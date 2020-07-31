Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/31
2.66 AUD   +0.76%
03:37pASX : MFF - Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03:37pASX : MFF - Dividend/Distribution - MFF
PU
07/27ASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
ASX:MFF - Dividend/Distribution - MFF

07/31/2020 | 03:37pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MFF - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday July 31, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.03000000

Ex Date

Friday October 9, 2020

Record Date

Monday October 12, 2020

Payment Date

Friday November 6, 2020

DRP election date

Tuesday October 13, 2020 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

32121977884

1.3

ASX issuer code

MFF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday July 31, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MFF

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday June 30, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday October 12, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday October 9, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday November 6, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.03000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.03000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday October 13, 2020 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

%

End Date

Friday October 9, 2020

Thursday October 15, 2020

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

VWAP

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.mffcapital.com.au/investor-centre/dividends/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

The DRP will be limited to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 19:36:09 UTC
