as agent in certain circumstances but has expressly reserved certain matters which require a decision of the Board.

1.2 Board composition

The Company's Board comprises Directors:

  • with an appropriate range of skills, experience and expertise;
  • who can understand and competently deal with current and emerging business issues; and
  • who can effectively monitor and review the performance of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), MAM and other service providers and exercise independent judgement.

The Directors of the Company are:

  • Annabelle Chaplain (Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director)
  • John Ballard (Independent Non-executive Director)
  • Robert Fraser (Independent Non-executive Director)
  • Andy Hogendijk (Independent Non-executive Director)
  • Chris Mackay (Managing Director and Portfolio Manager).
  • Peter Montgomery (Independent Non-executive Director).

Details of each Director's background, date of appointment, attendance at Board and committee meetings and any other material information in the Company's possession are set out in the Directors' Report. The Board is confident that each Director brings the skills and qualifications to the Company, which enable them to discharge effectively their individual and collective responsibilities as Directors of the Company.

The Company's Constitution provides that there must be a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 Directors. Having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business, the Board has determined that up to a six member Board of Directors is the appropriate composition at present. This would enable the Board to continue to discharge effectively its responsibilities to the Company.

When appointing new Directors, the Board will undertake an appropriate selection process having regard to the current Board composition, the Directors' experience and other factors.

A Director must retire from office no later than three years following the Director's last election or appointment and may seek re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM').

1.3 Written agreements with directors and senior executives

Each Director has signed a letter which sets out the terms and conditions of their appointment.

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 3 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

1.4 Role of Company Secretary

The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.

The role of the Company Secretary is to:

  • advise the Board and the Audit and Risk Committee ('Committee') on governance matters;
  • monitor that policies and procedures of the Board and the Committee are followed;
  • co-ordinatethe timely completion and despatch of Board and Committee papers;
  • provide reasonable assurance that the business at Board and Committee meetings is accurately captured in the minutes; and
  • help to organise and facilitate the induction of Directors.

Each Director can communicate directly with the Company Secretary and vice versa.

1.5 Diversity

The Company has not established a Diversity Policy or set measurable objectives for gender diversity in accordance with ASX Recommendation 1.5. Given the Company has one employee, the Board has determined that a Diversity Policy and the setting of measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity are not warranted. Gender diversity is reviewed periodically in the context of Board renewal and the appointment of Annabelle Chaplain as Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director has increased the gender diversity of the Board.

1.6 Evaluation of Board performance

Under the Company's Board Charter, the Board will conduct a review of its collective performance and the performance of its Directors every two years.

This review will consider:

  • the Board's role;
  • the processes of the Board and the Committee;
  • the Board's performance; and
  • each Director's performance before the Director stands for re-election.

The evaluation was undertaken covering the year to 30 June 2020. The key points made by the directors are that the Board is experienced, professional, and diverse in terms of director skill set.

1.7 Evaluation of senior executive performance

As the Company has no executives other than the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), it is considered appropriate that this be addressed as part of the evaluation of Board performance above at section 1.6 of this Corporate Governance Statement. The Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) is a substantial shareholder of the Company whose interests are closely aligned to the interests of all shareholders. His performance may also be measured based on total returns to shareholders over relevant time periods.

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 4 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value

2.1 Nominations Committee

ASX Recommendation 2.1 provides that the Board should establish a Nominations Committee. Given the size and the nature of the Company, the Board has determined that a Nominations Committee is not warranted. The Board considers the issues that would otherwise be considered by a Nominations Committee.

2.2 Board skills matrix

The following table sets out the key skills and experience of the Directors and the extent to which they are represented on the Board and the Committee.

In addition and equally importantly the Board considers that each Director has appropriate attributes relating to:

  • honesty and integrity;
  • understanding shareholder value;
  • sufficient time to undertake the role appropriately;
  • an inquiring mind able to apply to matters of the Board;
  • considering materiality thresholds and risk tolerance in decision making; and
  • demonstrated commitment to appropriate standards of governance.

Board skills and experience

Board

Audit and

Risk

Committee

Total Directors

6 Directors

3 Directors

Executive leadership

6 Directors

3 Directors

Governance

6 Directors

3 Directors

Strategy

6 Directors

3 Directors

Risk

6 Directors

3 Directors

Financial acumen

6 Directors

3 Directors

Remuneration/Human Resources

6 Directors

3 Directors

Regulatory & Compliance

6 Directors

3 Directors

Tax Governance

6 Directors

3 Directors

2.3 Details of independent Directors

The following table provides details of the independence of the Directors of the Company:

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 5 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

Director Name

Independent Yes/No

Reason if No

Date Appointed

Annabelle Chaplain (Chairman)

Yes

-

21 May 2019

John Ballard

Yes

-

19 October 2006

Robert Fraser

Yes

-

21 May 2019

Andy Hogendijk

Yes

-

19 October 2006

Chris Mackay

No

Executive,

29 September 2006

substantial

shareholding

Peter Montgomery

Yes

-

21 May 2019

2.4 Board comprises a majority of independent directors

The Board has a majority of Independent Non-executive Directors. An Independent Non-executive Director is a Non-executive Director who is free of any business or other relationship that could materially interfere with, or could reasonably be perceived to interfere materially with, the exercise of their unfettered and independent judgement. Mr Robert Fraser is a Non-executive Director of MAM, a material service provider to the Company. The Board has assessed that Mr Robert Fraser is independent as he exercises due care and skill in relation to Company matters and brings independent judgement to bear in decision-making.

2.5 Board Chairman independence

The Chairman of the Board is an independent Non-executive Director and a resident Australian citizen. More information about the Chairman's responsibilities are contained in the Board Charter, a copy of which can be found on the Company's website.

2.6 New Director induction

The Company has an induction program for new Directors when appointed and they are expected to understand the Company's business and its policies and procedures. Directors are required to maintain the skills and knowledge required to discharge their obligations.

Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly

3.1 Code of Conduct

The Company has a Corporate Code of Conduct ("Code") that applies to Directors of the Company. The purpose of this Code is to:

  • articulate the high standards of honest, ethical and law-abiding behaviour that the Company expects of its Directors;
  • encourage the observance of those standards, to protect and promote the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders;
  • guide the Company's Directors as to the practices thought necessary to maintain confidence in the Company's integrity; and
  • set out the responsibilities and accountabilities of Directors to report and investigate reports of unethical practices.

A copy of the Code is available on the Company's website.

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 6 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting

4.1 Audit Committee

Committee composition

The Company has established an Audit and Risk Committee. The Committee comprises the following three independent Non-executive Directors:

  • Andy Hogendijk (Chairman, Independent Non-executive Director)
  • John Ballard (Independent Non-executive Director)
  • Robert Fraser (Independent Non-executive Director)

Details of each Committee member's qualifications, experience and attendance at Committee meetings are set out in the Annual Report and can be found on the Company's website.

The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Non-executive Director and is not the Chairman of the Board.

Objectives and responsibilities of the Committee

The key objectives of the Committee are to assist the Board to discharge its responsibilities in relation to:

  • effective management of financial and operational risks;
  • compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
  • accurate financial reporting; and
  • maintenance of an effective and efficient audit.

A copy of the Committee's Charter is available on the Company's website.

The Committee will endeavour to:

  • maintain and improve the quality, credibility and objectivity of the financial reporting process;
  • promote effective communication between the Board, MAM and other service providers;
  • provide reasonable assurance of effective audit functions and communication between the Board and the Company's auditor;
  • provide reasonable assurance that compliance strategies are effective; and
  • provide reasonable assurance that Directors are provided with financial and non-financial information that is of high quality and relevant to the judgements to be made by them.

The Committee will meet a minimum of four times each year. The Chairman of the Committee will report to the Board in respect of each Committee meeting. The Committee conducts an assessment of its performance every two years in accordance with the Charter.

Independent external audit

The Company's independent external auditor is Ernst & Young. The Committee is responsible for recommending to the Board the appointment and removal of the external auditor. The independence and effectiveness of the external auditor is reviewed during each reporting period. The Committee is also responsible for ensuring that the external audit engagement partners are rotated in accordance with relevant statutory requirements.

The external auditor attends the Committee's meetings when the Company's half year and full year Financial Statements are being considered. The external auditor also attends other meetings where relevant items are on the Committee's agenda.

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 7 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

4.2 CEO and CFO Declaration

In respect of the half year and annual Financial Statements, the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) for the Company has made certifications to the Board to the effect that:

  • the financial records of the Company have been properly maintained;
  • the Company's Financial Statements and notes applicable thereto give a true and fair view of its financial position and performance and comply with the requirements of the Accounting Standards, Corporations Act and Corporations Regulations;
  • the integrity of the Company's Financial Statements is founded on a sound system of risk management and internal compliance and control which, in all material aspects, implements the policies adopted by the Board; and
  • the risk management and internal compliance and control system is operating efficiently and effectively in all material respects.

All statements are internal documents and are subject to the terms thereof, including references to the Company's utilisation of MAM and other service providers.

It is noted that the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) makes a single declaration referencing the financial and executive functions. The Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) and the Board receive quarterly reports from MAM in respect of the services provided, which include the maintenance of the Company's financial records and the production of the Company's financial statements. The Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager), the Committee and the Board receive an annual report on internal controls from MAM and other service providers.

4.3 External auditor attends AGM

The Company's external auditors attend the Company's AGM and are available to answer questions from shareholders in relation to the conduct of the audit, the Audit Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in preparing the Financial Statements and the independence of the auditor.

Principle 5: Make timely and balanced disclosure

The Company is committed to complying with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.

5.1 Continuous disclosure policy

The Board has adopted a Continuous Disclosure Policy that is designed to provide reasonable assurance that:

  • the Company complies with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules;
  • the Company provides shareholders and the market with timely, direct and equal access to information issued by it; and
  • information that is not generally available and which may have a material effect on the price or value of the Company's securities is identified and appropriately considered for disclosure to the market.

The Continuous Disclosure Policy, which is available on the Company's website, also sets out the procedures in relation to releasing announcements to the market and discussions with analysts, the media or shareholders.

The Company's market announcements will also be available on its website after they are released to the ASX.

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 8 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

Principle 6: Respect the rights of security holders

6.1 Provision of information to investors

The Board is committed to ensuring that shareholders are properly informed of material matters that affect the Company's position and prospects. It seeks to accomplish this through:

  • the release of the Company's half year results;
  • the release of the Company's full year results;
  • the release of the Chairman's Letter to Shareholders each year;
  • the release of the Company's Annual Report each year;
  • the release of the Portfolio Manager's Report each half year;
  • the release of the Chairman's and Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) addresses to the AGM;
  • the posting of the Company's weekly and monthly NTA on the Company's website, as soon as it is disclosed to the market; and
  • the posting of significant information on the Company's website, promptly after it is disclosed to the market.

The Company also maintains the following information on its website:

  • A copy of the Constitution, Board and Committee Charters and various policies;
  • ASX releases;
  • Share Registry details and where to access share price information;
  • Dividend schedule and policy; and
  • An annual calendar of key events.

6.2 Investor relations

The Company does not have an investor relations program. The Company releases weekly written communication to the market designed to facilitate and promote effective communication with investors.

The Company provides a formal process for the submission of questions to be answered at the Annual General Meeting by the Chairman, Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) or the external auditor, as well as receiving questions from the floor or electronically (if offered) at the meeting.

6.3 Shareholder participation at meetings

The Company holds an AGM each year and a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting is posted on the Company's website and mailed to shareholders.

The Board encourages shareholders to attend the AGM, ask questions or to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf if they are unable to participate or attend. The formal addresses by the Chairman and Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) at the AGM are disclosed to the market.

The Company's external auditor will be invited to participate or attend any AGM and will be available to answer questions about the conduct of the audit and the preparation and contents of the Auditor's Report.

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 9 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

6.4 Option for electronic shareholder communications

The Company recognises the benefits of the use of electronic communications and shareholders have the option of selecting to receive the following information electronically from the share registry:

  • dividend statements;
  • annual reports;
  • notices of meetings and proxy forms and the ability to vote online; and
  • other general Company communications.

Shareholders can log into their account to select or amend their communication preference. The share registry can also be contacted via email or telephone. Contact details can be found on the Company's website.

Principle 7: Recognise and manage risk

7.1 Risk Committee

The Company's Audit and Risk Committee complies with the ASX Recommendations in terms of recognising and managing risk. Details of the required disclosures are set out at section 4.1 of this Corporate Governance Statement.

7.2 Review of risk management framework

The Board, through the Committee, is responsible for ensuring:

  • the oversight and management of material business risks to the Company;
  • the review of reports provided by MAM and other service providers appointed by the Company;
  • that effective systems are in place to identify, assess, monitor and manage the risks of the Company and to identify material changes to the Company's risk profile; and
  • the monitoring of compliance with laws and regulations applicable to the Company.

Risks assessed include:

  • implementing strategies (strategic risk);
  • outsourced services and operations or external events (operational and investment risk);
  • legal and regulatory compliance (legal risk);
  • changes in community expectation of corporate behaviour (reputation risk);
  • being unable to fund operations or convert assets into cash (liquidity risk); and
  • contingency plans in the event of incapacity of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) (personnel risk).

The Company has implemented risk management and compliance frameworks. These frameworks provide reasonable assurance that:

  • an effective control environment is maintained;
  • accountability and delegations of authority are clearly identified;
  • risk profiles are in place and periodically reviewed and updated;
  • timely and accurate reporting is provided to the Board and its Committee; and
  • compliance with the law, contractual obligations and internal policies (including the Corporate Code of Conduct) is communicated and demonstrated.

The Company has a risk management framework which defines the process used to identify risks, the execution of appropriate responses, the monitoring of risks and the controls applied to mitigate

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 10 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

risks associated with its arrangements with MAM and other service providers. The risk management framework is subject to annual review consistent with the size and complexity of the Company's operations. A review of the risk management framework was conducted in the 2020 financial year.

7.3 Internal audit function

The Company does not have an internal audit function. The internal audit aspects are closely monitored by the Committee as part of the risk management framework outlined above in section

  1. of this Corporate Governance Statement. At this stage, the Board does not consider the structure of the Company warrants an internal audit function.
  1. Economic, environmental and social sustainability risks

The principal activity of the Company is the investment into a portfolio of a minimum of 20 exchange listed international and Australian companies.

The companies in which the Company invests may have a material exposure to economic, environmental or social sustainability risks and these risks are evaluated as part of the investment decision making process. The Company does not otherwise believe it has any material exposure to economic, environmental or social sustainability risks.

Principle 8: Remunerate fairly and responsibly

8.1 Remuneration Committee

ASX Recommendation 8.1 provides that the Board should establish a Remuneration Committee. Given the size and the nature of the Company and the fact the Company has only one employee, the Board has determined that a Remuneration Committee is not warranted, nor does it have a Remuneration Policy to disclose.

Remuneration for the Independent Non-executive Directors is set at market rates commensurate with the responsibilities borne by the Independent Non-executive Directors. Remuneration for the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) is determined by the Board. Further information is provided in the Remuneration Report contained within the Directors' Report.

8.2 Disclosure of remuneration policies and practices

The policies and practices regarding the remuneration of Non-executive Directors and the remuneration of the Managing Director (and Portfolio Manager) are disclosed in the Remuneration Report contained within the Annual Report, available on the Company's website.

8.3 Equity based remuneration schemes

The Company does not have an equity based remuneration scheme.

MFF Capital Investments Limited

Page 11 of 11

Corporate Governance Statement - 31 July 2020

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020
